Job Alert for the week of July 8: Law enforcement, labor, customer service & more

JOB TITLE: Driver Trainer I, Delivery Ops

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Amazon is seeking energetic, self-motivated Driver Trainers to join our team and help build a network of customer-centric Delivery Associates in the communities where we operate. As a Driver Trainer, you have a passion for mentoring others; you are comfortable teaching and guiding conversations in large groups; and you believe in hands-on training and conducting drive-alongs with Delivery Associates to instill safe practices.

As a Driver Trainer, you are responsible for establishing the right driver training culture in your delivery station, setting up the training experience, and independently instructing training sessions. You educate Delivery Associates on the foundational safety, quality, and productivity aspects that are an important part of the Delivery Associate daily routine. You enable the success of Delivery Associates by adapting to different learning styles and taking a hands-on training approach to demonstrate what good looks like. You exhibit Learn and Be Curious by answering all Delivery Associates’ questions and finding the answers if you are not sure of the correct response.

As a Driver Trainer, you are expected to lead by example and demonstrate the Amazon Leadership Principles at all times. In this position you will play a key role in keeping our commitment to exceed customer expectations by ensuring Delivery Associates are set up for success to deliver customer orders, large or small, on time at the right place.

GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

Facilitate daily training classes for up to 30 people, including in station classes and drive-alongs

Partner with Operations Managers, Delivery Service Partners, Dispatchers, and Area Managers to coordinate, facilitate, and measure all Delivery Associate training related activities

Collaborate with Delivery Service Partners to track training performance and identify retraining and process improvement opportunities

Own execution of the Driver Training program and leverage support as needed

Lead all learning and operational audits

Stay connected to the operation by participating in on-road processes on a regular basis

Be a resource to the delivery station for driver training-related questions

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

21+ years of age

Possess a valid driver’s license in the state of residence

Must be able to travel to multiple sites within 50 miles of the home station and have reliable transportation

Ability to operate and navigate a 10,000 pounds or less van

Ability to effectively operate a GPS

Ability to give and receive feedback

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS

High School Diploma or equivalent

Experience delivering training both to individuals and groups

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

2+ years of professional driving experience

Bachelor’s Degree or 2+ years Amazon experience

Willingness to work different shifts and travel within a localized region to support other sites

JOB PROGRAM: 2020 Reserve Deputy Program

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office is currently recruiting for the 2020 Reserve Deputy training program. In order to apply, a candidate must be:

21 years of age or older

High School Diploma or GED

Valid Arkansas Driver’s License

No felony convictions or violent misdemeanors (all other criminal/traffic history will be taken into consideration)

Must be able to pass drug test

Must pass physical from primary care physician

Must be able to pass psychological evaluation

Must be willing to purchase uniforms, firearm, other equipment

Must live in Faulkner County

Must be physically capable of performing the duties of a law enforcement officer.

The Reserve Commander is Monty Harper. Our Reserve Deputies are highly trained and volunteered over 10,000 hours of their time to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Faulkner County Reserve Deputies assist the Sheriff’s Office in many capacities.

Those include:

Prisoner transports and extraditions

Patrolling with or under the supervision of full time deputies

Serving as Bailiffs in the various courts

Providing security, crowd control, and similar functions at many public events

Many other duties related to all aspects of the Sheriff’s Office responsibilities.

The Reserve Deputy Program hosts a Part Time II and Reserve Deputy Training Class. Once the candidates have graduated they are a Certified Part Time II and Reserve Law Enforcement Officer for the State of Arkansas.

Reserve Deputies are responsible for providing their own uniforms and equipment.

