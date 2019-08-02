Job Alert for 08-01-19

*Editor’s Note: The Catholic Health Initiatives position for an MRI Technologist that is mentioned in the video is no longer open.

EMPLOYER: Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

JOB OPENINGS:

Emergency Management Specialist I

Emergency Management Specialist II

Emergency Management Specialist III

Emergency Management Specialist IV

Site Inspector Specialist

Hazard Mitigation 406 Specialist

Public Assistance Program Delivery Manager

Engineering and Architect Specialist

SALARY: Between $19 and $30 per hour

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

With 77 percent of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) workforce in the field supporting 64 disasters nationwide, the agency continues to grow its workforce to bolster recovery activities underway in the states and U.S. territories.

In partnership with the State of Arkansas, FEMA is hiring workers across the state for a variety of jobs necessary to help support residents and communities recovering from recent severe storms and flooding.

Those hired locally are often disaster survivors themselves who want to help their fellow citizens in the recovery process. They will join the recovery team of local, state and federal workers, voluntary agencies and community organizations already in place. Through these temporary local employees, FEMA gains valuable community insights, provides jobs and puts Arkansans to work helping Arkansas.

Most temporary local hires are employed following a streamlined process. The term of employment is 120 days, though it may be extended in 120-day increments up to one year. Local hires may also be offered the option to become FEMA reservists at the completion of their local hire duties.

Additional positions being added may include those needing skills in reports writing, analytics and administrative support.

HOW TO APPLY:

The first step to applying is to register at https://www.usajobs.gov/, where application instructions are posted. To locate FEMA local hire positions within the Arkansas area, use “FEMA” and Arkansas” in the search boxes.

EMPLOYER: Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

JOB TITLE: FEMA Reservist Program

These and other positions may also be available in other areas of the country as part of FEMA’s Reservist program. Reservists are on-call FEMA employees who travel and support survivors and first responders during emergencies.

Reservists are appointed for a two-year period and work on an intermittent basis due to the irregular nature of disasters. They are hired to a position within a cadre based on their skills and experience. (Cadres are groups of personnel organized by operational function.)

HOW TO APPLY AS A RESERVIST:

Review reservist requirements at https://careers.fema.gov/reservists-program; Pick a cadre of interest; Email your resume to fema-careers@fema.dhs.gov, and include your cadre of interest in the subject line.

EMPLOYER: Triumph Group

JOB TITLE: Inspector

REQUISITION NUMBER: 17094

JOB LOCATION: US-AR-Hot Springs

POSITION TYPE: Full time

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED: 1 years

CATEGORY: Manufacturing/Production/Operations – All

SECURITY CLEARANCE REQUIRED? Unspecified

RELOCATION: Some

OVERVIEW:

Triumph Group designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aviation and industrial components, accessories, subassemblies, systems and aircraft structures. We partner with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and operators of commercial, regional, business and military aircraft worldwide, to provide products and services that solve their hardest problems. So whatever the part, component or complexity of assembly, Triumph is committed to quality, service and meeting the specialized needs of each customer.

Triumph participates at all levels of the aerospace supply chain – from single components, to complex systems, to aerospace structures and their contents. We provide solutions for the entire product life cycle of an aircraft – from raw material to aftermarket service. Our unique ability to integrate a broad range of products and capabilities is our competitive advantage.

Uses predetermined methods, operations, setups, and prescribed specifications to inspect visually in-process and completed electronic units and subsystems, precision electromechanical assemblies, or mechanical units and subassemblies.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Uses various measuring devices. Accepts, rejects, or reworks defective or malfunctioning units or systems. Works from blueprints, diagrams, customer specifications, drawing or inspection instructions and checklists. May monitor and verify quality in accordance with statistical process or other control procedures.

QUALIFICATIONS:

AA degree in related discipline or equivalent 1 years of related experience. Post high school coursework or professional certification preferred.

Triumph Group and all its divisions and subsidiaries are Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employers. Triumph Group provides reasonable accommodation for individuals protected by Section 503 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Vietnam Era Veterans’ Readjustment Assistance Act of 1974 and Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. Applicants who need accommodation in the job application process should contact TGIapplicant@triumphgroup.com to request assistance. Include the title of the position and location in the subject line of your email so we may direct your email to the appropriate person. Please note that only those inquiries concerning a request for reasonable accommodation will be responded to.

