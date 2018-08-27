Job Alert for 08-26-18

EMPLOYER: USA Truck

New Sign-on Bonus now available for Experienced Drivers! If you live in Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, or West Virginia you are eligible for a $1000 bonus! If you live in Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, Virginia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, New Jersey, or Minnesota you are eligible for a $2000 bonus! * *All Bonuses pay out 1/3 on first load, 1/3 in 30 days, and 1/3 in 60 days. Call a recruiter now to find out how to get started. USA Truck is also offering a new Rehire Bonus! All Rehires and Review for rehire are eligible for the bonus – only approval of Safety Review is needed. All Bonuses pay out 1/3 on first load, 1/3 in 30 days, and 1/3 in 60 days. Details include:

* $2000 Sign-on Bonus for drivers gone from USA Truck for at least six months

* $1000 Sign-on Bonus for drivers gone from USA Truck for less than six months

If you’ve driven with USA Truck before and are interested in coming back, take advantage of this bonus today!

Here at USA Truck we provide transportation and logistics services throughout the continental United States, Mexico and Canada, and have done so for over 30 years. We attribute our long-serving success to our dedication to performance, service, and relationships – with these standards our drivers are supported by some of the best people in the industry. We also want to help you reach your goals – whether that is as an experienced driver, recent CDL grad, or owner operator. We offer all employees modern equipment, modern equipment, work-life balance, and amazing benefits because at USA Truck we put our drivers first – that’s our pledge.

Respect: A Foundation We’re Built On

We know what’s important to our drivers. Time, work, and value. That’s why we’re putting revolutionary measures in place to ensure that your needs are taken care of.

* Time*: We know that time is the most valuable resource for a driver. It’s how you make your money. With that in mind, we’ve developed an app specifically for USA Truck drivers that allows you to focus more on driving and less time on paperwork. Less stopping = more miles.

* Work*: At USA Truck, we know what a driver needs to do their job well: dependable equipment, steady freight and a great support team. We combine this to make your time on the road productive and your pay check steady.

* Value*: Our “Ask USA Truck” program connects you directly to our top executives. This gives our drivers a chance each month to express opinions, voice concerns, and get a straight up response directly from our leadership.

Plus, our comprehensive benefits package is the best in the business – see for yourself:

* Loyalty & referral bonuses

* Flexible hometime options

* No-touch freight (OTR)

* Medical, Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance

* 401K + match & Employee Stock Ownership Plan

* Students and recent grads welcome

* Pet friendly!

* Paid vacation grows with experience

Our mission today is to become the hands down best company for experienced drivers. While we remain an attractive destination for recent CDL grads, we’re looking to bring in drivers who have the knowledge needed to succeed. We have a solid management team, a new growth plan and a ton of new programs, upgrades and support teams all geared for a better driver experience.

USA Truck is looking for quality team drivers to join the family. Call a recruiter now at 866-541-1997 to hear why USA Truck is a perfect fit for your team!

Go to nlx.jobsyn.org/dd9a5b764933438e86fe72b9a4e0075e133 to apply for this position.

EMPLOYER: Baptist Health Arkansas

JOB ORDER #: JC123659299

JOB TITLE: Registered Nurse III

JOB DESCRIPTION:

SUMMARY OF RESPONSIBILITY – Job Summary (general statement of purpose or objective of position)

A registered nurse at Baptist Health is accountable for utilizing the nursing process and the training provided by Baptist Health to provide safe, therapeutic,and compassionate patient care. The nurse is expected to demonstrate clinical competence and critical thinking.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS – Knowledge, skills, abilities, license, registration, certification, education, and experience

A registered nurse in good standing in the state of Arkansas. Healthcare CPR required, some areas may require ACLS, PALS and/or NALS – training provided. Specialty units require and will provide specific specialty education. One year Registered Nurse experience required – preferably in the specialty applied for. BSN preferred.

Go to nlx.jobsyn.org/30c993d65263465b8ff538813c6ec8f0133 to apply for this position.

EMPLOYER: Save the Children

JOB ORDER #: 2268265

JOB TITLE: Center Director

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The position is responsible for the general and day-to-day operations of a Head Start/Early Head Start center or cluster of outlying centers. The Center Director is responsible for providing coverage to multiple classrooms, assuring regulatory and legal compliance with federal, state, and local regulations, communicating with parents and the community, supervising and monitoring of all staff assigned to the center(s).?? The Center Director may be re-assigned to various centers as deemed necessary for program operations.

As a front-line representative of Save the Children, the Center Director is required to ensure the safety and security of children and families that he/she comes in contact with adhering to the agency???s values of Accountability, Ambition, Collaboration, Creativity, and Integrity.

