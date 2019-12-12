Job Alert for 12-11-19

EMPLOYER: Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores

JOB TITLE: Diesel Mechanic – Tire Care

JOB DESCRIPTION:

As a diesel mechanic, we want you to go beyond the day-to-day work and truly succeed. You’ll have the chance to interact with drivers from all over, making their travels and their day better. If you enjoy making people smile and are looking for a great opportunity to grow along with a winning team, join us today.

HOW YOU’LL FIT IN:

Troubleshoot and repair light mechanical issues that may include wheel-end assemblies, electrical systems, suspensions, A/C, or engine components

Assist customers with roadside services

Provide preventative maintenance services

Ability to work a flexible schedule to include some nights, weekends or holidays

Possess a valid driver’s license and pass a drug screen

Capability to lift minimum of 50 pounds, working in close quarters

Always put the safety and satisfaction of your customers first, complying with company safety policies & procedures

JOB LOCATION: Malvern, AR 72104

EMPLOYER: Longhorn Steakhouse

JOB TITLE: SERVER

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Server position is all about:

Guiding guests through menus, demonstrating thorough knowledge of the food and beverages

Taking accurate orders and partnering with team member to deliver great food

Assisting in tasks to ensure a clean and safe restaurant

Providing friendly and attentive service

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR 72205

EMPLOYER: Downstream Casino

JOB TITLE: Cage Lead

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Cage Lead is responsible for the operation of all casino cage locations during a given shift. Responsible for the administration of Downstream Casino’s Internal Control System, Check Cashing policy as well as company and departmental policies and procedures. The Cage Lead is responsible for communicating pertinent information to all Cage Team Members and Management on a timely basis. The Cage Lead is responsible for promoting outstanding guest relations and consistently presents a professional demeanor at all times. All functions are to be performed within guidelines of the Downstream Casino Resort’s policies and procedures, Internal Control Standards and objectives.

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71601

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: High School Diploma or Equivalent

HOW TO APPLY:

Through recruiter: You may apply for this job through the Pine Bluff (DWS) – Job Service at 1001 S. Tennessee St., Pine Bluff , AR ( 870-534-1920 )

EMPLOYER: FIS Global

JOB TITLE: Customer Contact

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

JOB INFORMATION:

FIS Global in Little Rock, AR has approximately 50 Customer Contact positions we are needing to fill by early January 20’.

ABOUT THE TEAM:

Our Little Rock Contact Center provides support to thousands of card holders every day via phone and virtual chat solutions. We have big plans for our Call Center team! We are growing quickly, yet we remain focused on crafting an incredible experience for our clients. We value and expect thoughtfulness and high performance from everyone at FIS and look forward to having you on the team! We offer paid training along with a benefit package that’s second to none!

WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING:

You will be providing customer service via phone and virtual chat solutions regarding prepaid card solutions. You will handle customer inquiries and resolve simple and basic support issues such as address changes, card processing, and billing/payment issues.

Serve as a primary contact for inbound customer issues

Update customer information and ensure accurate entry of contact information

Troubleshoot customer problems, and identifying root cause of problems

Track and document inbound support requests

Must be available to work overtime

WHAT YOU BRING:

Excellent customer service skills that build high levels of customer satisfaction

Ability to work both independently and in a team environment

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Effective people skills and sensitivities when dealing with others

High School Diploma or GED Certificate

ADDED BONUS IF YOU HAVE:

Banking or financial industry experience

Experience working with card holders and resolving payment issues

1-2 Call Center experience

WHAT WE OFFER YOU:

Attractive benefits including private medical cover, dental cover, and 3 weeks of paid vacation

401k program with company match

A modern, international work environment and a dedicated and motivated team

A broad range of professional education and personal development possibilities – FIS is your final career step!

A variety of career development tools, resources and opportunities

HOW TO APPLY: