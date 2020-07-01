Job Alert for the week of July 1: Education, Medical, Administrative, Restaurant Industries & more

EMPLOYER: Pulaski County Special School District

JOB TITLE: Psychological Examiner

JOB DESCRIPTION: To assess the psycho-educational needs of students referred for

special education services and to provide support to school sites including intervention

strategies, behavior management techniques/plans and consultation.

QUALIFICATIONS: Must be licensed by the Arkansas State Board of Examiners in

Psychology

SALARY RANGE: Range 11 – Support Staff Daily Salary Schedule ($278.00/day – $408.00/day) depending on relevant experience)

HOW TO APPLY: Interested and qualified applicants should submit an online application at

www.pcssd.org. Personnel currently employed by the district who meet the necessary qualifications may apply by submitting an online District application.

EMPLOYER: Pulaski County Special School District

JOB TITLE: Facilitator for Visually Impaired

JOB DESCRIPTION: Develop and implement appropriate programming for students with visual

impairments.

JOB QUALIFICATIONS: Valid Arkansas Certification in Visually Impaired

HOW TO APPLY: Interested and qualified applicants should submit an online application at

EMPLOYER: Conway Regional Health System

JOB TITLE: Scheduling Clerk

JOB OVERVIEW:

Performs day to day scheduling of procedures including clerical duties when required.

Assists the technologist in various other duties.

Must comply with Conway Regional Health System policies and procedures.

Must maintain level of expertise as required by Conway Regional Health System Policy

Schedule patients for procedures; assist with clerical functions

QUALIFICATIONS:

Previous computer experience

Excellent Communication skills

Assist Technologist in various other duties.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Arby’s

JOB TITLE: Assistant Manager

JOB LOCATION: Conway, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

In a world full of quick service options, Arby’s is seeking to be different and better, not only for our customers but also for our employees. When you work at Arby’s, it is more than just a job, it will be a place that prioritizes your growth and development while having a ton of fun. We’re proud of the food we serve, and our goal is to be the best in the business, and we can’t do that without great people like you!

As an Assistant Manager, you will be a leader in your restaurant. You will help run a business through high energy and high standards. Your understanding of the right way to do business will help guide your team to success by leading by example. You will assist with building bench strength by developing successful Team Members and Shift Managers.

What else is in it for you? A lot! You’ll be eligible for quarterly bonuses and a comprehensive benefits program including paid time off, 401(k) plan with company match, daily pay program, medical, dental, vision and life insurance. You will have the resources you need to develop your career and leadership skills. We’re passionate about you and want you on our team!

Work today…get paid today!

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Conway Regional Health System

JOB TITLE: Call Center Ambassador

JOB OVERVIEW: Receives and manages patient food selections for meals in nutrition call center.

QUALIFICATIONS: Previous experience in modified diets, food service and customer service preferred.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.