HOW TO APPLY:

If you wish to obtain information about our Reserve Deputy Program or have an interest in joining please contact Monty Harper at monty.harper@fcso.ar.gov

You may also print a copy of the application listed below (by clicking on the word “application”) and send to the email listed above, or drop the application off at Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office lobby M-F 8:00-4:30. Applications will be accepted until August 15, 2020. Application

JOB TITLE: Heavy Equipment Operator

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Operates and maintains – American 5299 C, Linkbelt LS-318 crawler cranes and P&H Overhead Bridge crane or equal equipment, Front-end loader, Forklifts, Skid Steer and barge moving winch equipment utilized in loading and discharge of many types of cargoes to and from marine barges, trucks and rail cars. Plus must oversee general management of personnel, equipment involved in those operations and potentially other normal terminal operations.

Safe, efficient operation of Friction Rig / Crane or any equipment involved at the terminal.

Applicant must pass the General SOP testing, Heavy Equipment function test along with employee demonstration check list, all other required testing.

Maintains equipment by performing preventative maintenance i.e. lubricating, cleaning, adding gear lubricants, changing cables and document all activities performed daily.

Responsible for the crane adjustments-brakes, clutches, motors, and support equipment – Air and Hydraulic systems.

Check all fluids and air pressures.

Inspect all moving parts, cables, boom, pennet lines, shives, and bucket.

Responsible for safety of barge, truck or rail cars and all crew members working in the area at all times, especially when vessel is in motion and when material is being removed from or loaded into the vessel.

Observes load hookup and determines safety of load.

Observes safety and security procedures; reports potentially unsafe conditions.

Manipulates or depresses crane controls such as pedals, levers, and buttons, to regulate speed and direction of crane and hoist movement.

Uses equipment and materials properly.

Troubleshoot equipment problems and minor repairs.

As directed performs activities of co-workers.

Must be willing to work shift and/or overtime hours during the week and/or weekends as dictated by operations.

In order to appropriately perform the essential duties of this job, regular work attendance is required.

Fastens attachments to crane with cables and becket pins.

Connects hydraulic hoses, belts, mechanical linkage, or electrical power cords to crane.

Moves levers to control equipment movement and attachments.

Moves levers and depresses pedals to maneuver crane and raise, lower boom and Load Block to discharge or load materials to or from vessels.

Maintains equipment by performing preventive maintenance, i.e.: lubricating, cleaning, adding gear lubricants, changing filters and documents all activity performed.

Greases, oils, and performs minor repairs on crane or front-end loader daily.

Willingness to perform “ANY” other duties as assigned. Examples – but not limited to operation of a lift truck, front end loader, conveyor, sweeper, tractor or other mobile equipment, tally, clean up, barge shifting, climbing on and off barges, rail cars and trucks, barge winch operations, etc..

Regularly communicate via 2-way radio with Supervisors, Supervisors and Team Members.

Must know how to respond in case of emergency.

Must be willing to learn and perform first aid and CPR on other team members as required.

Follow written and verbal instructions to complete assigned tasks on schedule.

Read, write, and communicate in English & understand basic math.

Learn from directions, observations, and mistakes and apply procedures using good judgment.

MACHINES, TOOLS, SPECIAL EQUIPMENT, PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT USED:

Overhead crane, Cable Crawler friction crane, Skid Steer, Forklift, Loader, etc.

PPE; hard hat, vest, safety glasses, gloves, steel toed boots.

REQUIREMENTS:

High school education or general education diploma (GED).

In order to appropriately perform the essential duties of this job, regular work attendance is required.

A minimum of five years’ experience working with Friction rig cranes, winches, clamshell buckets, etc.

Must know requirements for safe boom / cable weight limitations.

Must possess heavy equipment operator’s certification for equipment being operated and when required (or the ability to be trained).

Must be able to work with a team, take direction from supervisors, keep required work schedules, focus attention on details, and follow work rules.

Preferred: Working knowledge of draw works, winches, licenses, certificates.

