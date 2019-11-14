Job Alert for 11-13-19

EMPLOYER: Regions Bank

JOB TITLE: Financial Relationship Consultant

JOB DESCRIPTION:

At Regions, the Financial Relationship Consultant is responsible for meeting with customers and prospects both in person and on the phone to determine their banking and financial solutions goals and needs, and meet those needs by proactively offering appropriate products, services, and guidance to achieve their financial goals. This position offers an exciting opportunity for candidates with retail or sales experience that are interested in beginning a career with opportunities for growth, development and upward mobility. This role was previously known as a Financial Services Specialist.

JOB LOCATION: Russellville, AR 72811

REQUIREMENTS:

High school diploma or GED

PREFERENCES:

College degree

Insurance License

One to two (1-2) years previous banking and/or lending experience

One to two (1-2) years experience handling cash in a bank environment

One to two (1-2) years prior relationship based client consultation

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Zoes Kitchen

JOB TITLE: Delivery Driver

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Catering Delivery Driver position is responsible for the execution of all catering orders that are delivered to the Zoës guest. In addition, the catering delivery driver serves as a brand ambassador and must represent the brand positively in all aspects of conduct.

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR 72205

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Downstream Casino

JOB TITLE: Dispatcher

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Dispatcher assists with assignment of tasks for security employees by monitoring and responding to requests for assistance in support of their respective departments. All duties are to be performed within the guidelines of the Downstream Casino Resort’s policies and procedures, Internal Control Standards and objectives.

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71601

HOW TO APPLY:

In person at Downstream Casino Arkansas Pine Bluff, AR 71601

EMPLOYER: UPS

JOB TITLE: Warehouse Worker – Package Handler

SHIFTS:

Sunrise (3:30 AM – 8:45 AM)

Twilight (5:00 PM – 10:30 PM)

Night (10:00 PM – 4:30 AM)

PAY: $14.00 – $19.00/Hour with weekly bonuses, depending on location and shift

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Find out what you’ll become as a Package Handler at UPS. In this fast-paced warehouse job, you’ll lift, lower and slide packages up to 70 lbs. You’ll typically work 3 ½ – 4 hour shifts, approximately 17 ½ – 20 hours per week in this part-time or seasonal role. As part of the UPS team, you’ll receive a competitive hourly rate and an attractive benefits package. Take the next step on your career journey as a Package Handler/Warehouse Worker at UPS.

If you’re a student at an approved college, university, trade or technical school, UPS offers an educational assistance program that could provide you with up to $25,000 for tuition, books and fees. If you qualify, you’ll be eligible for the program on your first day of work at UPS.

UPS is an equal opportunity employer. UPS does not discriminate on the basis of race/color/religion/sex/national origin/veteran/disability/age/sexual orientation/gender identity or any other characteristic protected by law

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.