As a Save the Children employee who will come into contact with children on a routine basis, the position is expected to prevent child abuse in every situation by striving, through mental awareness, good practice and training to minimize risk to children. The position must take positive steps to protect children who may be a subject of concern and report, respond to any instance of child abuse, and promote training and awareness around all child-safeguarding obligations.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES:

Program Administration and Coordination

Record Keeping and Fiscal

Supervision and Training

RESPONSIBILITIES & IMPACT:

Supervise and coach staff; facilitate resolution of conflicts; encourage and support professional development opportunities; develop and monitor center and staff schedules.

Conduct regular staff meetings, support staff training, and monitor/provide ongoing feedback for performance improvement and appraisals.

Work with all center staff to ensure quality teaching and learning environments and work mangers/specialists/coordinators to ensure content implementation in all areas.

Track and monitor staff attendance, including verification of timesheets as well as employee on-sited record keeping.

Assist in the identification, purchase and annual inventory of center supplies and equipment.

Arrange for family and staff workdays for center improvement, fairs and other events. Work with Family Service Coordinators, center staff and families to plan and implement all center parent meetings.

Work with the managers/specialists/coordinators to ensure that all tracking and data entry related to ERSEA (Eligibility, Recruitment, Selection, Enrollment and Attendance), health, education, mental health, disabilities and child and family needs is maintained as well as full attendance with a 72-hour turn around to fill vacancies.

Perform systems evaluation and development and ensure adequate systems are in place to maintain highest quality of service to children and families in compliance with Head Start Performance Standards and state licensing requirements and ensure consistency in service delivery across programs.??

Work with the Family Services Coordinator to ensure that all family goal setting, services and supports are developed, supported and delivered as necessary.

Responsible for monthly reports, safety checks, annual safety inspections and completion of licensing requirements.

Ensure the reporting of all child, staff, family and other center related incidents.

Maintain up to date CPR and First Aid certifications.

Monitor and support child, family, providers and vender interactions on the facility premise.

Perform other related duties as assigned.

Required Background and Experience, Skills and Behaviors

Minimum education must be in accordance with state licensing requirements or an associate degree or higher. Preferred baccalaureate degree in early childhood education, child development, a human service degree or related field and experience in working with children.

Two years work experience in a position the directly relates to the implementation and monitoring of program operations.

Previous Head Start/Early Head Start experience preferred.

Knowledge of program planning and practices in infant/toddler and preschool center-based programs through knowledge of Head Start Program Performance Standards and best practices related to early childhood education.

Knowledge of general business practices including supervision, inventory control and risk management.

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with agency staff, children, and outside agencies.

Ability to oversee and operate the day-to-day program in compliance with all local, state and federal regulations.

Ability to communicate effectively with staff and families.

Good time management, organizational and problem solving skills.

Ability to perform medium to heavy physical work exerting up to 50 pounds of force occasionally, up to 20 pounds frequently and up to 5-10 pounds constantly, performing such activities as sitting, crawling, stooping, kneeling, crouching, reaching, standing, walking, pushing, pulling, lifting, grasping. This also includes some duties that require repetitive action and motion skills, keyboarding and computer use. Clear criminal records check (including child abuse registry check if required by state regulations) and pass all state and local health requirements required post job offer and prior to employment.?? To drive agency vehicles (if applicable), must have a valid driver?s license and be insurable by the Save the Children Head Start insurance carrier and have a Motor Vehicle Record acceptable to Save the Children Head Start. Current and former Head Start/Early Head Start parents will receive preference for employment vacancies for which they are qualified.

JOB LOCATION: Mena, AR 71953

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: See Job Description

Go to ars2.equest.com/?response_id=eca7462967c87c2d735aaaddde0d1143 to apply for this position.

EMPLOYER: Penske Automotive

JOB TITLE: Automotive Technician (2)

LOCATION: Landers Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Benton, Arkansas

SUMMARY/OBJECTIVE:

The Flat Rate Technician diagnoses and performs repairs on all vehicle components with efficiency and accuracy in accordance with dealership and manufacturer/factory standards.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Performs vehicle inspections, troubleshooting and testing to determine required or recommended repairs

Accurately diagnose malfunctions and perform the necessary repairs for them including but not limited to repairing engine failures; repairing mechanical and electrical systems malfunctions; replacing parts and components as required

Examines assigned vehicle to determine if further safety or service work is required or recommended

Verifies vehicle serviceability and ensure quality repairs the first time by conducting test drives; adjusting controls and systems as required

Ensures that customer vehicles kept clean during repair process

Contains costs by using warranty; evaluating service and parts options for repairs as required

Communicates with service advisor and/or dispatcher if additional work is needed

Aids service writer as needed to write work orders, conduct test rides, interact with the customer, or in any other way necessary to guarantee customer satisfaction

