Job Alert for 07-25-19

EMPLOYER: Twin City Transport

JOB TITLE: Driver

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

TCT is looking for experienced longhaul-regional & dedicated drivers! TCT offers competitive pay, great benefits and flexible home time! Call Candace today at 844-290-9919 or visit http://www.tctrans.com/driver-opportunities/

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Department of Human Services

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

STARTING SALARY: $120,543

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Arkansas Department of Human Services is seeking a DHS Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for overseeing all financial activities including financial policy and long-term financial planning. The CFO plans and directs activities by establishing financial goals, objectives, and short and long-range plans to ensure consistency with overall agency mission. Provides technical assistance, guidance, and information to internal and external contacts, legislators, vendors, and other customers by researching and interpreting federal and state laws and agency policies and procedures. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency policies.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, or a related field

Eight years of progressively more responsible experience in accounting or financial operations, or a related field, including seven years in a professional management capacity

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS:

Certified Public Accountant

SALARY/BENEFITS:

This position provides a starting salary of $120,543 and excellent benefits including group health and life insurance, state retirement plan, and a tax deferred compensation plan, holidays and annual leave time off.

LOCATION: Little Rock, Arkansas

This executive position is located in the capital city of Arkansas, which comprises a metropolitan area of some 500,000 people. The state of Arkansas (The Natural State) offers one of the finest systems in the nation of state parks, recreational lakes, mountain trails, and exceptional natural forests for biking, camping, fishing, and family retreats.

HOW TO APPLY:

Interested applicants should submit a resume via email to dhs.recruiting@dhs.arkansas.gov

“The Arkansas Department of Human Services is an equal opportunity employer providing equal employment opportunities without regard to race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, physical or mental disability, veteran status, or political affiliation.”

EMPLOYER: Department of Human Services

JOB TITLE: Information Systems Business Analyst

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, Arkansas

The Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) is the state’s largest agency with 7,000 employees working in 86 county offices serving more than one million people. Employees work in 10 major divisions and five support offices to provide services to Arkansas citizens. DHS is currently seeking to fill the position of Information Systems Business Analyst in Little Rock, Arkansas.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Information Systems Business Analyst is responsible for monitoring agency/institution automated computer systems and coordinating the development and implementation of new or revised applications with users and data processing providers.

KNOWLEDGE, ABILITIES & SKILLS:

Knowledge of supervisory practices and procedures. Knowledge of the application of systems analysis and programming in automated information systems. Knowledge of data processing principles and objectives. Ability to discern necessary support actions/input and to write detailed actions and procedures for non-technical personnel. Ability to understand relevant detail from oral information and make formal presentations and explain technical terms and information. Ability to analyze computer system problems or errors and devise corrective measures. Ability to plan, organize, and oversee the work of subordinates.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a bachelor’s degree in computer science, mathematics or a related field; plus four years of experience in data processing or computer operations, including one year in a leadership capacity.

SPECIAL WORK CONDITION/PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

2 years business analyst or project management experience

2 years supervisory/management experience

2 years SAP/AASIS or other HCM software experience

Experience as a member of a project team including interaction with developers or programmers

SALARY/BENEFITS:

This position provides a competitive starting salary from $51,761.50 – $75,054.00 depending on qualifications, and excellent benefits including group health and life insurance, state retirement plan, and a tax deferred compensation plan, holidays and annual leave time off.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

EMPLOYER: Department of Human Services

JOB TITLE: Personnel Manager

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, Arkansas

The Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) is the state’s largest agency with 7,000 employees working in 86 county offices serving more than one million people. Employees work in 10 major divisions and five support offices to provide services to Arkansas citizens. DHS is currently seeking to fill the position of Personnel Manager in Little Rock, Arkansas.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Personnel Manager is responsible for overseeing the human resource function by ensuring quality control and appropriateness of the program, coordinating special projects, and preparing applicable reports.

KNOWLEDGE, ABILITIES & SKILLS:

Knowledge of the principles and practices of human resources. Knowledge of state and federal personnel laws, policies, and procedures. Knowledge of organizational management, payroll, benefits, and budget processes. Ability to prepare, present, and review oral and written information and documents. Ability to interpret and apply state and agency/institution policies and procedures governing personnel. Ability to research and analyze data. Ability to plan, organize and direct the work of others. Ability to communicate to a diverse group.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a bachelor’s degree in human resources, public administration, or a related field; plus four years of human resources experience, including one year in a supervisory or leadership capacity

SPECIAL WORK CONDITION/PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

FMLA and ADA experience

Project management and/or process improvement experience

3 years supervisory/management experience

3 years SAP/AASIS or similar HCM software experience

SALARY/BENEFITS:

This position provides a competitive starting salary from $45,010.00 – $65,265.00 depending on qualifications, and excellent benefits including group health and life insurance, state retirement plan, and a tax deferred compensation plan, holidays and annual leave time off.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

EMPLOYER: ATEAM Staffing

JOB TITLE: Administration Support

JOB DUTIES: Assist the president & CEo with clerical and admin support

QUALIFICATIONS (skills, certifications, education): Very computer savvy & detailed oriented

STARTING PAY: $35,000

LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

ABOUT THE COMPANY: Temp-to-hire, solid benefit package

Call ATEAM at 870-535-5507 to apply.

EMPLOYER: A & A TAXI

JOB TITLE: Part Time Taxi Driver

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Drive Taxi and carry persons to destination. Must be at least 25yrs old and clean MVR.

JOB LOCATION: Russellville, AR 72801

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: Some High School or less

Required Work Experience: See Job Description

HOW TO APPLY:

You may apply for this job through the Russellville (DWS) – Job Service at 104 S. Rochester Ave. Russellville , AR ( 479-968-2784 )

Apply by calling Ronda at 479-967-7433 or Danny 479-518-6777

Employer: Red Lobster

JOB TITLE: Certified Restaurant Supervisor

JOB DESCRIPTION:

As a Certified Restaurant Supervisor (CRS), you will be responsible for supporting the management team to ensure that restaurant operations run smoothly, while also filling important team member roles on the hourly schedule. A successful CRS provides direction and assistance to our GREAT team members to ensure our world class seafood is prepared perfectly and served hot and fast. Satisfying our guests and running a great business is what this job is all about.

JOB LOCATION: Rogers, AR 72758

ENJOY WORK-LIFE BALANCE. Our Certified Restaurant Supervisors’ quality of life is very important to us. Balance is achieved by working with everyone’s schedules and having operating hours between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. – shorter than many other restaurants.

TRAIN WITH THE BEST IN THE BUSINESS. No other restaurant company puts more effort into developing talent than Red Lobster. We offer a formal training program designed to help new Certified Restaurant Supervisors be successful in their job.

LAUNCH A GREAT CAREER. This position offers a great starting point for a fantastic career in restaurant leadership with Red Lobster! Red Lobster takes pride in promoting employees who work hard, do a great job, and want to take on additional responsibility.

EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE & OTHER KEY QUALIFICATIONS:

High school diploma or equivalent required; Bachelor’s degree preferred

Must be at least 21 years of age

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

EMPLOYER: Nabholz

JOB TITLE: Skilled Laborer

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Perform tasks involving physical labor at buildings, heavy construction projects, and demolition sites. May operate hand and power tools of all types. Laborers also tend machines; mix concrete using a portable mixer or tend a machine that pumps concrete, grout, cement, sand, plaster, or stucco.

JOB LOCATION: Conway, AR 72034

EDUCAITON REQUIREMENTS: Some High School or less

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: 1 year

HOW TO APPLY: