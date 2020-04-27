Job Alert for the week of April 27

Editor’s Note: Job openings will be added to this article throughout the week.

EMPLOYER: Integrity Staffing

JOB TITLE: Construction Worker

LOCATION: 14036 Sardis Road in Shannon Hills, AR

REQUIREMENTS: Must be 18 years old

HOW TO APPLY: Contact Karen Spears at 501-650-4753

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Instructor of Nursing

JOB DUTIES:

Arkansas State University – Beebe, a two-year residential community college a part of the Arkansas State University System, invites applications for a full-time, promotion eligible, Instructor of Nursing. Position is open until filled.

The successful candidate will possess a thorough knowledge of the discipline and teach courses in the college’s Practical Nursing and/or Registered Nursing programs. Online instruction via the Canvas LMS platform will be required.

The individual hired will:

• Teach Face to Face, Hybrid, and Online course offerings as needed

• Teach at our satellite locations as needed

• Supervise nursing students in all aspects of clinical education

• Make clinical assignments for students based upon students’ knowledge level and ability

• Develop and deliver Nursing courses (face to face, hybrid, and online) as directed by Director of Nursing

• Maintain an active roster of advisees within the Nursing program(s)

• Collaborate with colleagues and administration on curriculum development and review within Nursing program(s)

• Participate in program assessment

• Engage in student recruitment and retention initiatives

• Institutional committee service

QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree in Nursing. Two years of clinical nursing experience. One year of long term care nursing experience within the last 5 years. Three years of medical surgical nursing experience within the last 5 years. Current nursing license free of restrictions and be in good standing with Arkansas State Board of Nursing (ASBN).

PAY: $51,233 annually

LOCATION: Beebe, AR

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

HOW TO APPLY: https://jobs.asub.edu

EMPLOYER: Pediatric Complex Care of Arkansas

JOB TITLE: Certified Special Education Teacher

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Come and make a difference in the lives of the Pediatric Complex Care of Arkansas (formerly known as Arkansas Pediatric Facility) residents. PCCA is now accepting applications for an enthusiastic and compassionate full-time Certified Special Education teacher. A current Special Education Certification through the Arkansas Department of Education is required. The right person with a certification in a related field and an Alternative Licensing Plan (ALP) may be considered. PCCA follows the regular school year calendar but continues to provide services 365 days a year so there are options for part time work over the summer if interested.

We follow the PCSSD pay scale and calendar. Benefits are available. We provide care 24/7 so hours can be somewhat flexible. Daily schedule provides for 1.5 hours of office time each day.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES: include the following, Other duties may be assigned.

Plans curriculum and prepares lessons and other materials, considering factors such as individual needs, abilities, learning levels, and physical limitations of students.

Plans individual and group activities to stimulate growth in language, social, and motor skills such as learning to listen to instructions, playing with others, and using play equipment.

Consults with parents, administrators, testing specialists, social worker, and others to develop educational program for student.

Develops, models and implements techniques for instruction.

Consults with treatment team to develop programs to maximize students’ potential.

Assists members of the interdisciplinary teams as needed.

Accurately completes all required documentation and assessments of students’ performance

Attends initial and ongoing conferences for students on caseload.

Must maintain, track, and submit documentation of 60 hours of educational in-service training required by the ADE annually.

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified applicants may submit a resume to: ttistle.apf@gmail.com

Or mail to:

Pediatric Complex Care of Arkansas

Human Resources

4100 Heritage Drive

North Little Rock, AR 72117

EMPLOYER: Pediatric Complex Care of Arkansas

JOB TITLE: Dietary Manager

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock

JOB OVERVIEW:

Pediatric Complex Care of Arkansas (formerly known as Arkansas Pediatric Facility) serves 58 children with special needs by providing long term residential care.

We are currently seeking an experienced Dietary Manager.

GENERAL DESCRIPTION:

Supervise and operate Dietary Department.

Assess needs of each resident and complete nutritional screenings with the Registered Dietitian.

Participating in dietary employee hiring and termination.

Be a member of the interdisciplinary team and participate in developing individual program plan for the residents.

Develop and implement continuing education program for dietary staff. (Orientation and training on new employees)

Supervise food preparation.

Monitor appetite consumption.

Maintain diet cards. Remake when necessary.

Date, post, and make menu changes.

Enforce state regulations that apply to the Dietary Department. Maintain a cleaning schedule for department and ensure sanitary practices and food preparation is of the highest quality.

Consult Administration for updates on Policy and Procedures as necessary.

