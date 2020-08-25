Job Alert for the week of August 25

JOB TITLE: Zone Leader – Injection Mold

JOB LOCATION: Jonesboro, AR 72401

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Assists production supervisors in allocating, coordinating and overseeing shift order and work plan execution within production lines during shifts.

Provides regular feedback and makes recommendations to management regarding issues within the production line. Including production line organization, shifting priorities and possible critical situations.

Ensures that operators have materials necessary to complete tasks.

Assists in training and cross-training of team members.

Helps management implement staff movements in case of vacations, illnesses, machine outages or shifting priorities. This includes backfilling for team members.

Serves as leader for shift and works to establish a collaborative environment and resolution of technical/quality problems and logistics issues.

Reinforces focus on volume, efficiency and on time delivery.

Ensures the shift operation is run in compliance with health & safety policies and guidelines

REQUIREMENTS:

High School Diploma or GED and a minimum of 5 years experience in the manufacturing environment.

Candidates must already have a work authorization that would permit them to work for ABB in the US.

Computer literate – Must be able to develop, analyze and present data developed from the use of the computer.

Good Communication Skills.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Service Technician II

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71601

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Pulp and Paper Technician will support the sales and service efforts at Evergreen Pine Bluff. They will also be responsible for conducting basic lab tests, basic maintenance of equipment, chemical transfers and process monitoring in paper and pulp mills. They will be required to keep detailed records of inventory, report out results, and work safely.

ROLE RESPONSIBILITIES:

Safety – maintain a safe, injury-free environment through active team participation and promptly addressing any identified safety deficiencies.

Testing – collecting samples and performing routine testing to monitor program performance.

Equipment – set-up, calibrate, maintain chemical feed and testing equipment.

Inventory – conduct chemical inventory audits.

Document inventories, testing results and communicate in an effective manner.

Customer Service – work with the sales team to address customer concerns.

Prepare spreadsheets to record experimental data

Process/analyze experimental data using standard spreadsheets

Transfer chemicals.

QUALIFICATIONS:

High School or equivalent.

Mechanical experience with hand tools

Experience trouble shooting mechanical systems.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Proven analytical and troubleshooting ability

Strong time management skills and a disciplined work behavior

Strong team working skills to meet customer expectations and troubleshoot difficult technical issues

Self-motivated with a strong desire for continuous, independent learning

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Bus Info Consultant – Financial

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Primary duties may include, but are not limited to:

Creates and maintains databases to track business/program financial performance.

Develops and analyzes business/program performance reports (e.g. program performance data, program financial data and provides notations of performance deviations and anomalies as it relates to the financial impact of the value based program

Creates and publishes periodic reports, as well as any necessary ad hoc reports.May require taking business issue and devising best way to develop appropriate diagnostic and/or tracking financial data that will translate business requirements into usable decision support tools.

May make recommendations based upon data analysis and financial performance.

Provides analytic consultation to other business areas, leadership or external customers.

Financial data analysis and reporting encompasses a much higher level of complexity.

Support PIMS (payment management innovation system) maintenance/enhancements for all value based payments ensuring accurate financial reporting.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Requires a BS/BA degree in related field; minimum of 5 years experience; or any combination of education and experience, which would provide an equivalent background. Experience with relational databases and knowledge of query tools and statistical software is required. 3 – 5 years Financial Planning & Analysis experience preferred. Ability to manipulate large sets of data. Strong analytical, organizational, presentation and problem solving skills. This job is more focused on higher level technical expertise, mentoring staff in lower job levels, more customer facing, higher level of collaboration, work is higher volume and/or higher risk, and modeling as compared to the Bus Info Analyst Sr job.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

JOB OPENINGS:

Delivery Drivers

Customer Service Representatives

Assistant Managers

Managers

INFORMATION:

Domino’s franchise-owned locations are looking to hire more than 150 new team members across 29 stores throughout the Greater Little Rock area. The positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.