Job Alert for the week of June 11

EMPLOYER: 2020 Census

JOB TITLE: Census Takers

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Census takers will interview household residents and update address lists. Applicants who are hired will attend paid training before beginning work.

EMPLOYER: Sonic Drive-In

JOB TITLE: Multi-Unit Leader

JOB DESCRIPTION:

SONIC is all about having fun while you work and gaining a sense of accomplishment along the way. Not only do you work with fantastic people, you’ll get great pay, flexible hours and a cool uniform. As a Sonic Multi-Unit Leader, you will be managing the operations of all General Managers and employees within multiple SONIC drive-ins. You will also be responsible for training and supporting the drive-ins’ employees to ensure we provide quality food in a clean, safe and efficient manner so that our guests will have an enjoyable experience at Sonic! The job duties include: Manages, trains, and coaches Working Partners/General Managers and conducts management orientation. Directs and assigns employees as needed to ensure all aspects of service meet operational standards Oversee multiple drive-in employees and management in performing all duties in the Basic Stations (Fountain & Frozen, Dresser, Front Swamp, Back Swamp, Grill, Switchboard, Expeditor, Food Prep, Carhop, Skating Carhop and if applicable Drive-Thru) as needed and depending on store volume, during a shift to ensure the preparation (portion control), temperature, packaging, appearance, presentation, taste and service of all menu items meet operational standards. Adheres to and monitors management compliance of the drive-in employee handbook, policies and practices. Takes appropriate action to address employee issues and policy violations and immediately reports all employee issues, complaints and policy violations to his/her immediate supervisor. Reviews employee and drive-in management work schedules in a timely manner to ensure continuous ability to properly serve guests in accordance with Sonic Drive-In policy and applicable law. Monitors multiple drive-in cost control procedures for food, labor, paper and inventory. Takes immediate corrective action when necessary. Monitors performance of vendors. Takes immediate corrective action when necessary. Audits drive-in employment-related records and payroll records. Reinforces the importance of placing guest needs first to drive-in management on a consistent basis. Responds to escalated guest requests and complaints in a respectful manner. Takes immediate corrective action when necessary. Recruits, interviews and hire management team members to achieve proper staffing levels. Approves compensation levels of drive-in employees and managers within company guidelines. Prepares all necessary operational reports for multiple drive-ins. Develops appropriate action plans to resolve unfavorable financial and/or sales trends. Develops and implements a marketing plan for region. Additional Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent required. Advanced studies in business, restaurant management or related fields are preferred Minimum of three (3) years of restaurant management experience (QSR preferred), experience running shifts without supervision Multi-unit supervision experience is preferred. Required to work a minimum 5 day workweek including irregular hours, nights, weekends and holidays Knowledge of recruiting, interviewing and selection practices Knowledge of federal and state labor laws as well as local health and sanitation laws and regulations Leadership and supervisory practices and skills; effective verbal and written communication skills Basic accounting and computer skills Ability to follow directions and work with autonomy once given directions; ability to multi-task and successfully solve problems Problem solving, decision-making and conflict-resolution skills Abide by the company’s appearance, uniform and hygiene standardsSure, classic cars and vintage threads may be things of the past, but the Sonic Drive-In experience will always be groovy, right on, awesome, wicked, fab, the bee’s knees, cruisin’ . . . you get the picture! It’s downright sensational!! All that’s missing is you so Apply Today! Sonic and its independent franchise owners are Equal Opportunity Employers.

EMPLOYER: Sonic Drive-In

JOB TITLE: Carhop or Skating Carhop

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Looking for a way to apply that boundless enthusiasm you wake up with every morning? We can help. At SONIC, you get great pay, flexible hours and a cool uniform-while doing the job you love.As a SONIC Carhop, you are part of an elite group, filling a role offered by no other company. Being a Carhop (aka super cool food server) is like being an astronaut, only you work in a drive-in restaurant instead of space, and the food’s way better. You’re responsible for serving and delivering that food safely and efficiently, ensuring our guests have a truly out-of-this-world experience at SONIC Drive-In restaurants. SONIC Carhop/Skating Carhop server duties may include:Ensuring that all restaurant menu items meet operational standardsGreeting all guests in a polite and friendly manner with a smileMaking accurate change quickly and efficiently for restaurant guestsCarrying and balancing a tray weighing up to 25 pounds Serving our guests in a timely mannerClearing trays from our guests’ carsDepending upon the employment practices of the individual SONIC Drive-In restaurant owner, some SONIC Drive-Ins employ Skating Carhop servers:Skating Carhop servers are unique to the SONIC Drive-In restaurant brand and bring a special “surprise and delight” element to the guest experience. Skating Carhop servers must complete the SONIC Skating Training Program. Upon successful completion of this program, Skating Carhops perform the above duties while roller skating. In the words of one of our Skating Carhop servers:”From where I’m skating, working at SONIC is a blast and the tips are great too!”Carhop/Skating Carhop server requirements:Ability to work irregular hours, nights, weekends and holidaysAbility to be flexible in all situations based on business needEffective communication skills; basic math and reading skillsWillingness to abide by the appearance, uniform and hygiene standards at SONICSkating Carhop server requirements:Successfully completed assigned SONIC Skating Training ProgramRoller skate proficiently and frequently on various surfaces when delivering foodAbility to continuously stand, balance and carry a tray, and sweep while roller skatingGeneral knowledge and understanding of the restaurant industry or retail operations preferred, but not requiredAdditional Carhop/Skating Carhop server Qualifications…Friendly and smiling faces that enjoy providing courteous service to our restaurant guests!A willingness to cross-train on all the stations – it never gets boring here!A team player keen on cleanliness and safety.Sure, classic cars and vintage threads may be things of the past, but the Sonic Drive-In experience will always be groovy, right on, awesome, wicked, fab, the bee’s knees, cruisin’ . . . you get the picture! It’s downright sensational!! All that’s missing is you, so APPLY TODAY!SONIC and its independent franchise owners are Equal Opportunity Employers.