Order and receive groceries and supplies.

Maintain budget.

Keep inventory of food, supplies, and equipment.

Monitor dining room for quality assurance.

Cooking as needed.

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified applicants may submit a resume to: ttistle.apf@gmail.com

Or mail to:

Pediatric Complex Care of Arkansas

Human Resources

4100 Heritage Drive

North Little Rock, AR 72117

EMPLOYER: Pediatric Complex Care of Arkansas

JOB TITLE: Life Skills Technicians (LSTs): Full-Time, Part-Time, and Temporary Shifts

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock

JOB OVERVIEW:

Pediatric Complex Care of Arkansas (Formerly known as Arkansas Pediatric Facility) is a long term residential facility for children with special needs. The majority of our children require complete mobility assistance as well as daily living assistance (grooming, bathing, feeding, etc.) This is a very fast paced work environment that requires full attention to detail to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents.

Currently we are seeking Life Skills Technicians who provide direct care to our residents.

Must be able to pass background check without misdemeanors, felonies, abuse or neglect findings.

The ideal candidate will demonstrate the following:

The Life Skills Technician performs direct care duties to resident in the area of activities of daily living, i.e. bathing, grooming, feeding, toileting, etc.

Every moment is a learning opportunity for our children, which means engaging them in activities – reading books, singing songs, playing games, etc. The ideal candidates will know how to work as a team, communicate effectively, and be dependable.

This is not just another job – but a mission to ensure that our residents are as comfortable and happy as possible. If you feel that you could make a difference in the lives of our children, we want the opportunity to meet with you!

Must be at least 18; must have HS diploma or GED; no certification necessary but heath care experience or experience working with children is a plus!

Must be able to pass State/Federal/Child Maltreatment background checks.

Part time shifts available:

Sat & Sun 6:00am-6:30pm(24 hrs per week)

Sat & Sun 6:00pm-6:30am(24 hrs per week)

Full time shifts available:

Mon – Fri 2:00pm-10:30pm

Mon – Fri 10:15pm-6:45am

Please note: Orientation schedule consists of two mandatory dates (always on a Tuesday and Wednesday). This is not a flexible training schedule.

Benefits Package & PTO (Paid time off) for full time shifts

Additional hours available

Opportunities for advancement

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified applicants may submit a resume to: ttistle.apf@gmail.com

Or mail to:

Pediatric Complex Care of Arkansas

Human Resources

4100 Heritage Drive

North Little Rock, AR 72117

EMPLOYER: Pediatric Complex Care of Arkansas

JOB TITLE: Overnight Weekend Shift Supervisor

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock

JOB OVERVIEW:

Pediatric Complex Care of Arkansas (Formerly known as Arkansas Pediatric Facility) is a long term residential facility for children with special needs. The majority of our children require complete mobility assistance as well as daily living assistance (grooming, bathing, feeding, etc.) This is a very fast paced work environment that requires full attention to detail to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents.

Currently we are seeking an Overnight Weekend Shift Supervisor to oversee a staff of 5 Life Skill Technicians who provide direct care to our residents.

Previous management and direct care experience are preferred.

Must be able to pass background check without misdemeanors, felonies, abuse or neglect findings.

The ideal candidate will demonstrate the following:

Being detail oriented

Give and accept feedback

Be a strong communicator

Be a motivated self-starter

Monitor and adjust to changing environment

Leadership qualities

Some management experience

Medical/direct care background preferred

Dedication to hard work

Dependability

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified applicants may submit a resume to: ttistle.apf@gmail.com

Or mail to:

Pediatric Complex Care of Arkansas

Human Resources

4100 Heritage Drive

North Little Rock, AR 72117

EMPLOYER: Pediatric Complex Care of Arkansas

JOB TITLE: LPNs and RNs

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock

JOB OVERVIEW:

We are looking for Heroes in Scrubs!!

We are a long-term residential facility for children with special needs. The majority of our children have the equivalent functional age of a 2-year-old or below and require total care. Striving to provide the best care, our employees must work as a team, communicate effectively, and be dependable.

We are looking for nurturing, energetic RNs and LPNs to provide care for medically complex children. This is an excellent opportunity to practice a variety of your nursing skills with some amazing children.

This is not just another job – but a mission to ensure that our residents are as comfortable and happy as possible. If you feel that you could make a difference in the lives of our children, we want the opportunity to meet with you!

Variety of Shifts

NEW COMPETITIVE RATES!

