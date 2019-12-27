Job Alert for 12-26-19

EMPLOYER: Tyson Foods

JOB TITLE: Orientation Trainer 5

JOB DESCRIPTION:

2ND SHIFT (United States of America)

SUMMARY: This position is responsible for new Team Member orientation of Tyson policies and procedures.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Assist HR Management with facility tours.

Be prepared to conduct classroom orientation.

Ensure all new hire documentation is completed timely, correctly and submitted to file.

Assess the need for an interpreter for communication clarity, coordinate assistance of interpreter.

Assist in acclimating new hires in and around the facility and, with the qualification process.

Assist HR Management with calls / data entry.

Assist lead trainer, when needed, this may include learning production jobs.

Other duties as assigned.

JOB LOCATION: Hope, AR 71801

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Downstream Casino

JOB TITLE: Security Shift Manager

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Security Shift Manager is responsible for monitoring the daily security operation on an assigned shift while ensuring that courteous and prompt service is provided by department employees. It is the responsibility of the Security Shift Manger to assist in protecting all casino assets and ensuring that the department is running efficiently and safely. All functions will be performed within the guidelines of the Downstream Casino Resort policies and procedures, Internal Control Standards and objectives.

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71601

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: High School Diploma or Equivalent

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: 3 years

HOW TO APPLY:

In person at Downstream Casino Arkansas at Pine Bluff, AR 71601

EMPLOYER: The Honey Baked Ham Company, LLC

JOB TITLE: Seasonal Associate

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Assist phone customers, catering customers, in-store lunch customers and in-store retail customers, providing excellent service in a friendly and polite manner. Respond positively to customer requests or comments.

Assist with food preparation, including lunch, catering and retail ham and turkey.

Demonstrate superior product knowledge and effectively articulate product features and benefits. Drive add-on sales through suggestion selling.

Maintain store cleanliness and merchandising standards.

Take initiative and remains productive throughout entire shift and takes responsibility for activities within his/her control.

Consistently follow all processes and procedures and comply with company standards in all areas, from service to food preparation and control. Adhere to our safety, security and respectful workplace policies and procedures.

YOUR TRACK RECORD:

Prior customer service or food preparation experience preferred. Good communication skills and attention to detail.

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR 72190

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: FIS Global

JOB TITLE: Customer Contact

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

JOB INFORMATION:

FIS Global in Little Rock, AR has approximately 50 Customer Contact positions we are needing to fill by early January 20’.

ABOUT THE TEAM:

Our Little Rock Contact Center provides support to thousands of card holders every day via phone and virtual chat solutions. We have big plans for our Call Center team! We are growing quickly, yet we remain focused on crafting an incredible experience for our clients. We value and expect thoughtfulness and high performance from everyone at FIS and look forward to having you on the team! We offer paid training along with a benefit package that’s second to none!

WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING:

You will be providing customer service via phone and virtual chat solutions regarding prepaid card solutions. You will handle customer inquiries and resolve simple and basic support issues such as address changes, card processing, and billing/payment issues.

Serve as a primary contact for inbound customer issues

Update customer information and ensure accurate entry of contact information

Troubleshoot customer problems, and identifying root cause of problems

Track and document inbound support requests

Must be available to work overtime

WHAT YOU BRING:

Excellent customer service skills that build high levels of customer satisfaction

Ability to work both independently and in a team environment

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Effective people skills and sensitivities when dealing with others

High School Diploma or GED Certificate

ADDED BONUS IF YOU HAVE:

Banking or financial industry experience

Experience working with card holders and resolving payment issues

1-2 Call Center experience

WHAT WE OFFER YOU:

Attractive benefits including private medical cover, dental cover, and 3 weeks of paid vacation

401k program with company match

A modern, international work environment and a dedicated and motivated team

A broad range of professional education and personal development possibilities – FIS is your final career step!

A variety of career development tools, resources and opportunities

HOW TO APPLY: