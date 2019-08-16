Job Alert for 08-15-19

EMPLOYER: Nabholz Construction Services

JOB TITLE: Wellness Coordinator

JOB SUMMARY

Wellness Coordinator will plan, organize, implement and translate a variety of nutrition and health/wellness related programs for Nabholz and perform related professional and administrative work as required.

TYPICAL DUTIES:

Follow up with employees and spouses with active health issues and providing associated counseling.

Designing and leading group nutrition activities.

Develop and implement wellness strategies in partnership with clients and company leadership.

Coordinate and administrate activities such as monthly lunch-n-learns, CPR/AED and first aid classes, blood drives, and vendors for bi-annual wellness testing.

Help coordinate and administrate yearly wellness screenings.

Compile data from screening. Distribute results via jobsite, home, and office visits.

Introduce employees to the program and encourage participation.

Design and implement preventative programs and activities to include cooking classes, taste tests, and online live demos.

Create patient education materials to include: bulletin board documents, newsletters, weekly blog, and other education for social media.

Establish a strong collaborative working relationship with other departments, wellness coordinators, wellness programs, and community resources.

Complete progress reports for senior leadership.

Public speaking including lunch and learns for employees or community-wide presentations promoting health and wellness.

Designing customized nutrition plans for employees and spouses.

Assisting in tobacco cessation efforts for employees and spouses

QUALIFICATIONS:

Preferred: Associate of Science in Health or Associate of Science in Applied Nutrition. Other health related fields will be considered.

Bilingual: read, write, and speak, proficiently in both English and Spanish.

Energetic, professional, self-motivated and an independent thinker with excellent written and oral skills.

Ability to work with employees and spouses at all levels.

Experience providing one on one and small group health coaching.

Coordination and strong organizational and time-management skills.

Outgoing and personable with an emphasis on meeting the employee’s and/or spouse’s needs.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

Continuously sit, stand, or walk.

Bend, squat, climb stairs, or ladders.

Lift occasionally up to 50 pounds.

WORK ENVIRONMENT:

Travel is involved to all locations of the company. Periodic nights and weekends may be required. Travel to Tulsa, OK will be required monthly.

Office, cubicle, or work station.

Job trailer or jobsite office.

AA/EOE. Women, Minorities, Veterans, and Disabled People Encouraged to Apply

Employment at Nabholz is subject to post offer, pre-employment drug testing. Nabholz is a drug-free workplace and an E-Verify employer. The above description covers the principal duties and responsibilities of the job. The description shall not, however, be construed as a complete listing of all miscellaneous, incidental, or similar duties which may be required from day-to-day.

JOB LOCATION: Rogers, AR 72758

EMPLOYER: Nabholz Construction Services

JOB TITLE: Metal Building Erector

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Originally founded as a small construction company in 1949, Nabholz is now a team of more than 1,000 industry leading professionals working together to serve our clients, communities, and each other. Over the last 70 years, we’ve grown into a national multi-service contractor offering a full range of construction, industrial, civil, and environmental services.

WE ARE PROUD TO OFFER YOU:

Medical, Dental and Vision Care

401(k) Retirement Savings Plan with Company Matching Contributions

Long-Term Disability Insurance

Company-Paid Life Insurance

Supplemental Voluntary Life and Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance

Dependent Voluntary Life Insurance

Accident Recovery

Flexible Spending Accounts

Paid Holidays and Vacation

Direct Deposit

Wellness Program with Incentives

SUMMARY:

Assembles prefabricated metal buildings according to blueprint specifications, using hand tools, power tools, and hoisting equipment.

TYPICAL DUTIES:

Erects frame of building, using hoist.

Bolts and steel frame members together.

Attaches wire and insulating materials to framework.

Bolts sheet metal panels to framework.

Reads blueprint to determine location of items, such as doors, windows, ventilators, skylights, and installs items, using cutting torch, wrenches, and power drill.

Trims excess sheet metal, using cutting torch, power saw, and tin snips.

Safety Sensitive position.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Visualize objects in three dimensions from drawings.

Work under stress or pressure.

Attain set standards of accuracy.

Evaluate information based on measurable standards.

See details in objects or drawings and recognize slight differences in shapes and shadings.

PHYSICAL:

Keep good balance and have no fear of heights.

See well (either naturally or with correction).

Coordinate the use of eyes, hands, and feet.

Maintain physical strength and stamina.

Use arms, hands, and legs fully.

Push, stoop, kneel, crouch, crawl, and climb.

WORK ENVIRONMENT:

Ability to work outside.

Hot, wet, or cold environment.

High Elevations.

Job site, trailer, or office.

AA/EOE. Women, Minorities, Veterans, and Disabled People Encouraged to Apply

Employment at Nabholz is subject to post offer, pre-employment drug testing. Nabholz is a drug-free workplace and an E-Verify employer. The above description covers the principal duties and responsibilities of the job. The description shall not, however, be construed as a complete listing of all miscellaneous, incidental, or similar duties which may be required from day-to-day.

