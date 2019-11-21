Job Alert for 11-20-19

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Director of Physical Plant

JOB DUTIES:

Serves as a representative of the college when dealing with with architects, engineers, and contractors on construction projects proposed and/or executed.

Serves as Campus Safety Director and is responsible for safety issues. Works closely with Coordinator of Disability Services and serves on the ADA committee.

Plans and prepares critical maintenance schedules for all ASUB campuses including budget forecasting requirements on an annual basis.

QUALIFICATIONS (skills, certifications, education): Must have a valid Arkansas driver’s license. Supervisory experience, strong construction management background with emphasis on commercial construction, and facilities management experience. Four year college degree, or equivalent experience resulting in broad knowledge of a field related to the job plus 5 years related experience and/or training, and 2 years related management experience, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $65,000 annually

LOCATION: Beebe, AR

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

The job posting closes on 12/14/2019 with a desired hire date of 1/16/2020.

EMPLOYER: University of Arkansas at Little Rock

JOB TITLE: Systems Manager- Financial Aid

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Systems Manager position is a position within Information Technology Services that is responsible for the technical operations of the Financial Aid department including the Banner Financial Aid module and all other auxiliary applications including the Document Management System (Perceptive Content), Academic Works, Dynamic Forms, Argos and various reporting tools. Qualified candidates must be proficient in writing SQL. This role requires a blend of student financial aid functional knowledge, programming and technical expertise, data analysis skills as well as providing support and maintenance of the various software systems used in the office.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or a related field and Three (3) years of increasingly responsible experience in supporting an ERP system or comparable experience; OR ten (10) years plus of proven technical and management experience in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field.

STARTING PAY: Depends on Experience

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Kennametal Inc.

JOB TITLE: Finance Business Partner

JOB DESCRIPTION:

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 10,000 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $2.4 billion in revenues in fiscal 2018. Learn more at .

JOB LOCATION: Roger AR

Kennametal is seeking a full-time team member to lead the financial activities at our Rogers, AR, manufacturing facility. Reporting directly to the Global Business Unit Controller and supporting the local plant management team, this incumbent serves as a trusted business partner and plays a key role in enabling effective decision making.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Understand the business strategy related to, and conduct analyses for, manufacturing and operating expenses, to enable effective decision making and to help develop the plant’s strategic vision

Complete the monthly close process, financial reporting packages, budgeting, and forecasting

Communicate the monthly, quarterly and annual results to allow a cross-functional team to understand the drivers of business performance

Understand and effectively communicate how strategic initiatives that are being evaluated can influence the cost of manufacturing products

Develop and manage the manufacturing and operating expense budgets and reporting of actuals

Ensure compliance with all financial policies (SOX), closing schedules, and budget and forecast deliverables

Serve as the financial lead in AFE preparation for the plant’s capital projects

SKILLS/REQUIREMENTS:

4-year degree in Accounting or Finance, with an MBA preferred

5- 10 years of experience in a manufacturing environment

SAP or Oracle, professional knowledge of manufacturing and emphasis in standard costing, and cost accounting experience

Demonstrated ability to effectively communicate with, as well as influence, others, including business leadership and plant management

Ability to understand business strategy

Ability to manage demanding deadlines

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Staffmark Investment LLC

JOB TITLE: Administrative Assistant / Lab Assistant

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Staffmark has partnered with a premier company in Bentonville AR who has a need for a AdministrativeAssistant / Lab Assistant. Successful candidates will be a self-starter have goodorganizational skills a strong attention to detail and the ability to multitask

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Applies varied and moderately complex clerical procedures, methods, and techniques to support business functions and processes

Identify and review regulatory, compliance, and client specific documentation

Review and apply client protocols as necessary

Identify products for testing lab applicability

Organizing and moving shelves for support areas

Navigate internal systems for information,inventory management, reporting, etc.

Sorting and labeling baskets by Client and Program type with appropriate identifiers

Prepare samples for internal and external testing

Perform simple to moderate technical tests

Maintain daily production goals

Assists the organizational team with various projects or special tasks as needed

Assists in preparing reports, typing documents, filing, and answering questions regarding processes and procedures

May schedule, coordinate and maintain calendar, meeting agendas, and travel itineraries

Performs other duties as directed

Including but not limited to: assisting other departments, photography, cleaning, light labor, etc.

JOB LOCATION: Bentonville, AR 72712

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.