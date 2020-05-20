Job Alert for the week of May 20

Editor’s Note: Jobs will be added to this article throughout the week.

EMPLOYER: Splash

JOB TITLE: Team Member

JOB LOCATION: Congo – Benton, AR

POSITION TYPE: Full-Time/Part-Time

SALARY RANGE: $12.00 – $15.00 Hourly

What is a Splash S.W.A.T. Team Member?

S.W.A.T. Team Members are an elite group of individuals who are self-motivated, looking to do something with their lives and be a part of a growing team. They enjoy a hard days’ work, while striving to get the job done with excellence…and also having some fun while doing it! Instead of employing an army of workers we want fewer, more highly-skilled team members that enjoy being challenged and developed. If you are looking for a positive, yet challenging work environment with no limit to how much you can make, this could be the place for you. Experience in the car wash industry is not necessary.

JOB BENEFITS:

$12.00 to $15.00 an hour

Generous Paid Time Off

401K

Health & Dental Insurance

Free car washes, oil changes, and details

Promotional gift cards & cool company gear

Ongoing training and development to make Splash a career

JOB DUTIES:

Ensure and prioritize a pleasant customer experience

Direct, assess and prepare vehicles before they enter the wash tunnel

Vacuum, wipe down, dry and finish wheels/tires

Interact with customers as needed

Comply with all Splash policies and procedures

Maintain a clean and inviting environment to customers

COMPANY OVERVIEW:

Headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas

10 locations in Arkansas with exciting plans for growth

State-of-the-art facilities & equipment

We believe in giving back to our employees and our communities

OUR CORE VALUES:

Strive for excellence

Passionately treat others with dignity & respect

Look for opportunities to serve others

Appreciate our customers & co-workers

Smile & have fun

Honesty & Integrity

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: CARTI

JOB TITLE: Infection Control Triage Nurse

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, Arkansas

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Infection Control Triage Nurse will be responsible for performing in-depth triage of patients via virtual or physical communication. This triage process may involve prescreening our patients, employees, and visitor population in order to pre-determine appropriateness in-person visits. Communicates well with infection control team and clinical teams regarding patient concerns. Follows appropriate procedures and protocols for triage process. Practices within the professional boundaries established by the Board of Nursing in assessing patients’ needs, administering physician prescribed treatments, teaching patients and family members about their disease state and the corresponding treatments and side effects, counseling of patients and family members when appropriate and assisting the physician in the overall care of the patients. This position will work closely with the infection control nurse to ensure new processes are implemented and followed. A qualified candidate should demonstrate effective interpersonal skills and possess good oral and written communication skills. They should enjoy patient interaction and be able to communicate effectively with patients, families, and other team members. Applicants may be required to work indoor as well as outdoor, may be required to wear an N95 mask, face shield, and other PPE for long hours.

EDUCATION, CERTIFICATION, LICENSURE, REGISTRATION:

ADN or BSN from an accredited College of Nursing BLS Certified Valid and current Arkansas state nursing license Chemotherapy Certification (required within 90 days of employment) Valid Arkansas Driver’s License (if travel is required)

EXPERIENCE, SKILLS & KNOWLEDGE:

2-5 years’ clinical experience in direct patient care Maintain required number of continuing education units (CEU’s) as specified by the Arkansas State Board of Nursing Excellent computer and other basic office equipment skills Expertise in IV therapy skills and injections

OTHER JOB REQUIREMENTS: This position will be based out of the CARTI Cancer Center but could be asked to travel to satellites. They will train to chemo, phone triage and physician rooming.

JOB SPECIFIC DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Monitor and respond to calls on the triage phone line.

Prioritizes tasks and completes them in a timely manner.

Assists with developing new policies and procedures.

Strong communication skills are utilized to communicate and collaborate with appropriate physicians and/or team members.

Assesses patient risk for Sars-Cov-2 exposure and infection per current guidelines.

Identifies elevated risk patients and initiates appropriate measures including testing, isolation system, etc.

Documents appropriately in EMR and any other related software.

Coordinate COVID or other testing with appropriate facility as advised.

Ensure practice of proper infection control techniques including donning and doffing PPE, hand hygiene, and other guidelines.

