Job Alert for 08-08-19

EMPLOYER: ATEAM Staffing
JOB TITLE: IT / Programmer Analyst
JOB DUTIES:
QUALIFICATIONS (skills, certifications, education):
- Proficient in COBOL, SQL & AS400
- Associate Degree or solid background with COBOL required
PAY: $45-$50K DOQ
LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
- Temp-to-hire position
- Great benefits
HOW TO APPLY:
- Call ATEAM at 870-535-5507
EMPLOYER: Security National Life Insurance Company, Home Service Division
This is a state-wide ad that is always open.Our Company is growing and we are seeking highly motivated insurance agents to join our Home Service Division.
JOB TITLE: Life Insurance Sales Agent, full time or part time
RESPONSIBILITIES: Sales agents will develop their leads and referrals, schedule appointments, identify customer needs and market appropriate products and services. Successful agents will maintain a strong work ethic with commitment to success.
QUALIFICATIONS:
Licensed agents with experience are preferred, however, training is available for the right person.
HOW TO APPLY:
Contact Larry Moore, Sales Manager, Arkansas at 501-732-1310 or larry.moore@securitynational.com.
EMPLOYER: Staffmark
JOB TITLE: Forklift Operator
JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR
BRANCH ID: 5073
PAY RATE/SALARY: $14.00 per hour
SHIFT: 7 am- 3:30 pm Monday- Friday
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Loading and unloading construction materials for customers.
- Strong customer service skills required.
- Must have 5 years verifiable forklift experience.
REQUIREMENTS:
Must have 5 years verifiable forklift experience, excellent customer service, strong attention to detail, adhere to strict attendance policy, steel toe boots required.
EMPLOYER: Nabholz
JOB TITLE: Skilled Laborer
JOB DESCRIPTION:
Perform tasks involving physical labor at buildings, heavy construction projects, and demolition sites. May operate hand and power tools of all types. Laborers also tend machines; mix concrete using a portable mixer or tend a machine that pumps concrete, grout, cement, sand, plaster, or stucco.
JOB LOCATION: Conway, AR 72034
EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: Some High School or less
REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: 1 year
HOW TO APPLY:
- You may apply for this job through the Pine Bluff (DWS) – Job Service at 1001 S. Tennessee St., Pine Bluff , AR ( 870-534-1920 )
- Must have a resume in www.arjoblink.arkansas.gov reflecting your skills to apply for this position.
- May also leave a resume at the Pine Bluff Workforce Center. Must be uploaded into AR Joblink. For more information Contact the Pine Bluff Workforce Center. 870-534-1920
EMPLOYER: Splash Carwash, Detail & Oil Change
JOB TITLE: Office Administrative Assistant
JOB LOCATION: JFK – North Little Rock, AR
POSITION TYPE: Full Time
EDUCATION LEVEL: Undisclosed
SALARY RANGE: $12.00 – $15.00 Hourly
TRAVEL PERCENTAGE: Undisclosed
JOB SHIFT: Day
JOB SUMMARY:
Splash Carwash, Detail and Oil Change is looking for a servant-leader with an entrepreneurial mindset and a passion to develop team members and cultivate customer relationships. Splash offers above-market financial benefits and long-term career growth opportunities. If you are hungry for a career you can get excited about, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to see a rendering of the new facility.
DAILY OPERATIONS:
- Ensure and prioritize a pleasant customer experience
- Assisting/Reporting to Head of HR daily
- Assist location manager in daily tasks
- Ownership of the facility
- Demonstrate a professional leadership style that sets the example for enthusiasm, productivity, and accountability
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and remain calm under pressure
- Enhance the appearance of the facility