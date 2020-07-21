Job Alert for the week of July 21: Delivery driver, Receptionist, Sales Associate, and more

Editor’s Note: Job openings will be updated throughout the week.

JOB TITLE: Driver

JOB INFORMATION:

Bite Squad, a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, is looking to hire 200 new contract drivers in the Little Rock area. Bite Squad provides masks, gloves and sanitation spray to all its drivers. It also offers no-contact delivery for all restaurant orders.

REQUIREMENTS:

18 or older

Clean driving record

Valid license and insurance

iPhone or Android smartphone

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Receptionist – Clinic

JOB LOCATION: Hot Springs, AR

JOB SUMMARY: Under direct supervision, Receptionist is responsible for performing a variety of general administrative support duties associates with the patient intake process and performs routine duties within the clinic.

EXPERIENCE:

1 year of healthcare experience preferred

Electronic medical record experience preferred

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Sales Associate-assembled Solutions

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION: Responsible for achieving inside sales revenue goals by obtaining and up-selling orders, creating customer satisfaction, and adding value to the customer’s buying experience. May own a book of accounts.

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

2 years of sales and sales administration is required; 4 years preferred.

2 years of industry experience is preferred.

EDUCATION REQUIRED

High School Degree of Equivalent is required.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Resident Quality Control System (QCS) Service Engineer

JOB OVERVIEW: This role reports to the Field Operations Manager and is located in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.As a Resident Quality Control System(QCS) Service Engineer you will be responsible for plan and execute,with minimal professional guidance,complex semi-technical field assignments involving the installation,modification,test,inspection or repair of Company products and equipment.Coordinate work with other groups to ensure meeting commitments typically on remotely operated maintenance and testing equipment.Recommend measures to improve operations and customer service.

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of Associate Degree in engineering or related field with Five (5) to Nine (9) years of experience or a special combination of education and experience and/or demonstrated accomplishments.

Candidates must already have a work authorization that would permit them to work for ABB in the US.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.