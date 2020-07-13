Job Alert for the Week of July 13: Virtual Career Fair, Maintenance, Communications, Education & more

Editor’s Note: Jobs will be added to this post throughout the week.

DATE: July 14, 2020

TIME: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

CAREER FAIR INFORMATION:

DAV and RecruitMilitary are hosting a virtual career fair. Th event is open to all U.S. Military Job Seekers and Spouses

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

EMPLOYER: Leaf Filter

JOB TITLE: Installer

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR

SALARY: $1,500+ per week

DUTIES:

Installing Leaf Filter product on customer’s homes.

Must provide own tools, equipment, and General Liability Insurance.

BENEFITS:

Paid weekly.

Mileage pay from office to job sites.

Chance for career advancement in our Upward Mobility Program.

HOW TO APPLY:

All inquiries email Tonia Rollins at trollins@leaffilter.com.

Open interviews Friday. Hired on spot.

JOB TITLE: Police Media Relations Specialist

DEPARTMENT: Police

SALARY: $40,311 – 62,070 annually

JOB OBJECTIVE:

To coordinate media relations activities for the Little Rock Police Department (LRPD); strategically and proactively plans daily media

releases, and serves as one of the primary Departmental spokespersons for television, radio and digital/print news media for the Little Rock Police Department as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS AND ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS:

These knowledge, skills, and abilities are usually, although not always, acquired through completion of a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, Journalism, Marketing or a related field, and a minimum of three (3) to five (5) years of progressive professional-level experience in media relations, public relations,

journalism or a closely related field; two (2) years of experience in the coordination of content and production of social media platforms and websites in support of organizational purposes, or a related area. Equivalent combinations of education and experience will be considered.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: 504 Coordinator

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The 504 Coordinator oversees Section 504 for the school and is responsible for all plan writing for Section 504 students.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS: The below statements are intended to describe the general nature and scope of work being performed by this position. This is not a complete listing of all responsibilities, duties and/or skills required; other duties may be assigned. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential duties.

Collaborates with teachers, advisors, counselors, and additional district personnel to coordinate and plan for Section 504 students.

Facilitates the implementation of the school district approved Section 504 and data collection policies.

Develops, continually revises, and ensures the implementation of consistent Section 504 and data collection procedures.

Provides ongoing training and support to district staff regarding Section 504 and the implementation of the Section 504 and data collection procedures.

Collects and maintains all Section 504 (504 plans, lists of eligible students).

Serves as a daily resource to district administrators, school leadership teams, and other stakeholders regarding Section 504.

Serves as the school district’s liaison to the Office for Civil Rights (OCR). (OCR complaint resolution and corrective action plan implementation).

Conducts self-reviews and monitor Section 504 procedures and practices-including the timeline from referral submission to the team meeting.

Ensures Section 504 plans are disseminated to the appropriate staff.

Maintain records/data and prepare annual reports on compliance to the LEA leadership team.

Send parent communication concerning Section 504 (i.e. notice of identification, notice of parental rights, notice of meeting, copy of plan)

Identify Section 504 Team members and schedule meetings.

Minimum Required Qualifications:

Must live in Arkansas

Background Knowledge of Section 504

Experience with Section 504 plan writing and planning

Three (3) years of related professional experience OR

Equivalent combination of education and experience

Other Required Qualifications:

Proficient in Microsoft Outlook, Excel and Word

Able to pass required background check

Desired Qualifications:

Three (3) years of directly related experience in an online school setting

Bachelor’s degree

Experience being a Spanish translator

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Entry Level Processor

JOB OVERVIEW: The SPT I is responsible for general support functions within the Specimen Processing Department. This position requires passing a data entry assessment. Functions performed may include but are not limited to data entry of test orders, presort, pickup and delivery of processed specimens to the laboratory, centrifugation and aliquoting. Department is a production environment, with emphasis on productivity/quality standards and departmental completion times. All functions must be performed with confidence, accuracy and in a timely manner. Job is complex and requires that employee have good organization skills and ability to learn and understand specimen types related to test(s) ordered by client. The SPT I must have the ability learn and understand the compliance regulations related to test ordering which may change on a daily basis. This position is critical to quality for customer satisfaction. Additionally, since many changes do occur from day to day, great flexibility on the part of the SPT I is required. Majority of SPT I work, on the nightshift, but based on staffing needs weekends, holidays, on call and overtime is a requirement.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Able to perform all responsibilities of the Specimen Preparation Assistant

Demonstrates an ability to learn the job duties assigned to the SPT I, and develops an understanding of how all the functions in Specimen Processing fit together

Identifies problems and in some cases, may resolve issues with specimen types such as missing information etc.

