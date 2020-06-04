Job Alert for the week of June 4: Marketing, Sales, Medical, Construction fields & more

EMPLOYER: Cabot Animal Services

JOB TITLE: Marketing/Fundraising Coordinator

JOB LOCATION: Cabot, Arkansas

START DATE: When Filled

SALARY: $40,000

ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION:

Cabot Animal Services’ (CAS) mission has been to work hard every day to change the public perception of municipal shelters and animal control. We did this through companion pet lifesaving, public education and public visibility. We made sure the citizens of our great city saw us at events, schools, fundraisers, city meetings, and anywhere else we might be able to educate just one more person on the amazing benefits of having an Animal Shelter and Animal Control that a city can be proud of.

Since embarking on this journey in 2013 CAS has reached many milestones including becoming a No Kill City through a live release rate of over 99% and being the first city in Arkansas to pass a No Kill Resolution in 2019.

As a progressive shelter we are moving into a new model – the Animal Social Services Model. This model of Animal Services will focus on providing social services and support to assist in keeping animals at home with their owners rather than in the shelter. Securing this human/animal bond is fundamental to building a strong community.

POSITION:

Reporting to the Community Services Director, the Marketing/Fundraising Coordinator will spearhead marketing and fundraising efforts as the Cabot Animal Services continues to grow. This is a new position in the organization that will be instrumental in developing our “Animal Social Services Model”.

The Marketing/Fundraising Coordinator will fulfill CAS’s mission to save, protect and improve the lives of animals, while strengthening the relationship between pets and their human companions in our community through social media platforms, websites, and other marketing opportunities. This is an exciting position that requires a professional who can act quickly and precisely in a fast-paced environment, while successfully managing larger projects. A high level of professionalism, flexibility, enthusiasm, project management, organizational skills and attention to detail is required. Passion to help animals is a must.

This position will also assist the Cabot Senior Services with marketing through various social media platforms to ensure continued support and growth of the programs within the Cabot Senior Services Department.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Develop and execute CAS’s marketing/fundraising campaigns

Manage the content of the organization’s website

Strategize & Execute online fundraising

Strategize and execute an effective social media plan

Increase yearly donations at very fast pace of growth

Capture photos and videos of organizational happenings for quick sharing with the public

Recruit, train, manage, and leverage the core group of volunteers who lead each area within Development

Grant writing

Develop Donation program to individual and corporate donations

Database and data entry

Manage Donation jar donations

Events (annual and third party)

Produce and provide regular detailed accountability reports about the organization’s finances and fund-raising operations

All other duties assigned

QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree in related field such as marketing, communications, public relations, journalism OR a combination of relevant work experience, Masters (preferred)

2-plus years’ demonstrated success in Marketing/Fundraising, social media, website management

Experience in managing capital campaigns and/or corporate giving

Demonstrated excellence in organizational, managerial, and communication skills

Excellent people skills and professional appearance, phone/email communication

Must be able to act and react quickly to situations that could increase or decrease giving

Must share our passion for animals and saving animals’ lives

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: AutoZone

JOB TITLE: Commercial Sales Manager

JOB LOCATION: Batesville, Arkansas

JOB SUMMARY:

The Commercial Sales Manager is responsible for driving the commercial sales within their AutoZone location. The CSM develops and maintains positive relationships with commercial customers by managing the acquisition and delivery of products, providing ongoing customer service, and maintaining expert knowledge on parts and inventory. The CSM exceeds customer’s expectation by delivering WOW! Customer Service to all AZ Commercial accounts by Living the Pledge everyday.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Achieve growth and hit sales targets by successfully maintaining and developing commercial sales. Develop new accounts through face to face and telephone contact with potential customers

Act as the primary contact for commercial customers; Actively maintain open lines of communication between AutoZone and commercial customers

Ensure efficient delivery of products by planning delivery routes and managing drivers. Ensures appropriate delivery documentation is generated for each delivery

Act as a consultative partner to commercial customers by maintaining expert knowledge on automotive parts and industry; Conduct research to guarantee the customer is offered the ‘right part for the right price’

Maintain records and billing for commercial accounts; processes returns and reconciles accounts

Visits commercial accounts and ensures accounts are serviced and deliveries are made as promised. Contribute to the AutoZone ‘one-team’ environment by assisting customers and AutoZoners with various aspects of the business

Build and maintain strong relationship with management team. Assists with training and developing drivers, commercial specialist, and other AutoZoners as directed by the SM or DM

Maintains a safe working environment while ensuring AutoZoners are implementing those practices including PPE (Personal Protective Equipment)

Follows proper accident and claim procedures. Complies with safe driving rules and procedures and ensures all Commercial Zoners have approved driver status

Properly maintains vehicle(s) and takes the necessary steps to report vehicle maintenance issues.

REQUIREMENTS:

High School Diploma or equivalent

Basic knowledge of automotive parts is required

Effective leader with excellent communication skills, strong decision making abilities, and excellent selling skills

Ability to lift, load, and deliver merchandise

Ability to work a flexible schedule to meet the business needs, including holidays, evenings and weekend shifts

AutoZone, and its subsidiary, ALLDATA are equal opportunity employers. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status, or any other legally protected categories.