JOB LOCATION: Conway, AR 72034

EMPLOYER: Nabholz Construction Serv

JOB TITLE: Asbestos Laborer (To Be Certified)

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Originally founded as a small construction company in 1949, Nabholz is now a team of more than 1,000 industry leading professionals working together to serve our clients, communities, and each other. Over the last 70 years, we’ve grown into a national multi-service contractor offering a full range of construction, industrial, civil, and environmental services.

SUMMARY:

NES is offering the opportunity for individuals interested in seeking employment in the asbestos abatement industry to become ADEQ certified abatement workers. Upon passing of the prescreen interview, drug test, physical, and background check. NES will offer the required 4-day Initial Asbestos Abatement Worker course to qualified selected candidates, who will then, upon attending and passing the course, be considered a certified asbestos abatement worker. The Asbestos Worker is responsible for completing asbestos abatement (and other) projects under direct supervision and within the guidelines of Nabholz and all applicable State, Federal, and Local laws and regulations.

TYPICAL DUTIES:

Requires work inside the containment area; the candidate is expected to measurably contribute to the abatement process in a safe and efficient manner.

Become familiar with the use of equipment needed for any hands-on aspects of any of those projects assigned.

Collection, assembly, and delivery to the job site of any equipment required to complete the hands-on aspects of any of the projects.

Return of all equipment to the designated storage area and the maintenance/repair of any equipment in need of such, making it serviceable for the next project.

Safety sensitive position.

All other Duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:

As a member of the NES Team, at all times represents NES and Nabholz to clients, potential clients, and the general public, you will be expected to present yourself well to prospective clients and to provide exceptional customer service that will build client loyalty to Nabholz and NES.

Candidate must be ready, willing, and able to be trained in asbestos abatement and cross-trained in methamphetamine/mold/lead remediation, demolition, and light carpentry.

Must be medically able and respirator fit tested.

Upon being hired, the Asbestos Worker must comply with NES’ Health Monitoring Program which includes but is not limited to Baseline Evaluations, Pulmonary Function Tests, X-rays, blood test, OSHA’s 29 CFR Part 1910 Medical Questionnaires, and periodic evaluations. Undergo initial evaluations within 60 days of hire date.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

Ability to continuously sit, stand, or walk.

Ability to bend, squat, climb stairs, and lift frequently.

Ability to stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl in awkward positions continuously.

Ability to lift up to 25 pounds frequently, 50 pounds often, and up to 100 occasionally.

Ability to work in heat or cold, outside, and/or high elevations.

WORK ENVIRONMENT:

Asbestos workers perform physically demanding work.

Asbestos Workers sometimes work at great heights or outdoors in all weather conditions.

Some jobs expose workers to harmful materials or chemicals, fumes, odors, loud noise, or dangerous machinery. To avoid injury, workers in these jobs wear safety clothing, such as gloves, hardhats, protective chemical suits, and devices to protect their eyes, respiratory system, or hearing (Personal Protection Equipment i.e. PPE).

While working in environmental services or construction, all persons must be especially safety conscious at all times and follow procedures and must deal with a variety of hazards.

Due to the nature of the business, work-sites may be out of town and require overnight stays.

Occasionally the work schedule requires weekend or after hour assignments.

Asbestos Workers will be required to wear appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) which includes but not limited to: Tyvek suit, respirator, gloves, safety glasses, hard hart, hearing protection, high visibility clothing and safety footwear and safety harnesses.

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR 72205

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Department of Health

JOB TITLE: Registered Nurse

OFFICE: Center for Local Public Health

SECTION: Saline County Health Unit

DATE POSTED: 08/14/2019

POSTING EXPIRES: 08/20/2019

SALARY RANGE: $63,830.00 – $88,058.00 per year

JOB SUMMARY:

The Registered Nurse is responsible for providing direct patient care and the provision of other patient services in a clinical setting. This position is governed by state and federal laws, and agency policy.

TYPICAL FUNCTIONS:

Records medical and family history of patients and current medication usage, conducts physical examinations, and monitors vital signs. Develops and updates patient care plan for completion of treatment goals. Reviews patient charts for physician orders, progress notes, and physical complaints. Consults with physicians concerning problem cases, provides assistance with case management, and refers patients to appropriate clinic or agency for treatment. Responds to emergency or life-threatening situations and administers appropriate treatment. Counsels and instructs patients and family members on proper care and use of medication and medical equipment, modifies care plan according to patient’s progress, and informs of available services, if providing care in the home or hospital. Instructs individuals, families, and other groups regarding health issues, such as preventive care, nutrition, and childcare. Arranges for immunizations, blood pressure testing, and other health screening. Works with community leaders, teachers, parents, and physicians in community health education. May supervise daily activities of licensed practical nurses and nursing aides. Performs other duties as assigned.

