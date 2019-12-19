Job Alert for 12-18-19

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Student Accounts Manager

JOB DUTIES: The Student Accounts Manager is responsible for all operational functions of the cashier’s office and student accounts at all campus locations. This position is responsible for the following duties: supervising the student accounts specialists and student accounts coordinator, handling of student account complaints/issues, tracking student billing and past due balances, processing 1098-t forms, overseeing the collections and debt set-off processes, and communicating deadlines and important dates to the campuses.

QUALIFICATIONS (skills, certifications, education): Four year college degree, or equivalent experience resulting in broad knowledge of a field related to the job, such as accounting, marketing, business administration, agriculture etc, plus 3 years related experience and/or training, and 12 to 18 months related management experience, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $42,000 annually

LOCATION: Beebe, AR

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

HOW TO APPLY: https://jobs.asub.edu

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: The job posting closes on 01/10/2020 with a desired hire date of 02/17/2020.

EMPLOYER: FIS Global

JOB TITLE: Customer Contact

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

JOB INFORMATION:

FIS Global in Little Rock, AR has approximately 50 Customer Contact positions we are needing to fill by early January 20’.

ABOUT THE TEAM:

Our Little Rock Contact Center provides support to thousands of card holders every day via phone and virtual chat solutions. We have big plans for our Call Center team! We are growing quickly, yet we remain focused on crafting an incredible experience for our clients. We value and expect thoughtfulness and high performance from everyone at FIS and look forward to having you on the team! We offer paid training along with a benefit package that’s second to none!

WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING:

You will be providing customer service via phone and virtual chat solutions regarding prepaid card solutions. You will handle customer inquiries and resolve simple and basic support issues such as address changes, card processing, and billing/payment issues.

Serve as a primary contact for inbound customer issues

Update customer information and ensure accurate entry of contact information

Troubleshoot customer problems, and identifying root cause of problems

Track and document inbound support requests

Must be available to work overtime

WHAT YOU BRING:

Excellent customer service skills that build high levels of customer satisfaction

Ability to work both independently and in a team environment

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Effective people skills and sensitivities when dealing with others

High School Diploma or GED Certificate

ADDED BONUS IF YOU HAVE:

Banking or financial industry experience

Experience working with card holders and resolving payment issues

1-2 Call Center experience

WHAT WE OFFER YOU:

Attractive benefits including private medical cover, dental cover, and 3 weeks of paid vacation

401k program with company match

A modern, international work environment and a dedicated and motivated team

A broad range of professional education and personal development possibilities – FIS is your final career step!

A variety of career development tools, resources and opportunities

HOW TO APPLY:

Candidates can go to https://careers.fisglobal.com/us/en and in the search field enter JR95458.

EMPLOYER: Centennial Bank

JOB TITLE: Director of Loan Operations

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

This position will direct and monitor the overall operations of the Loan Operations and Loan Servicing Departments. These departments maintain operational lending activity from loan origination to payoff. Oversight of these departments includes but is not limited to the following: change management, budgeting, staffing, vendor relations, corrective action, compliance requirements, risk management and adherence to company policy/procedure(s).

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Maintains change management for departmental policies and practices. Maintains annual retention plan and course action for Loan Servicing and Loan Operations to update/review departmental procedures. Reviews/updates annual SOX narrative for Loan Servicing and Loan Operations. Responsible for escalating departmental issues to upper management when necessary. Serves as policy, compliance and legal support for departmental issues. Communicates to the CLO’s and related departments regarding changes in Loan Operations and Loan Servicing. Oversees and maintains budgeting for Loan Operations and Loan Servicing. Requests projects to maintain compliance, policy and/or quality control when necessary. Responsible for the annual review of Loan Operations and Loan Servicing Managers. Responsible timely clearing of audit tracking log findings for Loan Operations and Loan Servicing. Completes BSA/AML training and all other training as assigned. Monitors (but not limited too) Small Servicer Exemption Report & Holiday Skip a Pay Program. Responsible for reviewing new regulations and responding to the Risk Management Liaison regarding regulatory change and how it impacts Loan Operations and Loan Servicing. Primary contact for bank examiners and the Risk Management Liaison when necessary. Primary contact for Internal Audit, Compliance or other related departments for reviews of Loan Operations and Loan Servicing. Responsible for maintaining that Loan Operations and Loan Servicing provide adequate and timely audit responses. Maintains overall audit response process for Loan Servicing & Loan Operations. The ability to work in a constant state of alertness in a safe manner. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty mentioned satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Broad knowledge of such fields as accounting, marketing, business administration, finance, etc. Equivalent to a four year college degree, plus 8 years related experience and/or training, and 4 years related management experience, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

COMMUNICATION SKILLS:

Ability to read a limited number of words and recognize similarities and differences between words and between series of numbers; Ability to write and speak simple sentences as a means for basic communication. Ability to read and understand simple instructions, short correspondence, notes, letters and memos; Ability to write simple correspondence. Ability to read and understand documents such as policy manuals, safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals; Ability to write routine reports and correspondence. Ability to effectively communicate information and respond to questions in person-to-person and small group situations with customers, clients, general public and other employees of the organization. Ability to read, analyze, and understand general business/company related articles and professional journals; Ability to speak effectively before groups of customers or employees. Ability to write reports, business correspondence, and policy/procedure manuals; Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from groups of managers, clients, customers, and the general public. Ability to read, analyze, and understand common scientific and technical journals, financial reports, and legal documents; Ability to respond to complex or difficult inquiries or complaints from customers, regulatory agencies, or members of the business community. Ability to read, analyze, and understand the most complex documents; Ability to respond effectively to the most sensitive inquiries or complaints; Ability to write speeches and articles using original or innovative techniques or style; Ability to make effective and persuasive speeches and presentations on controversial or complex topics to top management, public groups, and/or boards of directors.