EMPLOYER: Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores

JOB TITLE: Customer Service Cashier

JOB LOCATION: 1010 N. Main Palestine, AR, 72372

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Welcome to Love’s!

Where People are the Heart of Our Success

Restaurant Team Member

At Love’s, our values go beyond our name. We look for those same values in our people. Our network of travel stops are growing at a tremendous rate as we become the leader in highway hospitality.

As a restaurant team member, we want you to go beyond the day-to-day work and truly succeed. You’ll have the chance to interact with people from all over, making their travels and their day better. If you enjoy making people smile and are looking for a great opportunity to grow along with a winning team, join us today!

How You’ll Fit In:

Win customers over by being friendly and impressing them with your care

Prepare and maintain food products in accordance with health regulations and company standards

Always put the safety and happiness of your customers first

Operate all assigned equipment safely and efficiently

Ability to work a flexible schedule to include some nights, weekends or holidays

Be reliable, accountable and presentable

Capability to lift up to 50 pounds, working up to 8-hour shifts and doing light paperwork, including basic math

Benefits That Can’t Be Beat:

Medical/Dental/Vision and Life Insurance Plans

Flexible Scheduling

Road to Success Program for career development

On-the-job training

Competitive pay (paid weekly)

Team Member bonus program

Holiday pay

401(k) with matching contributions

Grow Far with Love’s

As a family-based company, we are committed to adhering to our values. Ensuring that each and every one of our people succeed is central to these values. The Road to Success Program offers leadership and management skills training. If management is your path, we’ll help you get there. As a merit-based culture, we champion creative and valuable ideas and hard work is not only recognized, but rewarded. Whether you’re looking for part-time work to supplement your income or to grow into a leadership role, with Love’s all roads lead to success.

Apply Today!

Job Function(s): Restaurant

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is the industry-leading travel stop network in the United States. For more than 55 years, we’ve provided customers with highway hospitality and “Clean Places, Friendly Faces.” We’re passionate about serving drivers with clean, modern facilities stocked with fuel, food and supplies. We offer meals from popular restaurant chains, trucking supplies, showers and everything needed to get back on the road quickly. The Love’s Family of Companies includes:

Gemini Motor Transport, one of the industry’s safest trucking fleets

Speedco, the light mechanical and trucking service specialists

Musket, a rapidly growing, Houston-based commodities supplier and trader

Trillium, a Houston-based alternative fuels expert

EOE-Protected Veterans/Disability

EMPLOYER: Sherwin Williams

JOB TITLE: Sales Associate

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock, Arkansas

JOB DESCRIPTION:

This position is responsible for supporting the sales efforts at a Sherwin-Williams paint store, servicing wholesale and retail customers. It will assist customers in person and over the phone by determining needs and presenting appropriate products and services. This involves ensuring that sales transactions are completed accurately, maintaining accurate work order files and formulas, pulling appropriate products from the sales floor or warehouse, and tinting and mixing them to customer specifications. This position will also stock shelves and set up displays, clean store equipment, and load and unload trucks. It may also assist in making deliveries if necessary.

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Must be at least 18 years of age.

Must be legally authorized to work in country of employment without sponsorship for employment visa status.

Must be able to retrieve material from shelves and floor stacks and lift and carry up to 50 lbs.

Must be able to tint paint, therefore, must be able to distinguish the difference between colors.

Must be able to operate a computer and communicate via the telephone.

High school diploma or comparable certification (e.g. GED).

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Prior experience in a sales or customer service position.

Customer service skills, including problem solving and handling customer complaints.

Good written and verbal communication skills.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Department of Human Services

JOB TITLE: Boiler Operator

JOB SUMMARY:

The Boiler Operator is responsible for operating and maintaining boilers, chillers, and related equipment. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency policy.

SALARY: $32,405

JOB LOCATION: Arkadelphia

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Department of Human Services

JOB TITLE: Skilled Tradesman

JOB SUMMARY:

The Skilled Tradesman is responsible for the work activities in one or more of the following skilled trades: HVAC mechanical (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning), plumbing, electrical, carpentry, and painting. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency policy.

SALARY: $32,405

JOB LOCATION: Arkadelphia

