Job Alert for 07-17-19

EMPLOYER: Security National Life Insurance Company, Home Service Division

JOB TITLE: Life Insurance Sales Agent, full time or part time

RESPONSIBILITIES: Our Company is growing and we are seeking highly motivated insurance agents to join our Home Service Division. Sales agents will develop their leads and referrals, schedule appointments, identify customer needs and market appropriate products and services. Successful agents will maintain a strong work ethic with commitment to success.

EXPERIENCE: Licensed agents with experience are preferred, however, training is available for the right person.

HOW TO APPLY:

Contact Larry Moore, Sales Manager, Arkansas at 501-732-1310 or larry.moore@securitynational.com

EMPLOYER: Nabholz

JOB TITLE: Carpenter

JOB LOCATION: Conway, AR 72034

JOB SUMMARY:

Constructs, erects, installs, repairs structures and fixtures of wood, plywood, and wallboard, using carpenter’s hand tools and power tools, and conforming to local building codes.

TYPICAL DUTIES:

Studies blueprints, sketches, or building plans for information pertaining to type of material required and dimensions of structure or fixture to be fabricated.

Builds/constructs footings, walls, columns, and decks using a variety of hand tools and power tools and materials, including aluminum joists, adjustable joists, shoring, and lumber.

Sets and anchor bolts and metal studs for door and window frames and installs metal frames for doors and windows.

Builds stairs, lays out and installs partitions, and cabinet work.

Constructs forms and chutes for pouring concrete.

Erects scaffolding and ladders for assembling structures above ground level.

Performs miscellaneous duties as requested, including installation of safety cables and railing.

Safety Sensitive position.

REQUIREMENTS:

Workers should be able to work within precise limits or standards of accuracy.

Apply shop mathematics to solve problems.

Plan work and select proper tools.

Compare and see differences in the size, shape, and form of lines, figures, and objects.

Physically, workers must be able to:

Climb and maintain balance on scaffolds and ladders.

Reach for, handle, and manipulate objects and materials.

Lift and carry objects weighing up to 100 pounds.

Stoop, kneel, crouch, crawl, and see well (either naturally or with correction).

Must have a resume in www.arjoblink.arkansas.gov to apply for this position. Contact the Pine Bluff Workforce Center at 870-534-1920 for more information.

EMPLOYER: Centennial Bank

JOB TITLE: Loan Operations Assistant Manager

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The primary responsibilities of the Loan Operations Assistant Manager are to assist the Loan Operations Manager in the supervision of Loan Operations departmental functions and employees. Responsibilities include management and approval of employee’s time cards, time off requests, annual performance evaluations, assigning tasks to staff in rotation, reviewing the efficiency of task assignments and planning and adjusting as necessary. This job role assists in ensuring all service level agreements in place are met or exceeded and maintaining departmental compliance with the bank’s lending policies and procedures, as well as federal and state regulatory requirements.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Manages and verifies that all vendor orders are properly placed, logged and monitored. This duty is performed daily, about 10% of the time. Manages and verifies loan submissions for document preparation are complete with necessary data to be input in the documentation system. This duty is performed daily, about 80% of the time. Manages and verifies that all loan documentation generated meets policy and regulatory compliance guidelines. This duty is performed daily, about 90% of the time. Manages and verifies all customer service opportunities are handled accurately and professionally by loan operations. This duty is performed daily, about 50% of the time. Manages and assists in developing systems and procedural training for existing loan operations staff employees and new hires. This duty is performed as needed, about 20% of the time. Determines and assigns work queue rotations for loan operations staff to ensure coverage in all areas of the department. This duty is performed as needed, about 10% of the time. Reviews and monitors departmental work queues and adjusts personnel according to volume and staffing. This duty is performed daily, about 70% of the time. Review the correction queue for errors and recategorize the data if necessary to ensure accurate reporting. This duty is performed weekly, about 10% of the time. Review special processing requests from lenders and confirm required management approvals are in place before taking a requested action or escalating to the Loan Operations Manager. This duty is performed as needed, about 20% of the time. Assists in managing the daily departmental functions to ensure they meet or exceed all service level agreement (SLA) standards in place. This duty is performed daily, about 90% of the time. Review and monitor employee attendance to aid in annual performance evaluations. This duty is performed annually, about 30% of the time. Manage, adjust and approve time cards for loan operations staff. This duty is performed weekly, about 25% of the time. Manage and approve time off requests from loan operations staff. This duty is performed as needed, about 10% of the time. Completes performance evaluations for loan operations staff. This duty is performed annually, about 20% of the time. Participates in vendor approval process for the loan operations department. This duty is performed as needed, about 10% of the time. Assists in the hiring process for the Loan Operations department; which includes reviewing applications and contacting applicants, as well as the involvement in the interview process and decision to hire. This duty is performed as needed, about 10% of the time. Completes required BSA/AML training and other compliance training as assigned. This duty is performed quarterly, about 15% of the time. The ability to work in a constant state of alertness and in a safe manner. This duty is performed daily, about 100% of the time. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty mentioned satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Broad knowledge of such fields as accounting, marketing, business administration, finance, etc. Equivalent to a four year college degree, plus 5 years related experience and/or training, and 3 years related management experience, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