EMPLOYER: CARTI

JOB TITLE: Infection Control Triage Nurse

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, Arkansas

DESCRIPTION:

The Infection Control Triage Nurse will be responsible for performing in-depth triage of patients via virtual or physical communication. This triage process may involve prescreening our patients, employees, and visitor population in order to pre-determine appropriateness in-person visits. Communicates well with infection control team and clinical teams regarding patient concerns. Follows appropriate procedures and protocols for triage process. Practices within the professional boundaries established by the Board of Nursing in assessing patients’ needs, administering physician prescribed treatments, teaching patients and family members about their disease state and the corresponding treatments and side effects, counseling of patients and family members when appropriate and assisting the physician in the overall care of the patients. This position will work closely with the infection control nurse to ensure new processes are implemented and followed. A qualified candidate should demonstrate effective interpersonal skills and possess good oral and written communication skills. They should enjoy patient interaction and be able to communicate effectively with patients, families, and other team members. Applicants may be required to work indoor as well as outdoor, may be required to wear an N95 mask, face shield, and other PPE for long hours.

EDUCATION, CERTIFICATION, LICENSURE, REGISTRATION:

ADN or BSN from an accredited College of Nursing BLS Certified Valid and current Arkansas state nursing license Chemotherapy Certification (required within 90 days of employment) Valid Arkansas Driver’s License (if travel is required)

EXPERIENCE, SKILLS & KNOWLEDGE:

2-5 years’ clinical experience in direct patient care Maintain required number of continuing education units (CEU’s) as specified by the Arkansas State Board of Nursing Excellent computer and other basic office equipment skills Expertise in IV therapy skills and injections

OTHER JOB REQUIREMENTS: This position will be based out of the CARTI Cancer Center but could be asked to travel to satellites. They will train to chemo, phone triage and physician rooming.

JOB SPECIFIC DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Monitor and respond to calls on the triage phone line.

Prioritizes tasks and completes them in a timely manner.

Assists with developing new policies and procedures.

Strong communication skills are utilized to communicate and collaborate with appropriate physicians and/or team members.

Assesses patient risk for Sars-Cov-2 exposure and infection per current guidelines.

Identifies elevated risk patients and initiates appropriate measures including testing, isolation system, etc.

Documents appropriately in EMR and any other related software.

Coordinate COVID or other testing with appropriate facility as advised.

Ensure practice of proper infection control techniques including donning and doffing PPE, hand hygiene, and other guidelines.

Serves as clinical resource and professional role model for other team members.

Communicates well with non-clinical prescreen teams as needed to ensure appropriate triage.

Responsible for maintaining and disinfecting all equipment on a regular basis and between patients.

Complies with all local state and federal guidelines for prescreen and safety.

Complies with all Arkansas State Board of Nursing regulations and scope of practice.

Follows appropriate organizational policies and procedures for triage, prescreen, and infection control.

Participates in staff in-services and teaching/training requirements.

This position is a Safety Sensitive Position. The essential functions, physical demands, and mental competencies of this job require the employee maintain the ability to work in a constant state of alertness in a safe manner.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: CARTI

JOB TITLE: RN Infusion Manager,

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

DESCRIPTION:

The Nurse Manager practices within the professional boundaries established by the Board of Nursing. The Nurse Manager coordinates staffing and development of new staff within their assigned team. Patient flow and the overall patient experience is a responsibility of this role. The Nurse Manager will assist the Director of Infusion Services with employee performance evaluations, time and attendance, and the disciplinary action process. The Nurse Manager will act as a liaison between CARTI team members and the Director of Infusion Services.

SPECIFIC JOB DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITES:

Document the performance of nurses, assists with performance evaluations and counsel nurses on unsatisfactory performance. Address personnel and administrative issues and solve problems among staff Investigates patient and employee occurrences/variances and provides follow-up. Coordinates staffing for assigned team as well as communication of upcoming needs and resources through assignment of roles, time off approval and denial based on team needs, and monitoring and reporting of attendance of team. Maintains accountability for controlled substances; inventories medications at the beginning and end of the day with another licensed nurse; notifies manager of discrepancies. Ensures proper availability of supplies through communication and assistance with ordering and continuous monitoring of inventory. Inventories medical and office supplies. Notifies Director of Nursing of needed items. Determines work procedures; prepares work schedules, expedites workflow, evaluates, counsels and discusses with Director any performance issues of team members. Directs flexing and sharing of staff to support patient volumes. Ensures proper utilization of time by team members and approves payroll ensuring staff appropriately clocks in and out. Actively involved in hiring, onboarding, training, and evaluation of new team members. Ensures all team members have completed assigned training and competencies. Assists with the orientation and supervision of students rotating through the nursing area. Monitors patient flow and takes an active role in improving patient experience and improvement activities of organization Facilitates teaching of new information regarding medical practice, EMR, policy and procedure and any other relevant material to team members.

EDUCATION, CERTIFICATION, LICENSURE and REGISTRATION:

ADN or BSN from an accredited College of Nursing BLS Certified Valid and current Arkansas state nursing license Chemotherapy Certification (required within 90 days of employment Valid Arkansas Driver’s License (if travel is required) Ongoing education toward ONS certification

EXPERIENCE, KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS and ABILITIES:

2-5 years’ clinical experience in direct patient care preferred Maintain required number of continuing education units (CEU’s) as specified by the Arkansas State Board of Nursing Excellent computer and other basic office equipment skills Expertise in IV therapy skills and injections. 2 years oncology experience preferred

OTHER JOB REQUIREMENTS: This position may require additional hours outside the normal 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday work schedule and travel.

This position is a Safety Sensitive Position. The essential functions, physical demands, and mental competencies of this job require the employee maintain the ability to work in a constant state of alertness in a safe manner.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Integrity Staffing

JOB TITLE: Construction Worker

LOCATION: 14036 Sardis Road in Shannon Hills, AR

REQUIREMENTS:

Must be 18 years old

No experience needed

HOW TO APPLY: Contact Karen Spears at 501-650-4753