Serves as clinical resource and professional role model for other team members.

Communicates well with non-clinical prescreen teams as needed to ensure appropriate triage.

Responsible for maintaining and disinfecting all equipment on a regular basis and between patients.

Complies with all local state and federal guidelines for prescreen and safety.

Complies with all Arkansas State Board of Nursing regulations and scope of practice.

Follows appropriate organizational policies and procedures for triage, prescreen, and infection control.

Participates in staff in-services and teaching/training requirements.

This position is a Safety Sensitive Position. The essential functions, physical demands, and mental competencies of this job require the employee maintain the ability to work in a constant state of alertness in a safe manner.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY & TO SEE OTHER CARTI JOB LISTINGS.

EMPLOYER: CARTI

JOB TITLE: RN Infusion Manager

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Nurse Manager practices within the professional boundaries established by the Board of Nursing. The Nurse Manager coordinates staffing and development of new staff within their assigned team. Patient flow and the overall patient experience is a responsibility of this role. The Nurse Manager will assist the Director of Infusion Services with employee performance evaluations, time and attendance, and the disciplinary action process. The Nurse Manager will act as a liaison between CARTI team members and the Director of Infusion Services.

SPECIFIC JOB DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITES:

Document the performance of nurses, assists with performance evaluations and counsel nurses on unsatisfactory performance. Address personnel and administrative issues and solve problems among staff Investigates patient and employee occurrences/variances and provides follow-up. Coordinates staffing for assigned team as well as communication of upcoming needs and resources through assignment of roles, time off approval and denial based on team needs, and monitoring and reporting of attendance of team. Maintains accountability for controlled substances; inventories medications at the beginning and end of the day with another licensed nurse; notifies manager of discrepancies. Ensures proper availability of supplies through communication and assistance with ordering and continuous monitoring of inventory. Inventories medical and office supplies. Notifies Director of Nursing of needed items. Determines work procedures; prepares work schedules, expedites workflow, evaluates, counsels and discusses with Director any performance issues of team members. Directs flexing and sharing of staff to support patient volumes. Ensures proper utilization of time by team members and approves payroll ensuring staff appropriately clocks in and out. Actively involved in hiring, onboarding, training, and evaluation of new team members. Ensures all team members have completed assigned training and competencies. Assists with the orientation and supervision of students rotating through the nursing area. Monitors patient flow and takes an active role in improving patient experience and improvement activities of organization Facilitates teaching of new information regarding medical practice, EMR, policy and procedure and any other relevant material to team members.

EDUCATION, CERTIFICATION, LICENSURE and REGISTRATION:

ADN or BSN from an accredited College of Nursing

BLS Certified

Valid and current Arkansas state nursing license

Chemotherapy Certification (required within 90 days of employment

Valid Arkansas Driver’s License (if travel is required)

Ongoing education toward ONS certification

EXPERIENCE, KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS and ABILITIES:

2-5 years’ clinical experience in direct patient care preferred Maintain required number of continuing education units (CEU’s) as specified by the Arkansas State Board of Nursing Excellent computer and other basic office equipment skills Expertise in IV therapy skills and injections. 2 years oncology experience preferred

OTHER JOB REQUIREMENTS : This position may require additional hours outside the normal 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday work schedule and travel.

This position is a Safety Sensitive Position. The essential functions, physical demands, and mental competencies of this job require the employee maintain the ability to work in a constant state of alertness in a safe manner.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY & TO SEE OTHER CARTI JOB LISTINGS.

EMPLOYER: Pediatric Complex Care of Arkansas

JOB TITLE: Certified Dietary Manager

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock

Pediatric Complex Care of Arkansas (formerly known as Arkansas Pediatric Facility) serves 58 children with special needs by providing long term residential care.

We are currently seeking an experienced Certified Dietary Manager.

GENERAL DESCRIPTION:

Supervise and operate Dietary Department.

Assess needs of each resident and complete nutritional screenings with the Registered Dietitian.

Participating in dietary employee hiring and termination.

Be a member of the interdisciplinary team and participate in developing individual program plan for the residents.

Develop and implement continuing education program for dietary staff. (Orientation and training on new employees)

Supervise food preparation.