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified applicants may submit a resume to: ttistle.apf@gmail.com

Or mail to:

Pediatric Complex Care of Arkansas

Human Resources

4100 Heritage Drive

North Little Rock, AR 72117

EMPLOYER: ManpowerGroup

JOB TITLE: Production Team – Night shifts

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Looking for reliable individuals to join our night shift Production Teams. If you’re looking for full time hours with a reputable company, in a clean environment, this may be the opportunity for you.

Apply here for the position and call (870)268-0072 to follow up.

Must have a clean BG and possess a HS diploma/GED.

JOB LOCATION: Jonesboro, AR 72401

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: FieldCore Service Solutions LLC

JOB TITLE: Aero Gas Turbines – Mechanical Technician

JOB OVERVIEW:

FieldCore, a GE company, is a new, independent industrial field services company that will deliver the highest standard of field services excellence and capabilities for GE and its customers. FieldCore will bring together the field services expertise and people from both Granite Services and GE’s Power Services into one powerhouse. Driven by the values of safety, quality, and integrity, FieldCore will be built to deliver operational excellence for customers in the power generation, oil & gas, nuclear, and wind power markets. For more information, check out www.fieldcore.com

ROLE SUMMARY/PURPOSE:

The primary responsibility of the Aero Mechanical Technician is to safely accomplish the installation, maintenance and repair of Aeroderivative General Electric Turbines LM2500, LM6000 and LMS100. The work includes but is not limited to borescope inspections, blade work, combustion/hot section replacements, engine swaps, and other types of maintenance tasks.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTION:

As part of a team provide customers with technical direction and support on Aeroderivative gas turbines, including hands on maintenance and repair.

Perform all mechanical and hydraulic maintenance, repair or replacement of parts as directed

Use hand tools and small power tools to conduct general maintenance of GE Aeroderivative Gas Turbines

Execute hands-on job duties on site, including sub-contractor coordination and customer/internal communication

Troubleshoot complicated mechanical and hydraulic problems on variable pitch/ variable speed turbines

Write accurate professional reports acting as single point of contact between Customers and GE concerning technical issues and interfacing with all involved functions

Ensure all in-field activities carried out safely complying with company environmental health & Safety (EHS) guidelines and procedures

Keep reliability of Customers assets and to provide support for all GSI customers.

Drive customer satisfaction through commitment to quality.

Provide all the information and document to administrative department to correctly and timely invoice the customers.

Assist in all areas of site as directed by manager or lead technician.

QUALIFICATIONS/REQUIREMENTS:

2+ years of work as a mechanical technician on aircraft engines, aero-derivative engines or other types of turbine technology.

Experience with industrial equipment that involves lifting / rigging, maintaining, dismantling, and installing machinery and industrial mechanical service equipment.

Experience aligning above equipment, using dial indicators/calipers, micrometers, hoists or jacks is a plus.

Able to interpret and implement technical procedures

Able to safely use basic hand tools

Able to dismantle and assemble industrial machinery & equipment

Solid knowledge of general Lock-out/Tag-out procedures

Solid compression tubing fitting and bending skills

Solid knowledge of rigging and lifting equipment

Computer skills

Fluent in English

May be required to work on offshore platforms

May be required to travel internationally

DESIRED CHARACTERISTICS:

Airframe & Power Certification, Associate’s Degree in a Technical field, or former U.S. Military Gas Turbine Systems Technician is preferred.

Experience with GE Jet Engines, LM2500, LM6000 or LMS100 gas turbines is also preferred.

Solid skills acquired with trainings and required to disassemble and reassemble complex rotating equipment – Bolting, Hydraulic Bolting, Flange Management, Small Bore Piping, Basic Rigging/Lifting, O/H Crane Operator

Good mechanical/technical skills.

Good oral communication skills.

Critical thinking ability.

May be required to handle time-sensitive tasks and maintain a schedule within operationally challenging environments.

Must work well both independently and in a team environment.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: McGeorge Contracting Company

JOB TITLE: Concrete Laborer (1384913)

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Works as part of a concrete crew doing a number of different task.

May operate a variety of hand tools as well as some equipment.

Typical work conditions are in an outside environment with temperatures that may exceed 100 degrees in the Summer.

May be required to move and maintain traffic control devices and flag traffic.

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Must have the ability and be willing to work a 12 hour day/shift;

Must be able and willing to walk, stand for long periods of time and perform strenuous physical labor including lifting items at least as heavy as 50 pounds;

Must have the ability and be willing to work outside in extreme weather conditions;

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.