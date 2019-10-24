Job Alert for 10-23-19

Central Arkansas Human Resource Association Job Fair

DATE: Friday, October 25, 2019

TIME: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (VIP Access); 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. (General Public)

LOCATION: West Central Community Center, 4521 John Barrow Road, Little Rock, AR 72204

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Central Arkansas Human Resource Association is partnering with the LR Regional Chamber of Commerce, Goodwill, Rock Region Metro, and AR Division of Workforce Services to present a new concept in job fairs! This event will begin with a Day of Preparation Workshop for job seekers to prepare them for the job fair. Job seekers will receive assistance with professional attire, resume assistance, interview practice, and much more. Resumes from the Day of Prep will be sent to registered Employers before the job fair. The Day of Prep is FREE to job seekers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

EMPLOYER: USAble Life

JOB TITLE: Customer Care Associate

JOB DUTIES: inbound call center – answers calls professionally and responds to needs of our customers

QUALIFICATIONS:: Associates Degree or equivalent experience and 1 year customer service experience

PAY: compensation is competitive based on experience; excellent benefit package

LOCATION: 17500 Chenal Parkway, West Little Rock, AR

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Nabholz Construction Service

JOB TITLE: Project Manager

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Originally founded as a small construction company in 1949, Nabholz is now a team of more than 1,000 industry leading professionals working together to serve our clients, communities, and each other. Over the last 70 years, we’ve grown into a national multi-service contractor offering a full range of construction, industrial, civil, and environmental services.

WE ARE PROUD TO OFFER YOU:

Medical, Dental and Vision Care

401(k) Retirement Savings Plan with Company Matching Contributions

Long-Term Disability Insurance

Company-Paid Life Insurance

Supplemental Voluntary Life and Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance

Dependent Voluntary Life Insurance

Accident Recovery

Flexible Spending Accounts

Paid Holidays and Vacation

Direct Deposit

Wellness Program with Incentives

SUMMARY:

Provides proactive leadership on assigned construction projects, from the preconstruction and bidding phase, through planning and buyout, construction, close-out, and warranty. Accountable for client satisfaction, project quality, cost control, and schedule adherence, working as a team with Project Superintendents and Project Engineers. Conforms to corporate policies and procedures, upholds ethical standards, and exemplifies corporate values, with an emphasis on integrity and service.

TYPICAL DUTIES:

Represent Nabholz in business development efforts, including active participation in community and industry organizations, project interviews, and company events.

Lead project development through the Preconstruction phase with the support of the Preconstruction Department.

Develop project management plan, including safety plan, quality plan, and site logistics plan, with the support of Project Team.

Manage commitments to Subcontractors and Suppliers, ensuring internal compliance with procurement policies and vendor compliance with contract terms.

Collaborate with Project Team and safety staff to ensure the safe execution of projects with an achievable goal of zero jobsite incidents.

Manage all financial aspects of Project, from job setup to monthly billings, forecasting, and final closeout, to ensure that Project meets profitability goals.

Maintain positive relationship with current and potential clients and designers.

Provide team leadership, both internally and externally.

Actively promote safe execution of projects, with an achievable goal of zero jobsite incidents.

Anticipate construction flow in order to provide proactive project planning.

Prepare and manage project budget proactively, forecasting final project costs monthly, if not more frequently.

Strong organizational ability with daily management of multi-tasking.

Safety Sensitive position.

REQUIREMENTS:

A 4-year college degree in Construction Management, Construction Science, or similar program is preferred.

Career experience must include at least 5 years in commercial construction. Residential construction experience will not be considered.

Must understand commercial construction means, methods, and materials, including standard practices and regulations.

Excellent written and oral communication.

Must be willing and able to speak before groups of people in project interviews and other presentations

OSHA 30-hour training.

Microsoft Office suite.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

Travel overnight as projects or corporate responsibilities require.

Continuously sit, stand, or walk.

Bend, squat, climb stairs, or ladders.

Lift frequently 20 pound and occasionally up to 25 pounds.

WORK ENVIRONMENT:

Office, cubicle, or work station.

Job trailer or job site office.

Active project sites for job walks.

JOB LOCATION: Conway, AR 72034

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: ResCare

JOB TITLE: Case Manager (Non-Exempt)

JOB CATEGORY: Professional: Clinical

LINE OF BUSINESS: Workforce Services

ABOUT THIS CAREER OPPORTUNITY:

Assists program participants in developing vocational goals reflective of their skills, capabilities and interests. Manages participant progress towards achieving goals by creating and updating plans.

Meets with participants to identify barriers to employment and develop strategies to manage these issues.

Maintains complete, accurate and timely case notes and related records in manual and or electronic systems.

Outreach to referrals who fail to show for appointment.

Create update and ensure completion of plans according to contract deadlines.

Attends scheduled supervision meetings to discuss participants progress.

Other duties as assigned

POSITION REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in related field or a satisfactory equivalent of education and experience

Strong communication skills

Knowledge about community resources.

Able to work with and relate to participants and be culturally sensitive.

Strong organizational skills.

Must be computer literate and have MS Word and Excel skills at minimum, and the ability to learn specialized databases and software systems

Bilingual a plus

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

The position is grant funded through The Work Based Training Program. Local travel required. Work collaboratively with partners affiliated with the grant. Would be responsible for enrollments and follow-up for the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act, Adult Program.

BENEFITS:

ResCare offers a comprehensive benefits package to full-time employees including medical, dental, vision, paid time off, disability, life, and tuition reimbursement. All employees age 21 and older are eligible to participate in the 401(k) retirement savings plan.

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR 72209

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EVENT: Panda Express Hiring Fair

WHAT: Panda Express, the largest family-owned and operated Asian dining concept in the US, will be hosting a hiring event for its first location in Conway on October 25. Beginning at 10 a.m., local residents are invited to apply and interview for nearly 25 available associate and manager level positions.

As an important part of Panda Express’ mission of inspiring better lives and being a world leader in people development, Panda Express continuously provides opportunities for associates within its company at all levels.

With its mission in mind, Panda Express guides its associates to success, giving them the opportunity to grow individually and professionally. Panda offers sustained growth opportunities and self-development courses, along with competitive base pay, bonuses, and paid time off.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about Panda Express’ open positions and benefits the company has to offer at the hiring event. Those interested are also encouraged to visit pandacareers.com for additional information.

WHERE: Comfort Suite Conway- 705 Museum Rd, Conway, AR 72032

WHEN: October 25, 2019 – 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.