Job Alert for the week of May 11

EDITOR’S NOTE: Job openings will be added throughout the week.
EMPLOYER: PRIDE Industries
JOB TITLE: Grounds Keeper
PAY: Up to $16.24 per hour
JOB LOCATION: Little Rock AFB, AR 72099
JOB DESCRIPTION:
Under close supervision, Grounds Maintenance Laborer/Gardener maintains landscaped areas, roads, and parking lots of assigned facilities. Employees in this job perform work to assure grounds are maintained in safe and pristine condition. This job class requires knowledge of landscaping practices, procedures, supplies and equipment and the ability to perform landscaping job functions in a safe and timely manner.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:
- One year of work experience in grounds maintenance, or knowledge of grounds maintenance standards, techniques and materials;
- Proper use of PPE;
- Ability to identify and work safely with appropriate manual and power tools, mechanical and electrical equipment, to the task assigned;
- Ability to manage and accurately track material resources and time, and adapt to changing work priorities;
- Ability to be flexible due to change of schedule, work duration and tasks;
- Communicate and work collaboratively and professionally on a team with various skill levels, and of various ethnic, religious, cultural and other backgrounds, and demonstrate good customer service skills.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO APPLY.
EMPLOYER: Recovery Centers of Arkansas
JOB TITLE: Cook and Dining Preparation Service, Cleaning
JOB DESCRIPTION:
JOB ACCOUNTABILITY & OBJECTIVE: Works under the supervision of the Chef at assigned location; responsible for preparing meals in compliance with safe food handling requirements (preparation); responsible for serving meals in compliance with prepared menus (service); responsible for maintaining a clean and organized food storage, food preparation, food service and dining area (cleaning); compliance with appropriate regulations and contract specifications.
JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR 72114
EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: High School Diploma or Equivalent
REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: 1 year
HOW TO APPLY:
- By email to sgraham@rcofa.org
- By fax at 501-372-1801
EMPLOYER: Sun Coast Resources, Inc.
JOB TITLE: Driver-Railroad
JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR
REPORTS TO: Railroad Operations Manager
SCHEDULE: Night shift, 5/2, 5/3 schedule. Some overtime and weekends required.
WAGES: Hourly. Commensurate with skills and experience.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Follow delivery instructions, and maintain compliance with all DOT, company and customer safety and operational policies and procedures
- Properly load and unload product at various customer locations in a professional, courteous, timely, safe, and efficient manner
- Connect and disconnect hoses, operating pumps and valves for loading and unloading, safely filling tanks using various size hoses, nozzles and fittings
- Use onboard technology as instructed (Smartlogix, Qualcomm)
- Complete paperwork accurately and timely, if applicable
- Comply with Sun Coast’s accident and incident reporting procedures for accidents and spills
- Other related tasks as assigned by manager
BASIC REQUIREMENTS
- Locals only please. Must live within 60 miles of terminal
- Must be able to pass background screening including MVR and criminal
- Minimum age 23
- Valid class A license with hazmat and tanker endorsements, a good driving record and a good understanding of DOT regulations
- Must have at least 1 year of commercial driving experience
- Must be able to work nights and weekends
- Must have some mechanical and electrical aptitude working with pumps
- Must have a professional appearance and attitude, and abide by the company dress code policy
- May be required to lift objects weighing 50 pounds
- Stable employment history
- Ability to work in extreme weather conditions, and for 12 to 18 hours per day
- Ability to work an extended work week – overnight and/or out of town travel may be required
- Good basic math skills, and ability to communicate well in verbal and written fashion
- Ability to work well under pressure in a team environment and get along with others
- Must be able to read, speak, write and communicate using the English language well enough to perform the job functions
- Strong customer service skills, and the ability to effectively prioritize, multi-task, manage time, organize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment
PREFERRED
- Tank and bulk liquid hauling experience
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.