Job Alert for 11-25-19

EMPLOYER: Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Stores

JOB TITLE: Shift Supervisor – 2305 SE Walton Blvd

Teach, coach and provide leadership to the store crew members. Maximize store sales through customer satisfaction and food quality. Oversee the shift operations of Braum’s food service function, grocery market and fountain sales. Actively participate in monitoring inventory and supply levels, kitchen equipment, safety and cleanliness as needed. Share in responsibility for ensuring that Braum’s store policies and practices are implemented and followed accordingly. Work Schedule: Work days vary based on a rotating 3 week schedule with an expected 45 hour work week.

If your work experience demonstrates the following traits/abilities we would like to hear from you. Customer focus. Work ethic with high standard for integrity. Positive approach to training, developing and interacting with all team members. Ability to build a successful team by building an environment of trust. Ability to adapt to customer and employee needs as well as store environment conditions. Can communicate effectively with leadership team members. Follow-up and follow through discipline. Initiate action and achieve goals. Organized, detailed and able to follow practices/procedures. Retail experience. High School – Diploma or G.E.D. Must be at least 21 years old Must have valid Driver License

JOB LOCATION: Bentonville, AR 72712

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: High School Diploma or Equivalent

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: 1 year

EMPLOYER: Baptist Health Arkansas

JOB TITLE: Food Service Worker

SUMMARY OF RESPONSIBILITY – Job Summary (general statement of purpose or objective of position)

Performs a variety of activities related to the assembly and service of food. Operates ware washing equipment. Ensures sanitation standards are met in the department based on regulatory requirements.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS – Knowledge, skills, abilities, license, registration, certification, education, and experience

High School diploma, GED, or Equivalent Experience Preferred, No previous work experience required

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR 72205

EMPLOYER: Downstream Casino

JOB TITLE: IT Network Specialist

CompTia Network+, CompTia Security+, CompTia Server+

Microsoft (MCSE, MCSA, etc.)

Firewall and Routing experience

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71601

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: Bachelor’s Degree

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: 6 months

You may apply for this job through the Pine Bluff (DWS) – Job Service at 1001 S. Tennessee St., Pine Bluff , AR ( 870-534-1920 )

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Department of Human Services

JOB TITLE: Youth Program Specialist

The Youth Program Specialist is responsible for providing physical training and guidance to students in the program. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency policy.

TYPICAL FUNCTIONS:

Conducts drill and ceremony instruction, according to standards and procedures outlined in the United States Army FM 22-5. Performs individual and squad drill procedures, instructing students on the more complex movements and execution of commands. Executes drill and ceremony procedures in daily activities, to include all movements of assigned students. Conducts physical training with assigned students, according to United States Army FM 22-5 and Army FM 21-20 and performs physical training as an instructor and as a participant. Performs individual counseling in the area of performance, personal problems, and behavioral problems. Performs other duties as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE, ABILITIES & SKILLS:

Knowledge of United States Army FM 22-5 and FM 21-20 drill and ceremony standards and procedures. Knowledge of institution rules and regulations. Ability to oversee and direct students in the military youth program. Ability to observe students and write detailed reports regarding student behavior and progress. Ability to advise and counsel students.

MINIMUM EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

The formal education equivalent of a high school diploma; plus three years of experience in program operations and administration or a related field. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

SPECIAL WORK CONDITION:

There is a requirement to work some nights, weekends and holidays. May be subjected to verbal abuse. Physical agility is a must.

SALARY RANGE: $26,034.00 – $37,749.00 per year

EMPLOYER: FIS Global

JOB TITLE: Customer Contact

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

FIS Global in Little Rock, AR has approximately 50 Customer Contact positions we are needing to fill by early January 20’.

ABOUT THE TEAM:

Our Little Rock Contact Center provides support to thousands of card holders every day via phone and virtual chat solutions. We have big plans for our Call Center team! We are growing quickly, yet we remain focused on crafting an incredible experience for our clients. We value and expect thoughtfulness and high performance from everyone at FIS and look forward to having you on the team! We offer paid training along with a benefit package that’s second to none!

WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING:

You will be providing customer service via phone and virtual chat solutions regarding prepaid card solutions. You will handle customer inquiries and resolve simple and basic support issues such as address changes, card processing, and billing/payment issues.

Serve as a primary contact for inbound customer issues

Update customer information and ensure accurate entry of contact information

Troubleshoot customer problems, and identifying root cause of problems

Track and document inbound support requests

Must be available to work overtime

WHAT YOU BRING:

Excellent customer service skills that build high levels of customer satisfaction

Ability to work both independently and in a team environment

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Effective people skills and sensitivities when dealing with others

High School Diploma or GED Certificate

ADDED BONUS IF YOU HAVE:

Banking or financial industry experience

Experience working with card holders and resolving payment issues

1-2 Call Center experience

WHAT WE OFFER YOU:

Attractive benefits including private medical cover, dental cover, and 3 weeks of paid vacation

401k program with company match

A modern, international work environment and a dedicated and motivated team

A broad range of professional education and personal development possibilities – FIS is your final career step!

A variety of career development tools, resources and opportunities

