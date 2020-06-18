Job Alert for the week of June 18: Accounting, Law Enforcement, Culinary, Construction & more

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Financial Aid Specialist

JOB DUTIES: The Financial Aid Specialist position reports directly to the Director of Financial Aid and will be responsible for packaging and processing student financial aid and providing, coordinating, and compiling information and data for various financial aid programs. This position will process Special Circumstances as requested by students. In addition, this position will be responsible for conducting face-to-face financial aid advising regarding financial aid options, processes, and procedures. This position will also provide assistance at the front desk for walk-ins and with incoming calls; must possess excellent customer service skills.

QUALIFICATIONS (skills, certifications, education):

Associate’s college degree or equivalent experience resulting in broad knowledge of a field related to the job, such as accounting, marketing, business administration, etc., plus six months or more related experience and/or training, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $26,531

LOCATION: Beebe, AR

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

EMPLOYER: Hot Springs Police Department

JOB TITLE: Uniformed Police Officer

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Performs responsible law enforcement duties relative to the protection of life and property; prevention, detection, and investigation of crime; and maintenance of law and order.

STARTING SALARY: $40,395, highly competitive benefits package

EMPLOYER: Department of Veteran Affairs

JOB TITLE: Security Specialist

SALARY: $43,251 to $68,777 per year

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR

JOB SUMMARY:

The Security Specialist is responsible for the adjudication of the minor and no-issue suitability background investigation case files conducted by OPM at the Security and Investigation Center (SIC) located on the North Little Rock campus of the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System. Works moderately independent in determining what has to be done and informs the Senior leadership of problems which cannot be resolved by the application of existing guidelines or standard procedures.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Duties include, but are not limited to the following:

Responsible for the Department’s nationwide adjudication of the minor and no-issue background investigation cases and finger print results involving VA employee Public Trust positions.

Maintains associated personnel suitability records.

Contacts subject(s) of investigation regarding inconclusive or derogatory information developed to resolve disputed information.

Document findings, make suitability determinations, and formulate case disposition recommendations for varies actions, including approval of employment, denial of employment, or retention in sensitive public trust positions.

Ensures that adjudicative reviews and determinations are accomplished in an accurate, thorough, appropriate, and efficient manner pursuant to the most current statutes and regulations governing personnel suitability.

Recommends or takes action on cases where the facts are not completely ascertained or where there is contradictory evidence that is incomplete or inconclusive.

Performs work concerned with the physical protection of documents, automation equipment and facility to protect them against espionage, sabotage, damage and theft.

Analyzes physical security situations with variations in the level of security required to protect VA employee and contractor personal information.

EMPLOYER: Elior North America

JOB TITLE: Prep Cook

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Prep Cook is responsible for assisting in the preparation of meals by chopping vegetables, making salads and putting together entrees. Duties of this position include, food preparation, performing kitchen maintenance tasks, testing the temperature of food as directed and ensuring leftover food is stored properly. The ideal candidate will have a high school diploma or equivalent, possess a willingness to learn, and be proficient with a wide range of kitchen tools and utensils. This position requires standing, walking, and bending throughout the entire work day and the ability to lift, stack and maneuver objects that may weigh 30 to 50 pounds.

EMPLOYER: Integrity Staffing

JOB TITLE: Construction Worker

LOCATION: 14036 Sardis Road in Shannon Hills, AR

REQUIREMENTS:

Must be 18 years old

No experience needed

HOW TO APPLY: Contact Karen Spears at 501-650-4753