COMMUNICATION SKILLS:

Ability to read, analyze, and understand general business/company related articles and professional journals; Ability to speak effectively before groups of customers or employees.

MATHEMATICAL SKILLS:

Ability to calculate figures and amounts such as discounts, interest, commissions, proportions, percentages, area, circumference, and volume. Ability to apply concepts such as fractions, ratios, and proportions to practical situations.

CRITICAL THINKING SKILLS:

Ability to utilize common sense understanding in order to carry out written, oral or diagrammed instructions. Ability to deal with problems involving several known variables in situations of a routine nature.

REQUIRED CERTIFICATES, LICENSES, REGISTRATIONS:

None

PREFERRED CERTIFICATES, LICENSES, REGISTRATIONS:

None

SOFTWARE SKILLS REQUIRED:

Advanced: Word Processing/Typing

Intermediate: Contact Management, Payroll Systems, Spreadsheet

Basic: 10-Key, Accounting, Alphanumeric Data Entry, Database, Presentation/PowerPoint

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Periodically exposed to such elements as noise, intermittent standing, walking, occasionally pushing, carrying, or lifting; but none are present to the extent of being disagreeable.

ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS:

The following work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

PHYSICAL ACTIVITIES:

The following physical activities described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions and expectations.

Semi-repetitive, low physical. Semi-repetitive type work which requires periods of concentration for varied time cycles as prescribed by the tasks.

While performing the functions of this job, the employee is continuously required to sit, use hands to finger, handle, or feel, talk or hear; regularly required to reach with hands and arms; occasionally required to stand, walk. The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 25 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision; and ability to adjust focus.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

EMPLOYER: Staffmark Investment LLC

JOB TITLE: Technical Machine Operator

PAY: $10.00 – 10.30 / Hour

JOB LOCATION: Conway, Arkansas 72032

WORK EXPERIENCE: Between 2 to 4 years

EDUCATION LEVEL: H.S. or Equivalent

REQUIREMENTS: CNC experience is preferred

JOB DESCRIPTION:

We are looking for a skilled Technical Machine Operator to set up, maintain and operate machinery. Experience operating a CNC machine is preferred.

If interested please call or text our toll free number 844-540-1963 or click here.

EMPLOYER: Pathway Vet Alliance

JOB DESCRIPTION: Kennel Technician – After Hour Animal Hospital

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock, Arkansas

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Position at After Hour Animal Hospital

After Hour Animal Hospital/Premier Boarding Kennel located in beautiful North Little Rock, Arkansas is hiring a Full-Time Kennel Technician to join our AMAZING team!

Our boarding and daycare facility is a robust business with an awesome team. We are dedicated to the complete and total care of every pet. With the ability to house around 80 dogs and 20 cats we keep ourselves busy through our overnight and extended boarding, nursing care, and bathing services. Our Doggie Daycare Program alone brings in around 35 dogs during the weekdays. The dogs participate in games, water sports (seasonal), tunnel running, and A-frame climbing. We train all staff members so having past work experience is not required.

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE IS:

Self-motivated

Works well independently and on a team

Has good communication skills

Available to work a wide range of shifts

Responsible for the daily care of pets

JOB DUTIES INCLUDE:

Grooming, bathing and medicating boarding animals

Cleaning, sanitizing, sweeping, and mopping hospital

Cleaning and upkeeping hospital grounds

Feeding and watering boarding animals

Providing clean bedding for boarding animals

Recording animal intake of food and water and output of boarding animals

Identifying and reporting changes in boarding animals

We offer a competitive salary, medical/vision/dental/401k, paid time off, and more!

If you are passionate about pets and providing exceptional customer service, we want you to join our team!

CLICK HERE TO APPLY