SPECIAL JOB DIMENSIONS:

May be required to work rotating shifts or hours other than normal working hours or to be on call.

KNOWLEDGE, ABILITIES & SKILLS:

Knowledge of professional nursing theories, concepts, and methods. Ability to develop patient care plan and participate in diagnosis and development of treatment goals. Ability to apply comprehensive nursing care to clients in all age groups in a clinical setting. Ability to assign and coordinate work activities and monitor the performance of subordinates. Ability to instruct patients and families on self-help care. Ability to assist physicians with routine and emergency care.

MINIMUM EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

The formal education equivalent of a diploma, associate’s, or bachelor’s degree in nursing.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Required to float to other local health units within Central Region and work some alternative or non-traditional work hours and special clinic hours outside of normal operating hours. Some in-state and out-of-state travel required.

Occasional heavy lifting required.

Electronic Medical Records and Microsoft Office Suite experience preferred.



CERTIFICATES, LICENSES, REGISTRATION:

Must be licensed as a Registered Nurse by the Arkansas State Board of Nursing in accordance with ACA 17-87-301. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

AGENCY SPECIFIC INFORMATION:

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Department of Health

JOB TITLE: Budget Analyst

OFFICE: Center for Health Protection



DATE POSTED: 08/14/2019

POSTING EXPIRES: 08/27/2019

SALARY RANGE: $45,010.00 – $65,265.00 per year

JOB SUMMARY:

The Budget Analyst is responsible for providing assistance to assigned agencies in biennial budget preparation and fiscal management. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency policy.



TYPICAL FUNCTIONS:

Researches, analyzes, and evaluates agency operations, funding sources, programs, and fiscal records to determine budgetary needs and effects of new programs. Reviews budget requests from agencies to determine completeness, accuracy, compliance with current regulations, and problem areas. Meets with agency directors and/or fiscal personnel to obtain additional information, discuss budgetary needs, and to provide advice on budgetary procedural problems. Evaluates agency requests and makes recommendations to executive and legislative officials and staff based on analysis, justification, and program knowledge. Attends various executive and legislative meetings to respond to technical questions and to clarify information. Participates in drafting legislation and monitors and revises legislation during legislative sessions. Provides technical assistance to agencies concerning a variety of fiscal-related activities. Performs other duties as assigned.

SPECIAL JOB DIMENSIONS:

Occasional overtime required. Limited in and out-of-state travel is required.



KNOWLEDGE, ABILITIES & SKILLS:

Knowledge of principles and practices of accounting. Ability to prepare, present, and review oral and written information and reports. Ability to research and analyze programs and fiscal records, determine needs, and make recommendations. Ability to interpret and apply budgetary and fiscal policies and procedures.



MINIMUM EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

The formal education equivalent of a bachelor’s degree in accounting, economics, finance, financial management, general business or a related field; plus three years of experience in accounting, finance, budgeting or a related field.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Experience with Excel, AASIS, state procurement, accounts payable functions and the state budgeting process.

CERTIFICATES, LICENSES, REGISTRATIONS:

Must possess a valid Arkansas driver’s license. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.



AGENCY SPECIFIC INFORMATION:

This Position will close at 11:59 pm on the closing date listed.

Hiring Official- K. McCartney

This office only accepts completed applications, resumes and relevant transcripts to determine minimum qualifications. Applicants should present other documents to the hiring official upon interview, if applicable.

If you are a Veteran, Disable Veteran or a Surviving Spouse of a Deceased Veteran and remains unmarried at the time you are seeking preference and you are a citizen and resident of this state you shall be entitled to employment preference in a position over other applicants after meeting substantially equal qualifications.

Please submit the DD-214 and other official documentation to the address below.

THE ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DOES NOT ACCEPT ELECTRONIC MEDIA OF ANY FORM, (CDs, flash drives, memory sticks, tapes, etc.) WITH STATE EMPLOYMENT APPLICATIONS.

All Applicants must submit complete and accurate information and complete the application form according to instructions. List all prior work experience, including military service, beginning with your most recent employment. Applicants are encouraged to attach an original written resume to supplement their application or a paper addendum for additional work history section of the application. You may include volunteer or unpaid work as part of your work history; however, you should include the number of hours per week which you performed these duties.

When submitting your State Application, you may refer to your resume for the Employment History if your resume includes all the information requested in the Employment History section of the state application (month and year employment began and ended, weekly hours worked, etc.).

Please complete the Work History section of the application, even if you are including a resume. Incomplete applications will NOT be processed.

All ADH applicants must complete a drug screen and background check if applicable. Direct Deposit is required for employment according to Act 1887 of 2005.

Human Resources Office- Recruitment Section

4815 W Markham St., Slot 26

Little Rock, AR 72205-3867

Office Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday

Fax No. 501-661-2675



Contact Information

Contact name: Sheila Smith

Phone: 501-661-2268

Email: Sheila.Smith@arkansas.gov

