Job Alert for 11-6-19

EMPLOYER: Little Rock Job Corps

JOB TITLE: Career Transition Readiness Instructor

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Reports to the Career Technical Training Supervisor. Performs as an instructor in a regular classroom setting, presenting instructions in designated subject area. Demonstrates on-going commitment to preparing young people for the workforce by modeling, mentoring and monitoring excellence in the eight Career Success Standards of: workplace relations and ethics; information management; communications; multicultural awareness; personal growth and development; career and personal planning; interpersonal skills and independent living.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Demonstrates and abides by ODLE Core Values and operating principles. Promotes a positive and desirable atmosphere within the classroom setting to insure maximum student motivation. Meets SMART Goals established by management every Program Year. Maintains a high degree of discipline within the classroom setting in order to insure maximum learning. Instructs on the CTR-2curriculum in accordance with the Job Corps requirements and program specifications. Counsels and motivates students regarding behavior, training, personal and/or study habits and problems. Develops and prepares supplemental lessons and recommends curricula changes. Individualizes the CTR-2 curriculum to fit the students’ choice of vocation and maintains contact with vocational counselors and instructors. Responsible for building and equipment in seeing that security measures are taken and equipment and supplies are cared for. Prepares reports such as student/staff hours, requisitions and monthly student evaluations. Maintains classroom environment (behavior and surroundings) conductive to learning. Attends required staff training sessions. Adheres to all aspects of ODLE’s Quality Assurance Plan. Clearly communicates and consistently models appropriate CSS and employability skills including personal responsibility and computer fluency. Maintains accountability of staff, students, and property, adheres to safety practices in all areas of responsibility. Cultivates and maintains a climate on center that is free of harassment, intimidation and disrespect to provide a safe place for staff and students to work and learn. Performs other duties as assigned.

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS:

Appropriate certification/license in state of employment or equivalent. Professional license/ accreditation by professional trade organization is required. If candidate is not state certified, he/she must have practical experience in subject/trade.

Prefer extensive practical knowledge of trade and teaching experience.

Valid driver’s license in the state of employment with acceptable driving record.

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS:

Knowledge of required subject area. Ability to transfer topical knowledge to meet specific learning objectives fluently in English. Ability to compose descriptive reports. Able to use appropriate techniques to implement programmatic activities. Excellent organizational skills. Ability to obtain and maintain CPR/First Aid Certification. Ability to motivate and inspire students and effectively relate to trainee population. Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

This position involves frequent standing and walking, bending, squatting, and kneeling. Occasionally, position involves sitting, stooping, carrying, and lifting up to 50 pounds. Applicant must be able to see, hear, and speak.

ENVIRONMENTAL DEMANDS:

Position requires ability to spend 45% of work time outside and 55% of work time indoors; ability to withstand moderate noise levels, including voice levels 90% of work time; ability to work in heat during the summer months; and ability to work in windy and extreme cold in winter months.

Position requires an ability to operate household appliances and drive an automobile. In addition, individual must be able to interact with team members and maintain an effective working relationship with all facility staff and departments.

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR 72209

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: Vocational Certificate or Credential

HOW TO APPLY:

In person at: Little Rock Job Corps, 6900 Scott Hamilton Dr., Little Rock, AR 72209

EMPLOYER: Wesco Distribution

JOB TITLE: Senior Account Representative

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR, US

COMPANY OVERVIEW:

WESCO is known for the best service and the best people, always going above and beyond to provide top-notch service to our customers. As a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, WESCO’s goal is to ensure that our customers have the products they need, when and where they need them – whether that is on a construction site or in a manufacturing plant. We back up those products with proven expert services that help companies increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, create safer workplaces, and achieve sustainability goals. If this is a culture you want to be a part of, we invite you to join WESCO, a place where inclusion and diversity is valued and continuous improvement is a way of life.

BRIEF DESCRIPTION:

Performs outside sales and is responsible for increasing company sales and margins by calling on and building relationships with an assigned group of accounts.This position is salaried plus commission.

DETAILED DESCRIPTION:

Qualifies accounts by determining market potential.

Calls on accounts and solicits business.

Increases sales and margins to existing and new customers.

Resolves customer problems.

Identifies buying influences.

Makes regularly scheduled visits with each account.

Develops long-term relationship and influences buying decisions.

