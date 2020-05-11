Job Alert for the week of May 11

EDITOR’S NOTE: Job openings will be added throughout the week.

EMPLOYER: PRIDE Industries

JOB TITLE: Grounds Keeper

PAY: Up to $16.24 per hour

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock AFB, AR 72099

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Under close supervision, Grounds Maintenance Laborer/Gardener maintains landscaped areas, roads, and parking lots of assigned facilities. Employees in this job perform work to assure grounds are maintained in safe and pristine condition. This job class requires knowledge of landscaping practices, procedures, supplies and equipment and the ability to perform landscaping job functions in a safe and timely manner.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

One year of work experience in grounds maintenance, or knowledge of grounds maintenance standards, techniques and materials;

Proper use of PPE;

Ability to identify and work safely with appropriate manual and power tools, mechanical and electrical equipment, to the task assigned;

Ability to manage and accurately track material resources and time, and adapt to changing work priorities;

Ability to be flexible due to change of schedule, work duration and tasks;

Communicate and work collaboratively and professionally on a team with various skill levels, and of various ethnic, religious, cultural and other backgrounds, and demonstrate good customer service skills.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Recovery Centers of Arkansas

JOB TITLE: Cook and Dining Preparation Service, Cleaning

JOB DESCRIPTION:

JOB ACCOUNTABILITY & OBJECTIVE: Works under the supervision of the Chef at assigned location; responsible for preparing meals in compliance with safe food handling requirements (preparation); responsible for serving meals in compliance with prepared menus (service); responsible for maintaining a clean and organized food storage, food preparation, food service and dining area (cleaning); compliance with appropriate regulations and contract specifications.

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR 72114

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: High School Diploma or Equivalent

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: 1 year

HOW TO APPLY:

By email to sgraham@rcofa.org

By fax at 501-372-1801

EMPLOYER: Sun Coast Resources, Inc.

JOB TITLE: Driver-Railroad

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

REPORTS TO: Railroad Operations Manager

SCHEDULE: Night shift, 5/2, 5/3 schedule. Some overtime and weekends required.

WAGES: Hourly. Commensurate with skills and experience.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Follow delivery instructions, and maintain compliance with all DOT, company and customer safety and operational policies and procedures

Properly load and unload product at various customer locations in a professional, courteous, timely, safe, and efficient manner

Connect and disconnect hoses, operating pumps and valves for loading and unloading, safely filling tanks using various size hoses, nozzles and fittings

Use onboard technology as instructed (Smartlogix, Qualcomm)

Complete paperwork accurately and timely, if applicable

Comply with Sun Coast’s accident and incident reporting procedures for accidents and spills

Other related tasks as assigned by manager

BASIC REQUIREMENTS

Locals only please. Must live within 60 miles of terminal

Must be able to pass background screening including MVR and criminal

Minimum age 23

Valid class A license with hazmat and tanker endorsements, a good driving record and a good understanding of DOT regulations

Must have at least 1 year of commercial driving experience

Must be able to work nights and weekends

Must have some mechanical and electrical aptitude working with pumps

Must have a professional appearance and attitude, and abide by the company dress code policy

May be required to lift objects weighing 50 pounds

Stable employment history

Ability to work in extreme weather conditions, and for 12 to 18 hours per day

Ability to work an extended work week – overnight and/or out of town travel may be required

Good basic math skills, and ability to communicate well in verbal and written fashion

Ability to work well under pressure in a team environment and get along with others

Must be able to read, speak, write and communicate using the English language well enough to perform the job functions

Strong customer service skills, and the ability to effectively prioritize, multi-task, manage time, organize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment

PREFERRED

Tank and bulk liquid hauling experience

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.