Must possess Safety training/certification as required by customers to work in their facilities and as required by Watco Companies at all locations

JOB POSITIONS:

Assistant Store Manager

Cake Decorator

Cashier

Courtesy Clerk

Deli-Bakery Clerk

Grocery Stocker

Meat Clerk

Meat Cutter

Office Clerk

Produce Clerk

Store Director

JOB LOCATIONS:

Little Rock

North Little Rock

Beebe

Jacksonville

Bryant

Marianna

Harrisburg

Forrest City

JOB TITLE: Clerical Temporary

JOB OVERVIEW:

At CCMSI, we look for the best and brightest talent to join our team of professionals. As a leading Third Party Administrator in self-insurance services, we are united by a common purpose of delivering exceptional service to our clients. As an Employee-Owned Company, we focus on developing our staff through structured career development programs, rewarding and recognizing individual and team efforts. Certified as a Great Place To Work, our employee satisfaction and retention ranks in the 95th percentile.

REASONS YOU SHOULD CONSIDER A CAREER WITH CMMSI:

Culture: Our Core Values are embedded into our culture of how we treat our employees as a valued partner-with integrity, passion and enthusiasm.

Our Core Values are embedded into our culture of how we treat our employees as a valued partner-with integrity, passion and enthusiasm. Career development: CCMSI offers robust internships and internal training programs for advancement within our organization.

CCMSI offers robust internships and internal training programs for advancement within our organization. Benefits: Not only do our benefits include 4 weeks paid time off in your first year, plus 10 paid holidays, but they also include Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance, Critical Illness, Short and Long Term Disability, 401K, and ESOP.

Not only do our benefits include 4 weeks paid time off in your first year, plus 10 paid holidays, but they also include Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance, Critical Illness, Short and Long Term Disability, 401K, and ESOP. Work Environment: We believe in providing an environment where employees enjoy coming to work every day, are provided the resources needed to perform their job and claims staff are assigned manageable caseloads.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Receive, sort and distribute incoming mail. Check and distribute documents and correspondence. Prepare and send outgoing mailings and packages.

Entering data and update and maintain databases.

Maintain filing systems.

Organize and schedule appointments. Coordinates meetings and set up meeting rooms.

Types, proofreads, and responds to correspondence and mail when appropriate. Handle confidential correspondence and reports with professionalism.

Performs other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skills, and/or abilities required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Individual must be a self-starter with strong organizational abilities.

Ability to coordinate and prioritize required.

Ability to operate general office equipment and perform clerical duties.

Flexibility, initiative, and the ability to work with a minimum of direct supervision a must.

Discretion and confidentiality required.

Ability to work as a team member in a rapidly changing environment.

Reliable, predictable attendance within client service hours for the performance of this position.

Responsive to internal and external client needs.

Ability to clearly communicate verbally and/or in writing both internally and externally.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE: High school diploma or equivalent.

COMPUTER SKILLS: Proficient with Microsoft Office programs such as Word, Excel, Outlook, etc.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS: The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

OBJECT HANDLING CATEGORIES: Work requires the ability to lift/carry objects routinely as follows:

Light Lifting: No lifting of objects weighing more than 15 pounds on a regular basis.

OTHER PHYSICAL DEMANDS: Work requires the ability to sit or stand up to 7.5 or more hours at a time. Work requires sufficient auditory and visual acuity to interact with others.

EMPLOYER: Conagra Brands

JOB TITLE: Assembler-1st Shift Dinner Line 2 & 3

JOB LOCATION: Fayetteville, AR

PAY: $15.09 per hour

JOB OVERVIEW: Place components in product container or production line.

PERFORM ONE OR MORE OF THE FOLLOWING DUTIES:

Place components in trays or boxes on production line.

Remove any unacceptable product from production line or area.

Space and arrange components on line for presentation to weighing or sorting equipment.

Perform job in a safe and efficient manner as directed by team leader or company procedures.

Keep any record or statistical charts required.

Keep area clean and orderly.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Ability to cross train within all job functions of the department.

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Must be able to speak and write English

Must be able to pass pre employment drug test and background check