Provides quotations either directly or in conjunction with sales team.

Demonstrates products and services to customers.

Performs joint calls with WESCO preferred vendors.

Provides feedback to branch management on market levels, products to stock, etc.

Conducts training, mentors sales team, and works trade fair booths.

Utilizes sales management tools for sales planning and documenting opportunities.

Works with management utilizing LEAN to develop proactive sales strategies.

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

EXPERIENCE:

4 years of outside sales is required; 7 years preferred.

4 years of industry experience is preferred.

EDUCATION:

High School Degree or Equivalent is required.

Bachelors’ Degree in related field is preferred.

SKILLS/REQUIREMENTS:

Excellent verbal and written communications skills is required.

Ability to persuade others is required.

Ability to clearly and effectively set goals is required.

Computer literacy is required.

WORKING ENVIRONMENT:

*Outside Sales –

Work is generally performed in an office environment, but employee may need to travel to customer sites or warehouse facilities.Driving may be required for an extended period of time with frequent stops and starts.Can be exposed to outdoor weather conditions.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

Employee required to sit and drive a vehicle to perform their job.

MENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

Employee required to organize and coordinate schedules.

Employee required to problem-solve.

Employee required to communicate with the public.

Additional Details

At WESCO, we offer a competitive compensation and benefits package including medical, dental, vision, life, AD&D, paid time off (PTO), 401k, tuition reimbursement, STD/LTD, Legal assistance and more.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Department of Human Services

JOB TITLE: Youth Services Advisor

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) is the state’s largest agency with 7,000 employees working in 86 county offices serving more than one million people. Employees work in 10 major divisions and five support offices to provide services to Arkansas citizens. DHS is currently seeking to fill the position of Youth Services Advisor in Alexandra, Arkansas.

RESPONSIBILITIES: Coordinates the clinical and residential operations of facility by reviewing referrals and assignments. Oversees and monitors the development and implementation of treatment plans for students by review of court orders, community evaluations, assessments, recommendations and other related documentation. Approves program and student activities and maintaining the security and safety of students and facility. Provides individual and group counseling to students concerning personal, social, and behavioral problems and documents counseling sessions. Consults with staff to discuss and develop treatment plans and approves plans, progress or problem reports, punishment or release actions, and policy and procedure recommendations. Reviews case files to determine intervention and counseling needed to meet treatment needs and to monitor progress and handles situations that may occur with the juvenile. Attends multidisciplinary and program staffing as assigned and submits staffing summary with clinical profile, treatment recommendations, and options for aftercare to juvenile services administrator. Serves as liaison with contractual service providers and represents the agency at court hearings and keeps supervisor abreast of court dates. Maintains case files, to include case notes, progress reports, transfer and/or discharge summaries, aftercare plans, treatment plans, diagnosis, and evaluations and assessments from contract providers and others. Performs other duties as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE, ABILITIES & SKILLS: Knowledge of the principles and practices of youth counseling and casework. Knowledge of the psychosocial behavior of incarcerated youth. Knowledge of clinical and residential operations. Ability to monitor, evaluate, and document treatment plan progress. Ability to counsel youth regarding personal, social, and behavioral problems and progress. Ability to assess successful program completion and prepare release recommendations. Ability to prepare, present, and review oral and written information and reports.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: The formal education equivalent of a bachelor’s degree in psychology, social work, counseling or a related field; experience in psycho-social counseling or a related field. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB-RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS/SPECIAL WORK CONDITION: Master’s degree in psychology, social work, or a related filed; plus, three or more years of experience in psycho-social service, juvenile justice, mental health, corrections or a related field. Knowledgeable in corrections programs, and a broad background in the juvenile justice system. Strong advocate, communication, and time management skills are a must.

SALARY/BENEFITS: This position provides a competitive starting salary from $36,155.00 – $ 52,425.00 depending on qualifications, and excellent benefits including group health and life insurance, state retirement plan, and a tax deferred compensation plan, holidays and annual leave time off.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EVENT: Watershed Job Fair

WHEN: Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: 3701 Springer Blvd, Little Rock, AR

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

This job fair is free and open to the public. Candidates with various experience levels and backgrounds can connect with a wide variety of employers with immediate openings. No registration is required. You are asked to dress professionally, bring several copies of your resume and two forms of identification.