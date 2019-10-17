Job Alert for 10-16-19

Day of Preparation Workshop

DATE: Wednesday, October 23, 2019

TIME: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

LOCATION: West Central Community Center, 4521 John Barrow Road, Little Rock, AR 72204

WHO:

Little Rock Regional Chamber

City of Little Rock

Goodwill Industries of Arkansas

Central Arkansas Human Resource Association

Arkansas Division of Workforce Services

WORKSHOPS:

Resume Writing

Interview Skills

Dress 4 Success

Transportation Assistance

Preparation & Opportunity = SUCCESS

Day of Prep attendees will be granted VIP access to the October 25th Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Several community leaders will provide a new thought in job fairs. With the feedback of many, we want to offer a FREE workshop to the community. What is different in this? Unemployment is at a record low and it’s time to recruit differently. We want to offer a free workshop day for job seekers that coaches them on obstacles that hinder an interview or accepting a job. Wednesday, October 23rd will be a “come and go” educational opportunity for applicants to get resource information on how to prepare for an interview. Below are some of the specifics we will offer:

Clothing on-site, appropriate for a job interview

Public transportation options

Child care options (TANF)

Practice Interviews with top HR professionals and recruiters

Second chance employers and information on programs

Associate degree or skilled trade programs

Workforce Services Mobile Unit – Resume review/editing/creation

Job Fair

DATE: Friday, October 25, 2019

TIME: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (VIP Access); 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. (General Public)

LOCATION: West Central Community Center, 4521 John Barrow Road, Little Rock, AR 72204

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Central Arkansas Human Resource Association is partnering with the LR Regional Chamber of Commerce, Goodwill, Rock Region Metro, and AR Division of Workforce Services to present a new concept in job fairs! This event will begin with a Day of Preparation Workshop for job seekers to prepare them for the job fair. Job seekers will receive assistance with professional attire, resume assistance, interview practice, and much more. Resumes from the Day of Prep will be sent to registered Employers before the job fair. The Day of Prep is FREE to job seekers.

Employer: OPTUS

JOB TITLE: Lead Generation Specialist

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The ideal candidate for this position will be a high-energy, resilient individual that loves a challenge. If you are goal-driven and love to help set others up for success, you want to be part of this team.

The following is a list of some of the duties performed by the Lead Generation Specialist:

Assists in the development of a strong pipeline of new business opportunities through direct customer contact and prospecting

Cold calling; making multiple outbound calls to potential clients

Researching potential leads from business directories, web searches, or digital resources

Qualifying leads from digital campaigns, conferences, references, tradeshows, etc.

Presenting and delivering presentations and value propositions to potential customers

Establishing meetings for AM’s\Sr. AM’s\Business Development Reps once an opportunity is identified

Answering potential client questions and follow-up call questions

Tracking weekly, monthly, and quarterly performance and sales metrics

Update records in Salesforce.com which includes recording call/meeting notes, managing opportunities, and updating account information.

JOB LOCATION: Jonesboro, AR 72404

JOB 2

EMPLOYER: Compass Group, North America

JOB TITLE: ATTENDANT, CATERING (PART-TIME)

We have an opening for a part-time *ATTENDANT, CATERING *position.

Location: Arkansas Children’s Hospital. 1 Childrens Way, Little Rock. AR 72202. /Note: online applications accepted only./

Schedule: P/T schedule; open availability is preferred. More details upon interview.

Requirement: Prior catering experience is required.

If you have a positive attitude and a love for learning, you may be interested in joining our team.

JOB SUMMARY:

Summary: Delivers and serves food at scheduled functions under the supervision of the catering captain. Ensures the accurate execution of all events during his/her shift. May drive a catering delivery truck. Sets up and serves at functions; cleans event area during and after events; breaks down the setup and leaves the area neat and clean; returns leftover food and equipment to the catering facility in a timely manner.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Assembles and delivers all food and supplies for catered functions to their scheduled locations.

Logs and maintains food temperatures.

Arranges tables and decorations.

Arranges buffet tables with food, beverage and service items according to standards.

Serve food and beverages to guests.

Thoroughly cleans location after event is completed.

Returns food and beverages, serving equipment and utensils to catering facility.

Distributes and collects customer comment cards for catered functions.

Stocks, cleans and maintains catering facility and equipment.

Ensures guests receive friendly, courteous service at all times.

Maintains in-depth knowledge of complete menu and products on hand.

Maintains clean and safe work environment.

Follows safety and sanitation policy and procedures at all times.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Qualifications:*

Valid driver’s license may be required; must possess or able to obtain a valid food handler’s permit and/or alcohol servers’ permit where required by state law.

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

EMPLOYER: Downstream Casino

JOB TITLE: EGM Shift Supervisor

JOB DESCRIPTION:

It is the responsibility of the Slot Shift Supervisor to oversee all slot operations on the casino floor during assigned shift in absence of and with the Slot Shift Manager. All functions will be performed within the guidelines of the Downstream Casino Resort policies and procedures, Internal Control Standards and objectives.

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71601

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: Bachelor’s Degree

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: 2 years

HOW TO APPLY:

In person at: Downstream Casino Arkansas Pine Bluff, AR 71601 View Map Get Directions

EMPLOYER: USAble Life

JOB TITLE: Customer Care Associate

JOB DUTIES: inbound call center – answers calls professionally and responds to needs of our customers

QUALIFICATIONS:: Associates Degree or equivalent experience and 1 year customer service experience

PAY: compensation is competitive based on experience; excellent benefit package

LOCATION: 17500 Chenal Parkway, West Little Rock, AR

EMPLOYER: Baldwin & Shell Construction Company

JOB TITLE: Iron Workers & Metal Building Erectors

SUMMARY: Iron workers cut, weld, and install pieces of metal to erect structures of all types while working within a collaborative team environment and adhering to all safety standards.

JOB DUTIES:

Work at heights between 15′ & 250′ above ground.

Connect / Align / Rig / Hoist Structural Steel Members

Install Bolts and Complete Structural Connections

Cut and Install Metal Decking

Cut & Weld Structural Shapes

Operate Material Handlers, Man Lifts and Other Misc. Equipment QUALIFICATIONS (skills, certifications, education):

Journeyman or equivalent work experience

Good physical condition – the materials used for ironworking are heavy and bulky so above average physical strength is necessary

Agility & a good sense of balance

Tolerance for heights

Drug & alcohol free – this position is safety sensitive

Ability to work outdoors in all climates LOCATION: Central Arkansas BENEFITS:

Medical, Dental and Vision Insurance

401K Matching

Two weeks paid vacation

7 paid holidays

Additional supplemental insurance

ABOUT THE COMPANY: For over 70 years, Baldwin & Shell Construction Company has consistently maintained a leadership role in the construction field. It is an accomplished smooth-running company that offers diverse services in construction and construction management. Baldwin & Shell is extremely mindful and proud of its achievements over the last seven decades and the many people that have molded its core standards and values of service to their clients. The company has continued to show significant growth over the years and a large part of the growth can be attributed to the tremendous volume of repeat customers.

HOW TO APPLY: Apply in person at 1000 West Capitol Avenue Little Rock, Arkansas 72201 or online at www.baldwinshell.com/careershttp://www.baldwinshell.com/careers

Baldwin & Shell was voted Arkansas Business Best Places to Work in Arkansas 2019