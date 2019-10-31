Job Alert for 10-30-19

EMPLOYER: USAble Life

JOB TITLE: Claims Examiner I

JOB DUTIES: Perform diverse duties relating to the processing, review and adjudication of claims

QUALIFICATIONS: Associates Degree or equivalent experience and 1 to 3 years customer service experience

PAY: compensation is competitive based on experience; excellent benefit package

LOCATION: 17500 Chenal Parkway, West Little Rock, AR

POSITION TYPE: Full-time day shift

EMPLOYER: Downstream Casino

JOB TITLE: Surveillance Operator

To ensure Downstream Casino Resort complies with the rules and regulations of the Quapaw Tribal Gaming Authority and ensures that Downstream Casino Resort’s money, property and assets are protected through constant observation of all casino areas. All functions will be performed within the guidelines of the Downstream Casino Resort policies and procedures, Internal Control Standards and objectives.

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71601

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: High School Diploma or Equivalent

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: 1 year

EMPLOYER: Panera Bread

JOB TITLE: Catering Coordinator

As a Catering Coordinator you will have a thorough knowledge and understanding of the Panera menu

Ensure our great food is delivered timely and accurately

Know the needs of our customers, and provide appropriate communication to ensure satisfaction

Strive to be the best with a commitment to true craftsmanship in providing quality service and products to our customers

Work as a team player with a passion for continuous learning

WE’RE LOOKING FOR:

Great communication and people skills

Food service or retail sales experience preferred

Must have own vehicle and acceptable driving record

Minimum age 18 years of age

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR 72190

EMPLOYER: UAMS

JOB TITLE: Landscaper

The Landscaper [Skilled Trades Helper] provides UAMS with an attractive and beautiful campus for patients, visitors, and employees by performing the following maintenance: turf, janitorial, inclement weather and assisting with landscape and irrigation maintenance.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) has a unique combination of education, research, and clinical programs that encourages and supports teamwork and diversity. We champion being a collaborative health care organization, focused on improving patient care and the lives of Arkansans.

UAMS OFFERS AMAZING BENEFITS & PERKS:

Health: Medical, Dental and Vision plans available for staff and family

Holiday, Vacation and Sick Leave

Education discount for staff and dependents (undergraduate only)

Retirement: Up to 10% matched contribution from UAMS

Basic Life Insurance up to $50,000

Career Training and Educational Opportunities

Merchant Discounts

Concierge prescription delivery on the main campus when using UAMS pharmacy

SALARY: $14 hourly

Maintains grass turf to include (but not limited to): driving, mowing, trimming and edging, watering, seeding and fertilizing.

Assists in preparing, installing, and maintaining decorative landscaping features to include (but not limited to): flowers, plants, shrubs, ornamental grasses, trees, plant containers, and borders.

Maintains roads, building egress pathways, sidewalks, and parking lots during inclement weather to ensure continued facility operations.

Completes documentation essential for the Engineering and Operations work order system and preventative maintenance program.

Uses controlled insecticides and weed killers

Performs sprinkler system and fountain maintenance.

Follows all safety and productivity procedures and protocols.

May perform other duties as assigned.

HS diploma/GED

Three (3) years of lawn maintenance experience

Valid driver’s license with fewer than 12 points on Motor Vehicle Record

This position is subject to a pre-employment criminal background check and drug screen. A criminal conviction or arrest pending adjudication alone shall not disqualify an applicant except as provided by law. Any criminal history will be evaluated in relationship to job responsibilities and business necessity. The information obtained in these reports will be used in a confidential, non-discriminatory manner consistent with state and federal law.

UAMS is an Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity Employer of individuals with disabilities and protected veterans and is committed to excellence.

