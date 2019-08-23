Job Alert for 08-22-19

EMPLOYER: Walker’s Wrecker and Repair

JOB TITLE: Auto Repair Mechanic

JOB DESCRIPTION:

We are looking for a skilled Auto Mechanic to maintain and repair vehicles. You will be responsible for troubleshooting issues and fixing them, aiming to maximum reliability and functionality.

An excellent auto mechanic has good eye-hand coordination and manual dexterity. They are well-versed in complex mechanical or electronical systems of vehicles and have excellent problem-solving abilities. They must also be good communicators to provide advice to customers.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Proven experience as auto mechanic

Excellent knowledge of mechanical, electrical and electronic components of vehicles

Working knowledge of vehicle diagnostic systems and methods

Ability to handle various tools (e.g. pliers) and heavy equipment (e.g. lift)

Willingness to observe all safety precautions for protections against accidents, dangerous fluids, chemicals etc.

Excellent physical condition

High school diploma is preferred; Certification from a vocational school or completion of apprenticeship is preferred

Valid certification (e.g ASE) is a definite plus

Must have own tools

SALARY: Paid weekly, based on experience

HOW TO APPLY:

In person at 5703 Patterson Rd, Little Rock, AR 72209-2421

Email resume to reginald.d@att.net

EMPLOYER: OLDCASTLE APG, INC.

JOB TITLE: Equipment Operator – Hope, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Operates heavy equipment as directed and specified while adhering to all rules and regulations mandated by safety policies and procedures to produce a superior product.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Read job specifications to determine operator adjustments and material requirements

Sets stops or guides to specific lengths as indicated by scale, rule or templates

Observes equipment operation to detect machine malfunction

Performs routine maintenance to include lubricating, fueling and cleaning

Inspect and complete equipment report daily

Make sure all housekeeping is maintained in a clear and orderly fashion in the assigned area

Ability to move levers, shift gears, depress pedals and maneuver steering wheel to operator equipment

Other duties and responsibilities related to the nature of the job may be assigned on a temporary or permanent basis as needed

JOB LOCATION: Hope, AR 71801

QUALIFICATIONS:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skills and/or abilities required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable qualified individuals with disabilities to perform the essential duties of the job.

REQUIREMENTS / EDUCATION / EXPERIENCE

High school diploma or GED equivalent; a minimum of two years of related experience in trades specific to job requirements; or equivalent combination of education and experience

Must be able to pass an internal certification program

Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instruction, and procedure manuals

Ability to write routine reports and correspondence

Ability to speak effectively before groups of customers or employees of the organization

Ability to be a self-starter and work independently

Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions and decimals

Have the ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral or diagram form

Ability to deal with problems involving several concrete variables in standardized situations

Maintain a high level of accuracy in all aspects of work assignments

PHYSICAL ENVIRONMENT:

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to speak or hear

The employee will be required to sit for extended periods of time

The employee may frequently stand on their feet

The employee must have the ability to lift and/or move up to 65 lbs. from the ground level. The need to lift over 65 lbs. may arise from time to time – should this be the case, employees should engage in team lifting and/or use the provided equipment to safely lift

The employee must have the capability to perform physical activities that require considerable use of arms, legs, and your whole body – bending, crouching, climbing – using steps and ladders, pushing pulling, stooping and reaching

Able to work a flexible schedule

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Blackhawk

JOB TITLE: Office Personnel

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Work in the office, use computers, answer phones, file, run errands, and take orders for the warehouse.

JOB LOCATION: Helena, AR 72342

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: High School Diploma or Equivalent

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: 1 year

HOW TO APPLY:

In person at Blackhawk 407 Phillips Rd. 311 Helena, AR 72342

Email to nancym@blackhawk-warehouse.com

By phone at 870-572-6764

EMPLOYER: Downstream Casino

JOB TITLE: Front Desk Agent

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Front Desk Agent oversees the front desk operations of the hotel, ensuring the highest level of customer service satisfaction to all patrons and guests of the Casino and Hotel while maximizing room revenue and occupancy. All functions will be performed within the guidelines of the Downstream Casino Resort policies and procedures, Internal Control Standards and objectives.

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71601

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: High School Diploma or Equivalent

HOW TO APPLY: