Job Alert for the week of June 23: Attorney, Finance, Therapy, Construction & more

Editor’s Note: Jobs will be added to this article throughout the week.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Department of Human Services

JOB TITLE: Attorney Specialist

JOB LOCATION: Bentonville Office

JOB DESCRIPTION: The Attorney Specialist is responsible for conducting legal research and writing legal documents for use in litigation and for providing legal assistance to the agency. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency policy.

SALARY: $62,531.00 – $90,670.00 per year

EXPERIENCE: Law degree from an accredited law school; plus three years of experience as a practicing attorney in the public or private sector.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Department of Human Services

JOB TITLE: Attorney

JOB LOCATION: Arkadelphia Office

JOB DESCRIPTION: The Attorney is responsible for conducting legal research and writing legal documents for use in litigation and for providing legal assistance to the agency. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency policy.

EXPERIENCE: The formal education of a law degree from an accredited law school. Licensed to practice law and admitted to the Arkansas State Bar is preferred.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Department of Human Services

JOB TITLE: Chief Financial Officer

EXPERIENCE: Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, or a related field; plus, at least 8 years of progressive experience in accounting or financial operations, including 5 years in a professional management capacity.

HOW TO APPLY:

EMPLOYER: Pulaski County Special School District

JOB TITLE: School Psychology Specialist

JOB DESCRIPTION: To assess the psycho-educational needs of students referred for special education services and to provide support to school sites including intervention strategies, behavior management techniques/plans and consultation.

QUALIFICATIONS: Arkansas certification as School Psychology Specialist

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Brister Construction

JOB TITLE: Construction Laborer

JOB LOCATION: Benton

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Construction Laborer Responsibilities: Brister Construction is a team of carpenters who perform commercial construction, remodeling, and renovation. Led by Will Brister, general contractor, Brister Construction has completed over one hundred projects in the past 19 years. The team typically only tackles public work but will pursue work in the private sector if invited.

All Duties and Responsibilities will be explained before filling out application!!

Operate and care for construction equipment and machines.

Help equipment operator, carpenters, and other skilled labor when necessary.

Prep construction sites by cleaning obstacles and hazards.

Load or unload construction materials.

Put together and take apart temporary structures, such as scaffolding.

Remove, fill, or compact earth.

Follow instructions from supervisors.

Assist craft workers.

Ready to learn from on-the-job training when necessary.

Perform site clean-up.

Ability to do physical labor and other strenuous physical tasks.

Ability to work in all weather.

Workers must be punctual and reliable.

Must have experience as a general laborer in the construction industry.

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: High School Diploma or Equivalent

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: 1 year

HOW TO APPLY:

Through recruiter: You may apply for this job through the Benton (DWS) – Job Service at 400 Edison Avenue Benton , AR ( 501-776-2974 )

After referral is made, Job seeker will go to company location at 212 W Sevier, Benton, AR 72015 to fill out and complete application. Job Seeker MUST have Experience!!!

EMPLOYER: McGeorge Contracting Company

JOB TITLE: Concrete Laborer

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Works as part of a concrete crew doing a number of different task.

May operate a variety of hand tools as well as some equipment.

Typical work conditions are in an outside environment with temperatures that may exceed 100 degrees in the Summer.

May be required to move and maintain traffic control devices and flag traffic.

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Must have the ability and be willing to work a 12 hour day/shift;

Must be able and willing to walk, stand for long periods of time and perform strenuous physical labor including lifting items at least as heavy as 50 pounds;

Must have the ability and be willing to work outside in extreme weather conditions.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Glazer’s Beer and Beverage

JOB TITLE: CDL Driver

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Warehouse Driver executes accurate delivery of products as invoiced to licensed accounts or between company locations. This role will service customers by ensuring timely deliveries, accurate check-in and storage of products. This position is a safety sensitive position that requires the employee to be able to perform job-related task without a direct threat to their safety or the safety of others.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

High School diploma or equivalency; or an equivalent combination of education and experience

One year of driver experience

Must be 21 years of age

Valid CMV / CDL / Class A license

Must be able to lift 40-50 lbs. for an extended period of time.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Integrity Staffing

JOB TITLE: Construction Worker

LOCATION: 14036 Sardis Road in Shannon Hills, AR

REQUIREMENTS:

Must be 18 years old

No experience needed

HOW TO APPLY: Contact Karen Spears at 501-650-4753