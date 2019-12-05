Job Alert for 12-04-19

EMPLOYER: FIS Global

JOB TITLE: Customer Contact

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

JOB INFORMATION:

FIS Global in Little Rock, AR has approximately 50 Customer Contact positions we are needing to fill by early January 20’.

ABOUT THE TEAM:

Our Little Rock Contact Center provides support to thousands of card holders every day via phone and virtual chat solutions. We have big plans for our Call Center team! We are growing quickly, yet we remain focused on crafting an incredible experience for our clients. We value and expect thoughtfulness and high performance from everyone at FIS and look forward to having you on the team! We offer paid training along with a benefit package that’s second to none!

WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING:

You will be providing customer service via phone and virtual chat solutions regarding prepaid card solutions. You will handle customer inquiries and resolve simple and basic support issues such as address changes, card processing, and billing/payment issues.

Serve as a primary contact for inbound customer issues

Update customer information and ensure accurate entry of contact information

Troubleshoot customer problems, and identifying root cause of problems

Track and document inbound support requests

Must be available to work overtime

WHAT YOU BRING:

Excellent customer service skills that build high levels of customer satisfaction

Ability to work both independently and in a team environment

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Effective people skills and sensitivities when dealing with others

High School Diploma or GED Certificate

ADDED BONUS IF YOU HAVE:

Banking or financial industry experience

Experience working with card holders and resolving payment issues

1-2 Call Center experience

WHAT WE OFFER YOU:

Attractive benefits including private medical cover, dental cover, and 3 weeks of paid vacation

401k program with company match

A modern, international work environment and a dedicated and motivated team

A broad range of professional education and personal development possibilities – FIS is your final career step!

A variety of career development tools, resources and opportunities

HOW TO APPLY:

Candidates can go to https://careers.fisglobal.com/us/en and in the search field enter JR95458.

EMPLOYER: Baptist Health Arkansas

JOB TITLE: Specimen Processor

JOB DESCRIPTION:

SUMMARY OF RESPONSIBILITY – Job Summary (general statement of purpose or objective of position)

Under general supervision, assists technologists in performing tasks related to initial specimen processing, minor testing procedures, and miscellaneous clerical duties. This includes activities in Microbiology as well as the Core Laboratory.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS – Knowledge, skills, abilities, license, registration, certification, education, and experience

EDUCATION: High school diploma or equivalent.

EXPERIENCE, TRAINING, KNOWLEDGE: Previous laboratory experience preferred, but not required. Good/proven communication skills are a requirement.

CERTIFICATION, LICENSURE, BONDING: None required.

PHYSICAL WORKING CONDITIONS: Frequent stressful conditions encountered in workload and time management. Multiple exposures to contagious disease and chemical disinfectants with protective measures provided. Must be able to position, turn, and/or move equipment or supplies. Reaching, stooping, or similar movements are required in the movement of equipment and supplies. Must be able to walk or stand for extended periods of time.

EMPLOYER: Baptist Health Arkansas

JOB TITLE: Registered Nurse II

JOB DESCRIPTION:

SUMMARY OF RESPONSIBILITY – Job Summary (general statement of purpose or objective of position)

The Registered Nurse utilizes the nursing process to assess patient physical, psychosocial and health education needs, develop an individualized plan of care, and collaborates with all disciplines to provide services

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS – Knowledge, skills, abilities, license, registration, certification, education, and experience

EDUCATION: Education from an ASBN approved program required for license/certification in the specific position.

EXPERIENCE, TRAINING, KNOWLEDGE: Must demonstrate knowledge of safe nursing principles, procedures and the ability to perform basic nursing skills in the specific patient population. Specialty units require and will provide specific specialty education.

CERTIFICATION, LICENSURE, BONDING: Currently licensed as required by the Arkansas State Board of Nursing (ASBN). Current BLS.

PHYSICAL WORKING CONDITIONS: Must be able to lift, pull/push, lift and move large and heavy equipment and/or patients. Must then be able to walk, sit, twist, bend, stand for long periods and have good mobility. May be exposed to infectious diseases with protective measures and follow up treatment provided.

EMPLOYER: Acadia Healthcare

JOB TITLE: Behavioral Health Associate 1

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Ensure the well-being of patients and provide a positive, supportive and structured environment.

Responsible for conducting safety checks and ensuring that supervision is conducted at 15 minute intervals, as noted in special precautions, or in accordance with individualized supervision guidelines as needed.

Document timely, accurate and appropriate clinical information in patient’s medical record.

Assist in providing a safe, secure and comfortable environment for patients, significant others and staff.

Interact routinely with patients, observe behaviors and communicate significant observations to nursing staff.

Oversee or assist patients with activities of daily living, including toileting, bathing, dressing, grooming, oral hygiene, meals, snacks, hydration and changing bed linens.

May obtain patient’s vital signs, height and weight as assigned and document in patient record.

Facilitate patient educational-rehabilitative groups which cover a variety of topics including social skills, coping skills, anger management and independent living skills.

Engage patients in activities and interactions designed to encourage achievement of treatment goals.

Complete and maintain required documentation. Assist with follow-up and paperwork as required on incidents and events that may take place in the facility.

May provide transportation for patient or coordinate transportation with appropriate staff member

SKILLS PREFERRED:

Written Communication: Intermediate

Oral Communication: Intermediate

BEHAVIORS PREFERRED:

Leader: Inspires teammates to follow them

Team Player: Works well as a member of a group

MOTIVATIONS PREFERRED:

Self-Starter: Inspired to perform without outside help

Flexibility: Inspired to perform well when granted the ability to set your own schedule and goals

EDUCATION REQUIRED:

High School/GED or better

LICENSES & CERTIFICATIONS PREFERRED:

Cert Nursing Asst

EXPERIENCE PREFERRED:

1-2 year: Previous behavioral health experience

