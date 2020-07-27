Job Alert for the week of July 27

Editor’s Note: Jobs will be added throughout the week.

EMPLOYER: Roehl Transport

JOB TITLE: CDL Truck Driver

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Roehl Offers Pay Accelerators & Assures Drivers Start Strong

On this fleet, truck driving pros are making between $60,000 – $78,000.

In our over the road Flatbed Fleet, you’ll haul unique freight mostly east of I-35 (though you may have loads that’ll take you through any of the lower 48 states and Canada).

As you see the nation, you’ll also see many different shippers and locations.

You’ll get our popular Your Choice Pay Plan ™ so you can earn your choice of a quarterly bonus or quarterly pay increases up to our top rate.

Flatbed Primary Commercial Zone

You can add to your income as a Driver Trainer (as much $10k a year) or referring other drivers to Roehl , and we pay you for services many other companies overlook.



JOB TITLE: Security Officer – Upscale

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Specific Duties and Essential Functions

Performs security patrols of designated areas on foot or in vehicle

Watches for irregular or unusual conditions that may create security concerns or safety hazards

Sounds alarms or calls police or fire department in case of fire or presence of unauthorized persons

Warn violators of rule infractions, such as loitering, smoking or carrying forbidden articles

Permits authorized persons to enter property and monitors entrances and exits

Observes departing personnel to protect against theft of company property and ensures that authorized removal of property is conducted within appropriate client requirements

Investigates and prepares reports on accidents, incidents, and suspicious activities. Maintains written logs as required by the post

Provides assistance to customers, employees and visitors in a courteous and professional manner

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71603

JOB TITLE: Delivery Driver Merchandiser – Trainee

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Hours: 4-5 am until completion of route, 12-14 hrs/day (must be available some weekends, evenings and Holidays).

Location: Little Rock

Things you should know about working as a Delivery Driver Merchandiser Trainee:

As a Delivery Driver/Merchandiser Trainee, you will be responsible for delivering and/or unloading our products to customer locations on designated routes. This is a fast-paced position that stocks the greatest beverage brands on shelves, displays and in coolers.