“An Equal Opportunity Employer – Minorities/Females/Disabled/Veterans” We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. Pursuant to International Traffic Arms Regulations (“ITAR”) and the Export Administration Regulations (“EAR”), applicants for SELECT positions will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship, U.S. Permanent Residence, or U.S. Immigration Status in order to meet the minimum qualifications for those select positions. All inquiries related to citizenship are asked solely to comply with ITAR and EAR export licensing requirements.

The contractor will not discharge or in any other manner discriminate against employees or applicants because they have inquired about, discussed, or disclosed their own pay or the pay of another employee or applicant. However, employees who have access to the compensation information of other employees or applicants as a part of their essential job functions cannot disclose the pay of other employees or applicants to individuals who do not otherwise have access to compensation information, unless the disclosure is (a) in response to a formal complaint or charge, (b) in furtherance of an investigation, proceeding, hearing, or action, including an investigation conducted by the employer, or © consistent with the contractor’s legal duty to furnish information. 41 CFR 60-1.35©.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Catholic Health Initiatives

JOB TITLE: Surgical ICU RN

JOB LOCATION: Hot Springs, Arkansas, United States

POSITION TYPE: Regular

SCHEDULED HOURS PER 2 WEEK PAY PERIOD: 72

Your time at work should be fulfilling. Rewarding. Inspiring. That’s what you’ll find when you join one of our non-profit CHI facilities across the nation. You’ll find challenging, rewarding work every day alongside people who have as much compassion as you. Join us and together we’ll create healthier, stronger communities. Imagine your career at

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

As a Registered Nurse, you will be responsible for delivering the highest quality patient care according to the specific orders of each patient’s individual physician. This will involve, utilizing your knowledge and skills to educate patients and their families on prevention and healthy habits.

Additional responsibilities for this health care role include:

Monitoring patients’ conditions and assessing their needs

Collaborating with physicians and nurses to devise individualized care plans for patients

Administering patients’ medications and providing treatments according to physicians’ orders

Fostering a supportive and compassionate environment to care for patients and their families

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

We are looking for a responsible and compassionate Registered Nurse with top-notch clinical skills, a caring attitude, and the ability to work independently with minimal supervision. It is also important to display excellent verbal and written communication and interpersonal skills as well as the ability to effectively educate patients and their families on the in-home healthcare process.

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS ROLE:

Current Registered Nurse (RN) license that allows you to practice in our state

Graduate of an accredited nursing program

Experience as a Registered Nurse preferred

Basic Life Support (BLS) required

Specialty certification (ex: CCRN, CNOR, CEN) preferred

Additional certification or licensure may be required for some specialty areas

Join us at Catholic Health Initiatives, and become a part of our faith-based health system.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Requisition ID: 2019-R0225402

Schedule: Full-time

Shift: Night Job

Market: CHI St. Vincent

ABOUT US:

Chances are, you’re here because you’re looking for a career offering greater opportunity, challenge and fulfillment. We’re confident you’ll find all three at CHI. As one of the nation’s largest nonprofit health systems, we offer a wealth of careers across more than 101 hospitals in 18 states. Our faith-based health system welcomes you to share in our mission of building healthier communities, whether as a surgeon in the operating room or an administrator in a conference room. When you work in a supportive environment with like-minded professionals, wonderful things happen. Learn More

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYMENT:

Consistent with our Core Values, Catholic Health Initiatives employers are EEO/AA/M/F/Vets/Disabled Employers. Qualified applications will receive consideration for employment without regard to their race, color, religion, national origin, gender identification, protected veteran status, disability or any other legally protected characteristic

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

EMPLOYER: ATEAM Staffing

JOB TITLE: Clerical

JOB DUTIES: Data entry

QUALIFICATIONS (skills, certifications, education):

Dependable

Detailed oriented

Good with numbers and figures

PAY: Depends on Experience

LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

ABOUT THE COMPANY: Temp-to-hire with a well established company

Call ATEAM at 870-535-5507 to apply