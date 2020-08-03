Job Alert for the week of August 3

JOB TITLE: Housing Supervisor (Part-time)

POSITION SUMMARY:

Reporting to the Director of Housing, the Housing Supervisor is the after-hours staff member on duty. It is the Housing Supervisor’s responsibility to oversee the entire campus and all people on the campus, including residents, volunteers, and visitors. If an incident occurs anywhere on the campus, the “go-to” person in the Housing Supervisor, who is then responsible for handling the situation. This may include notifying outside agencies or other staff members or may include dealing with the situations

him/herself. The Housing Supervisor has significant supervisory and crisis management responsibilities

and must maintain good work integrity, effective communication, and other areas as described below.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Supervises residents in the Housing Programs and all areas of the campus during shift.

Notifies direct supervisor of any emergencies or conflicts that involve outside agencies.

Ensures that residents participate in mandatory programs and refer Our House programs(Career Center classes, recovery meetings, drug testing, Children’s Programs, CAFSI, etc.).

On a regular and ongoing basis, communicates with shelter management team about residents’ needs, evictions, shelter needs, ongoing issues or system changes: other shelter supervisors, case manager, and direct supervisor.

Ensures that meals are prepared and served.

Enforces all written shelter rules and additional Our House policies and procedures documenting any violations (through the “write-up” process).

In the event of a resident/ and or Job Trainee receiving a fourth write up the supervisor who witnessed incident must monitor and enforce the eviction after contacting their direct supervisor.

Assign chores after each meal.

Monitors residents’ sobriety and reports and documents drug or alcohol related incidents with the write-up system.

Ensures that all areas in and around the shelter are clean, organized and safe.

Process work orders when there is a maintenance issue.

Processes new intakes and exits of residents, including filling out all required paperwork.

Greets and orients volunteers (including meal serving groups) to the facilities and to the needs that they are there to meet.

Documents donations and volunteers using data collection system (contact info, what was given/volunteer project, date, value).

Reports emergency situations immediately to direct supervisor and documents any incidents, emergencies and concerns from residents, donors or volunteers (examples of incidents include any time outside agencies—police, DHS—are involved in occurrences at Our House or physical violence or threats are made).

De-escalates conflict situations

To ensure safety, intervention when dealing with crisis situations or emergencies

Attends all mandatory bi-weekly staff meetings prepared and on time

Must follow all policies and procedures concerning residents, staff and volunteers and donors

Must dress and act professionally at all times

Other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:

The Housing Supervisor will be thoroughly committed to Our House’s mission. All candidates

should have the following qualifications and experience:

Social services experience

At least 2-3 years working in a program or organization serving individuals in a residential setting

High school diploma is required

Conflict resolution and crisis management experience

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Action-oriented, entrepreneurial, adaptable, and innovative.

Ability to work effectively in collaboration with diverse groups of people.

Passion, idealism, integrity, positive attitude, mission-driven, and self-directed.

OTHER REQUIREMENTS:

Must possess a valid driver’s license and vehicle to use in performance of job.

Must be able to pass criminal background and child and adult maltreatment screens and a preemployment drug screen.

Must be able to lift 40 lbs.

SALARY & BENEFITS

This is a part-time, hourly position.

6 days of annual leave per year, including a “birthday holiday”

7 days additional leave for illness/”requirements of life”

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Remote Services Coordinator

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Career Center serves over 2,000 adults each year through a variety of Employment and Training, Education, Financial Empowerment, and Health and Wellness services. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Our House scaled back in-person operations to keep our clients and team safe. The Career Center team responded by creating a Jobs & Resources Hotline to help clients navigate a host of challenges, including financial insecurity, government benefits, transportation, job search, and more. Reporting to the Career Center Manager, the Remote Services Coordinator will oversee all virtual services of the Career Center, including the Jobs & Resources Hotline, a database of resources available to clients, and a pilot project with the City of Little Rock, called the Financial Navigators Program. This is a one-year, grant-funded position created to meet the unique needs of Our House clients during the pandemic.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Serve as the Program Lead for the Financial Navigators Project, in partnership with the City of Little Rock and the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund. Organize training for Career Center team members to become Financial Navigators. Provide supervision and support for Career Center team members serving as Financial Navigators to ensure a high quality of customer service to callers. Coordinate with the City of Little Rock to market and deliver remote financial navigation services to clients; identify target groups who would benefit from this service. Help identify and update a list of referral partners and local resources for the Career Center team to share with hotline callers. Monitor call volume, program progress and service delivery through the Financial Navigators Compass database platform. Participate in bi-weekly calls and learning community virtual events though the project funder, the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund.

Ensure that all remote services provided to clients are captured in the Our House database, help track outcomes and understand performance measures for Career Center programs.

Commit to following the Our House COVID-19 Team Safety Policy, and actively observe and enforce all safety-related procedures when working on and off-campus.

Actively engage and energize Our House staff members, volunteers, board members, event committees, partnering organizations, donors, and grant funders.

QUALIFICATIONS:

The Remote Services Coordinator will be thoroughly committed to Our House’s mission. All

candidates should have the following qualifications and experience:

High School Diploma or higher.

Experience serving individuals and families in poverty, distress, and/or homelessness and near-homelessness.

Strong technical skills in the Google Suite, video conferencing platforms, and experience with resource-navigation and client or customer database tracking interfaces.

Excellent customer service skills, patience and problem-solving skills.

Unwavering commitment to quality programs and data-driven program evaluation.

Action-oriented, flexible, self-directed, mission-driven, and innovative.

Must exhibit passion, integrity, and a positive attitude.

Ability to work effectively in collaboration with diverse groups of people.

SALARY & BENEFITS:

This is a full-time, salaried position that is grant-funded for one year.

Benefits include employee health insurance (employee premiums paid by Our House) and optional dental, vision, and life insurance (paid by employee) (all available after 60 days of employment).

10 days of annual leave per year.

8 days of holiday leave per year including a “birthday holiday.”

15 days additional leave for illness/“requirements of life.”

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.