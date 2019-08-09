Job Alert for 08-08-19

EMPLOYER: ATEAM Staffing

JOB TITLE: IT / Programmer Analyst

JOB DUTIES:

QUALIFICATIONS (skills, certifications, education):

  • Proficient in COBOL, SQL & AS400
  • Associate Degree or solid background with COBOL required

PAY: $45-$50K DOQ

LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

  • Temp-to-hire position
  • Great benefits

HOW TO APPLY:

  • Call ATEAM at 870-535-5507

EMPLOYER: Security National Life Insurance Company, Home Service Division

This is a state-wide ad that is always open.Our Company is growing and we are seeking highly motivated insurance agents to join our Home Service Division.

JOB TITLE: Life Insurance Sales Agent, full time or part time

RESPONSIBILITIES: Sales agents will develop their leads and referrals, schedule appointments, identify customer needs and market appropriate products and services. Successful agents will maintain a strong work ethic with commitment to success.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Licensed agents with experience are preferred, however, training is available for the right person.

HOW TO APPLY:

Contact Larry Moore, Sales Manager, Arkansas at 501-732-1310 or larry.moore@securitynational.com.

EMPLOYER: Staffmark

JOB TITLE: Forklift Operator

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

BRANCH ID: 5073

PAY RATE/SALARY: $14.00 per hour

SHIFT: 7 am- 3:30 pm Monday- Friday

JOB DESCRIPTION:

  • Loading and unloading construction materials for customers.
  • Strong customer service skills required.
  • Must have 5 years verifiable forklift experience.

REQUIREMENTS:

Must have 5 years verifiable forklift experience, excellent customer service, strong attention to detail, adhere to strict attendance policy, steel toe boots required.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

EMPLOYER: Nabholz

JOB TITLE: Skilled Laborer

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Perform tasks involving physical labor at buildings, heavy construction projects, and demolition sites. May operate hand and power tools of all types. Laborers also tend machines; mix concrete using a portable mixer or tend a machine that pumps concrete, grout, cement, sand, plaster, or stucco.

JOB LOCATION: Conway, AR 72034

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: Some High School or less

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: 1 year

HOW TO APPLY:

  • You may apply for this job through the Pine Bluff (DWS) – Job Service at 1001 S. Tennessee St., Pine Bluff , AR ( 870-534-1920 )
  • Must have a resume in www.arjoblink.arkansas.gov reflecting your skills to apply for this position.
  • May also leave a resume at the Pine Bluff Workforce Center. Must be uploaded into AR Joblink. For more information Contact the Pine Bluff Workforce Center. 870-534-1920

EMPLOYER: Splash Carwash, Detail & Oil Change

JOB TITLE: Office Administrative Assistant

JOB LOCATION: JFK – North Little Rock, AR

POSITION TYPE: Full Time

EDUCATION LEVEL: Undisclosed

SALARY RANGE: $12.00 – $15.00 Hourly

TRAVEL PERCENTAGE: Undisclosed

JOB SHIFT: Day

JOB SUMMARY:

Splash Carwash, Detail and Oil Change is looking for a servant-leader with an entrepreneurial mindset and a passion to develop team members and cultivate customer relationships. Splash offers above-market financial benefits and long-term career growth opportunities. If you are hungry for a career you can get excited about, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to see a rendering of the new facility.

DAILY OPERATIONS:

  • Ensure and prioritize a pleasant customer experience
  • Assisting/Reporting to Head of HR daily
  • Assist location manager in daily tasks
  • Ownership of the facility
  • Demonstrate a professional leadership style that sets the example for enthusiasm, productivity, and accountability
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and remain calm under pressure
  • Enhance the appearance of the facility

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