MATHEMATICAL SKILLS:

Ability to calculate figures and amounts such as discounts, interest, commissions, proportions, percentages, area, circumference, and volume. Ability to apply concepts such as fractions, ratios, and proportions to practical situations.

CRITICAL THINKING SKILLS:

Ability to utilize common sense understanding in order to carry out written, oral or diagrammed instructions. Ability to deal with problems involving several known variables in situations of a routine nature.

REQUIRED CERTIFICATES, LICENSES, REGISTRATIONS:

Not indicated.

PREFERRED CERTIFICATES, LICENSES, REGISTRATIONS:

Not indicated.

SOFTWARE SKILLS REQUIRED:

Intermediate: 10-Key, Accounting, Alphanumeric Data Entry, Spreadsheet, Word Processing/Typing

Basic: Human Resources Systems, Presentation/PowerPoint

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Normal working conditions as found within an office setting, wherein there is controlled temperature and a low noise level, plus a minimum of distractions.

ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS:

The following work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

PHYSICAL ACTIVITIES:

The following physical activities described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions and expectations.

Highly repetitive, low physical. Highly repetitive type of work which requires concentration in the performance of tasks for consistent time cycles as prescribed by the tasks.

While performing the functions of this job, the employee is continuously required to sit; frequently required to use hands to finger, handle, or feel, talk or hear; and occasionally required to stand, walk, reach with hands and arms, climb or balance, stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl. The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 25 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision; and color vision.

JOB LOCATION: Conway, AR 72033

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: Bachelor’s Degree

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: 8 years

HOW TO APPLY:

Go to www.my100bank.com/ to apply for this position. Follow the instructions included at the site, including how to submit an application.

EMPLOYER: Insight Enterprise Inc.

JOB TITLE: IT Help Desk Support

POSITION OVERVIEW:

The IT Support Specialist is responsible for support of all desktop hardware, software, and telecommunications equipment. As the IT Support Specialist, you are the front line in support of Insight Customers and will provide assistance via phone, email, and chat. If you have a passion for technology and a spirit of service, this a great place for you. Insight values employees who want to grow within the organization.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF THE JOB:

Effectively manage issues through multiple forms of inbound requests including calls, e-mails, chat, web forms, or client tracking/ticketing databases.

Instruct end-users in the appropriate use of equipment, software, and/or reference materials.

Data entry (management of data) -accurately prioritize, categorize, track and log calls, tickets, chats, etc. following client or internal tracking protocols.

Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to hardware/software, password resets, Microsoft operating systems, security, desktop applications, and peripherals.

Work closely with other team members to identify and suggest resolutions and improvements.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Two-year Associate Degree (field related) or equivalent experience preferred.

One-year helpdesk experience in a corporate environment preferred.

Microsoft Technology Associate (MTA), A+, Network +, preferred.

Must have excellent customer service and interpersonal communication skills.

Flexibility with work schedule.

The position described above provides a summary of some of the job duties required and what it would be like to work at Insight.

Posting Notes: Conway || Arkansas (US-AR) || United States (US) || INT || None || US – Conway, AR ||

Insight is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law

JOB LOCATION: Conway, AR 72034

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: Associate’s Degree

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: 0 months

HOW TO APPLY:

Go to ipc.us/t/ED1986327C3D4C28 to apply for this position. Follow the instructions included at the site, including how to submit an application.

EMPLOYER: Lincare, Inc

JOB TITLE: Healthcare Specialist

JOB DESCRIPTION:

As a part of our continued success, we are currently seeking entry-level and experienced Respiratory Therapists to join our team as a Healthcare specialist. In this position, you will be responsible for setting up highly-technical equipment and providing patient education according to the patient s needs. This will involve teaching, advising, and cleaning to ensure appropriate functioning of our equipment.

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

You should display excellent verbal communication and interpersonal skills. In addition, it is also vital that you demonstrate commitment to provide exceptional service to our patients, as well as the ability to work on an independent basis with minimal supervision.

Specific duties for this home health therapist role include:

Level 1 – Familiarity with equipment and services provided in the home healthcare setting, or other experience in patient care

Level 2 – Minimum of two years experience in home healthcare

Level 3 – Minimum of three years experience in home healthcare, possibility to be involved in training for future positions

Willingness to use personal vehicle for business with valid driver s license and clean driving record

Current certification of CRT and RRT in applicable states

Valid state license, current National Board of Respiratory Care Credentials

Solid knowledge and ability to follow applicable policies and procedures of the Safety & Regulatory Manual regarding General Safety, OSHA, DOT, FDA, and Emergency Planning

Schedule flexibility to work on evenings and weekends as scheduled basis

Lincare is an equal opportunity employer, access and affirmative action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment regardless of race, color, religion, creed, sex, age, national origin, protected veteran status, disability status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law. Lincare provides reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with disabilities. Because Lincare believes in providing a safe work environment, we conduct drug and background checks in our recruiting/hiring processes. AA/EOE, M/F/Disabled/Veterans

JOB LOCATION: Conway, AR 72032

HOW TO APPLY: