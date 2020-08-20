Job Alert for the week of August 20: Sales, maintenance, catering, labor & more

EMPLOYER: Integrity Staffing

JOB TITLE: Inside Sales Associate

SUMMARY: The Inside Sales Associate is responsible for providing excellent service to all customers through direct sales skills and prompt and courteous service; completing each transaction in a quick and efficient manner, minimizing delays to the customer by performing the following duties.

QUALIFICATIONS: One-year certificate from college or technical school; or three to six months related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

HOW TO APPLY:

Call Karen Spears at 501-650-4753

EMPLOYER: Integrity Staffing

JOB TITLE: Branch Material Handler/Driver

SUMMARY: Load/Unload and move materials within or near facility, yard or work site. Drives straight truck GVWR Class 6 or GVWR Class 3 trailer to transport and deliver products by performing the following duties. These loads will be rated at gross weight of 26,000 lbs. or less on Class 6 and not to exceed 10,000 lbs. trailer total weight on Class 3.

QUALIFICATIONS: High school diploma or general education degree (GED); one to three months related experience and training; or equivalent combination of education and experience. Must have an acceptable accident and moving violation Motor Vehicle Record; one year previous GVWR Class 6 or above driving experience including winter driving experience.

HOW TO APPLY:

Call Karen Spears at 501-650-4753

JOB TITLE: Maintenance Technician

JOB LOCATION: Mountain Home, Arkansas

SUMMARY:

The Facilities Maintenance Technician is responsible for maintaining building, grounds, utilities, and general construction. This role either reports to a supervisor or manager of facilities maintenance.

JOB REQUIREMENTS (Education, Experience and Qualifications):

High School Diploma is required.

3 – 5 years of mechanical systems repair is desired

Proficiency in steam, compressed air, electrical systems, and computer diagnostics preferred.

Must be respirator approved, testing provided by Baxter

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Field Service Technician

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Under the direct supervision of the Customer Service Technician Manager, performs the following duties and responsibilities. Other miscellaneous duties may be assigned

Deliver, install, and maintain satellite dishes and related equipment, retailer POS terminals and supplies.

Analyze and evaluate traffic and performance data.

Diagnose and repair hardware, software, and system issues

Provide technical support to customers

Use power and hand tools to perform installation operation and maintenance support for satellite terminals and associated antenna systems

Service satellites on rooftop installations

Maintain accurate records through documenting installations, services and repairs

Report technical status of system with accuracy and completeness

Maintain a safe work environment by following safe practices and adhering to safety

policies

policies Update and improve job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities and reading technical publications

Operate company vehicle in performance of duties in a safe and responsible manner while working and traveling

Report need of vehicle repair or service when required and /or prescribed

Report any accidents, losses, injuries, or property damage to Supervisor and customer when appropriate

Must maintain clean driving record while employed based on company fleet vehicle policy

EDUCATION, TRAINING & EXPERIENCE:

High school diploma or equivalent

2-5 years experience with commercial communication systems or electronics

Must have at least (3) years of driving experience in the class of vehicle operated

Must be able to distinguish between far, near, peripheral distances

Driving record must be free of DUI/DWI for (3)three-year period prior to employment

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Knowledge of commercial communication and telecommunication systems

Operation of telecommunication test equipment skills

Ability to analyze, prioritize and efficiently resolve technical problems

Ability to prioritize, organize and manage projects to completion

Ability to lift/carry up to 80 pounds occasionally

Ability to use basic cable installation tools and hand tools and perform jobs from high places including use of ladder

Effective writing, communication, mechanical, and computer skills

Be willing to work hours that may consist of an alternating schedule on a rotating basis with other technicians to ensure availability for system support, including weekend, and holiday shifts as necessary

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Panera Bread

JOB TITLE: Catering Coordinator

When you join Panera LLC, as a Catering Coordinator, you join in our belief that food should not only taste good, but also be good for you. As a Catering Coordinator, you will be a part of something special where you will have the opportunity to connect with our amazing customers, impact our growing business, and most importantly serve local communities across the country.

Come make a difference with Panera as a Catering Coordinator today! This is a great opportunity to begin developing your skills in catering and sales, and to prepare for a potential career path in catering with Panera LLC.

About the Catering Coordinator position:

As a Catering Coordinator you will have a thorough knowledge and understanding of the Panera menu

Ensure our great food is delivered timely and accurately

Know the needs of our customers, and provide appropriate communication to ensure satisfaction

Strive to be the best with a commitment to true craftsmanship in providing quality service and products to our customers

Work as a team player with a passion for continuous learning

We’re looking for:

Great communication and people skills

Food service or retail sales experience preferred

Must have own vehicle and acceptable driving record

Minimum age – 18 years of age

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.