Demonstrates an understanding of the compliance policies related to test ordering, which requires developing ability to research test ordering information on translation tables, computer system, and the directory of services

Meets standards for production and accuracy within 6 months

Understands the complex relationship between test(s) ordered and specimen received

Completes all required written documentation, legibly and within the assigned timeframe

Meets or exceeds all performance expectations to include attendance, adherence to work schedule and demonstrates Quest values and behaviors through work performance and peer and team interaction

Is open to learning additional functions within Specimen Processing to allow timely progression to the next level

Performs other duties as assigned

QUALIFICATIONS:

Education Preferred:

HS diploma or equivalent

Work Experience:

Medical background preferred which includes medical terminology applicable to a clinical laboratory

Previous experience in a production environment preferred

Physical and Mental Requirements:

Position requires data background with abilities to enter 6,000 alphanumeric keystrokes/hour

Works in a biohazard environment, practicing good safety habits

Able to sit or stand for long periods

Handles multiple tasks simultaneously and works in a production environment

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Early Career Civil Design Engineer

JOB DESCRIPTION: Michael Baker has an immediate opening for a dynamic Civil Engineer in our growing Group based in Little Rock, AR. The Civil Engineer will work within an interdisciplinary team including: structural engineers, airport engineers, roadway engineers, estimators, surveyors and inspectors to perform engineering analysis and design in support of design for ongoing projects.

Perform calculations and modeling, assist with developing technical reports, technical exhibits and design drawings.

Have project experience with providing engineering design services for traditional municipal, site work, and roadway design projects.

Develop design plans, design variations and expectations, specifications, cost estimates, and prepare final bid packages.

Possess strong a verbal, written, presentation and excellent client management skills

Geometric design (horizontal alignments, vertical alignments, typical sections (super-elevation) of roadways and highways in accordance with industry design standards including AASHTO

Goal oriented, quality focused, and have demonstrated success with creating and fostering a team environment.

PROFESSIONAL REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering or related field (ABET Accredited)

Engineer in Training (EIT) certification

The candidate will aid in plan production, specifications, estimate and drainage design development for final design projects

Proficiency with AutoCAD, MicroStation, and Civil3D;

1-4 years Transportation Design experience required

Must have excellent written and oral communication skills with the ability to work with individuals at all levels of the organization and support project efforts

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Career Coach

JOB DUTIES: The position of Career Coach will be responsible for providing middle/high school students with information about career opportunities in Arkansas and the level of education and skills required in order to be successful in various career fields and encourage individuals to learn about, prepare for, and finance a postsecondary education.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Providing early outreach to low-income students and their parents with information about the importance of postsecondary education, as well as accurate information on how to prepare, apply, and pay for it. Providing interest inventories and skills assessments to assist individuals in making informed career decisions. Facilitating the development of individual career plans and portfolios. Assisting students with enrolling in education or training programs. Providing information on careers, career pathways, and educational requirements. Providing opportunities for job shadowing, mentoring, internships, visits to business and industry, and other career awareness activities. Providing or connecting low-income students to support services that will ease the transition to postsecondary education. Connecting educationally disadvantaged youth and adults to “bridge programs” that teach basic academic skills in the context of training for advancement to better jobs and postsecondary education. Connecting students to academic enrichment activities such as study groups, tutoring, and workshops on study skills. Connecting high school students to early college programs, Advanced Placement classes, and academic and career and technical education (CTE) and concurrent-credit enrollment. Providing a continuum of career guidance to ease the transition of students from middle school to high school to postsecondary education or training and ultimately to the workplace.

QUALIFICATIONS (skills, certifications, education):

Minimum Requirements of a Bachelor’s degree and either be CDF (Career Development Facilitator) certified or commit to obtaining the CDF credential within a year after the hire date.

PAY: $34,575

LOCATION: Heber Springs Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.