Keeps supplies ready by inventorying stock; placing orders; verifying receipt of parts and supplies

Maintain a clean, efficient work area and assist in keeping the shop neat and organized

Documents all work performed and recommended on the repair order in accordance with operating procedures

Understands the terminology of the automobile business and keep abreast of technology changes

Follows all attendance and punctuality standards with adherences to timekeeping standards; Employees are required to record the beginning and ending times of any shift, break or departure from work for personal reasons

Follows the Code of Business Ethics and Conduct

Understands and follow all work rules and procedures and follows lawful directions from Supervisors

Upholds the company's non-disclosure and confidentiality policies and agreements

Maintains a professional appearance in accordance with company policy

Attends pertinent training on request

Attends company meetings as required

Other duties as assigned

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice

The Company is committed to hiring a diverse and qualified workforce. We will not consider any characteristic or category protected by state or federal law in hiring or employment decisions, including but not limited to race, national origin, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, age, status as a parent, or genetic information.

HOW TO APPLY: https://pagjobs.com/

EMPLOYER: Penske Automotive

JOB TITLE: File Clerk

LOCATION: Landers Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Benton, Arkansas

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Compiles and sorts or classifies information according to guidelines such as content, purpose, user criteria, or chronological, alphabetical, or numerical order.

Scan or read incoming materials in order to determine how and where they should be classified or filed

Track materials removed from files in order to ensure that borrowed files are returned

Gather materials to be filed from departments and employees

Maintain data and records by making copies and filing documents in storage receptacles, such as file cabinets, boxes, bins, or drawers, according to classification and identification information

Maintain accurate records by entering data into the applicable computer programs and processing backups

Add new material to file records, and create new records as necessary

Perform general office duties such as data entry, operating office machines, and sorting mail

Determine management and quality requirements by asking questions and listening.

Maintain a follow-up system that encourages follow through with assigned projects

Establish personal performance goals that are consistent with company standards of productivity and devise a strategy to meet those goals.

Understand and follow work rules and procedures.

Follow lawful directions from supervisors.

Uphold the company's non-disclosure and confidentiality policies and agreements.

Attend company meetings as required.

Work evening, weekend and holiday work hours as required

Maintains a professional appearance and a neat work area in accordance with company policy

Other duties as assigned.

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice

The Company is committed to hiring a diverse and qualified workforce. We will not consider any characteristic or category protected by state or federal law in hiring or employment decisions, including but not limited to race, national origin, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, age, status as a parent, or genetic information.

HOW TO APPLY: https://pagjobs.com/

EMPLOYER: Penske Automotive

JOB TITLE: Lube Technician

LOCATION: Landers Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Benton, Arkansas

SUMMARY/OBJECTIVE:

The Lube Technician diagnoses and performs quality light mechanical services on customer and inventory vehicles with efficiency and accuracy in accordance with dealership and manufacturer/factory standards.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Performs vehicle inspections, troubleshooting and testing for light mechanical services to determine required or recommended repairs as required and in accordance with company policy

Diagnoses malfunctions and performs the necessary repairs, including not limited to; replacing parts and components as required

Performs tire services including but not limited to rotate, replace, mount and balance

Performs preventative maintenance including but not limited to lubrication, fluid replacements, coolant services, oil change, filter service and brake adjustments

Examines assigned vehicle to determine if further safety or service work is required or recommended

Verifies vehicle serviceability and ensure quality repairs the first time by conducting test drives; adjusting controls and systems as required

Ensures customer vehicles are kept clean during repair process

Contains costs by using warranty

Evaluates service and parts options for repairs as required

Communicates with supervisor, team leader or service advisor and/or dispatcher if additional work is needed

Aids service writer as needed to write work orders, conduct test rides, interact with the customer, to guarantee customer satisfaction

Keeps supplies ready by inventorying stock; placing orders; verifying receipt of parts and supplies

Maintains a clean, efficient work area and assist in keeping the shop neat and organized

Documents all work performed and recommended on the repair order in accordance with operating procedures

Understands the terminology of the automobile industry and keeps abreast of industry technology changes

Follows all attendance and punctuality standards with adherences to timekeeping standards

Follows the Company Code of Business Ethics and Conduct

Understands and follow all work rules and procedures and follows lawful directions from Supervisors

Upholds the company's non-disclosure and confidentiality policies and agreements.

Maintains a professional appearance in accordance with company policy

Attends pertinent training on request

Attends company meetings as required

Other duties as assigned

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice

The Company is committed to hiring a diverse and qualified workforce. We will not consider any characteristic or category protected by state or federal law in hiring or employment decisions, including but not limited to race, national origin, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, age, status as a parent, or genetic information.

HOW TO APPLY: https://pagjobs.com/