Monitor appetite consumption.

Maintain diet cards. Remake when necessary.

Date, post, and make menu changes.

Enforce state regulations that apply to the Dietary Department. Maintain a cleaning schedule for department and ensure sanitary practices and food preparation is of the highest quality.

Consult Administration for updates on Policy and Procedures as necessary.

Order and receive groceries and supplies.

• Maintain budget.

• Keep inventory of food, supplies, and equipment.

• Monitor dining room for quality assurance.

• Cooking as needed.

PHYSICAL/SENSORY REQUIREMENTS (WITH OR W/O THE AID OF MECHANICAL DEVICES) REPETITIVE:

Walking

Reaching

Bending

Lifting up to 40 lbs independently

Grasping

Pushing and pulling

Ability to hear and respond to pages, distinguish smells, tastes and temperatures

Ability to remain calm under stress

HOW TO APPLY: Qualified applicants may submit a resume to: ttistle.apf@gmail.com Or mail to: Pediatric Complex Care of Arkansas

Human Resources

4100 Heritage Drive

North Little Rock, AR 72117 EMPLOYER: Pediatric Complex Care of Arkansas JOB TITLE: Certified Special Education Teacher JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock Come and make a difference in the lives of the Pediatric Complex Care of Arkansas (formerly known as Arkansas Pediatric Facility) residents. PCCA is now accepting applications for an enthusiastic and compassionate full-time Certified Special Education teacher. A current Special Education Certification through the Arkansas Department of Education is required. The right person with a certification in a related field and an Alternative Licensing Plan (ALP) may be considered. PCCA follows the regular school year calendar but continues to provide services 365 days a year so there are options for part time work over the summer if interested. We follow the PCSSD pay scale and calendar. Benefits are available. We provide care 24/7 so hours can be somewhat flexible. Daily schedule provides for 1.5 hours of office time each day. ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: Plans curriculum and prepares lessons and other materials, considering factors such as individual needs, abilities, learning levels, and physical limitations of students.

Plans individual and group activities to stimulate growth in language, social, and motor skills such as learning to listen to instructions, playing with others, and using play equipment.

Consults with parents, administrators, testing specialists, social worker, and others to develop educational program for student.

Develops, models and implements techniques for instruction.

Consults with treatment team to develop programs to maximize students’ potential.

Assists members of the interdisciplinary teams as needed.

Accurately completes all required documentation and assessments of students’ performance

Attends initial and ongoing conferences for students on caseload.

Must maintain, track, and submit documentation of 60 hours of educational in-service training required by the ADE annually. PHYSICAL/SENSORY REQUIREMENTS (WITH OR W/O THE AID OF MECHANICAL DEVICES) REPETITIVE: Walking

Reaching

Bending

Lifting up to 40 lbs independently

Grasping

Pushing and pulling

Ability to hear and respond to pages, distinguish smells, tastes and temperatures

Ability to remain calm under stress

Good physical and mental health. Finger and hand dexterity to handle and manipulate instruments and equipment. Visual and auditory to detect any changes in patient’s condition. HOW TO APPLY: Qualified applicants may submit a resume to: ttistle.apf@gmail.com Or mail to: Pediatric Complex Care of Arkansas

Human Resources

4100 Heritage Drive

North Little Rock, AR 72117

EMPLOYER: Pediatric Complex Care of Arkansas

JOB TITLE: LPN/RN – 7PM to 7AM Shift

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock

We are a long-term residential facility for children with special needs. The majority of our children have the equivalent functional age of a 2-year-old or below and require total care. Striving to provide the best care, our employees must work as a team, communicate effectively, and be dependable.

We are looking for nurturing, energetic RNs and LPNs to provide care for medically complex children. This is an excellent opportunity to practice a variety of your nursing skills with some amazing children.

This is not just another job – but a mission to ensure that our residents are as comfortable and happy as possible. If you feel that you could make a difference in the lives of our children, we want the opportunity to meet with you!

EDUCATION LEVEL:

Must have completed at least high school or its equivalent and requirements as the state board may prescribe and is licensed as a practical nurse by the Board of Examiners of Nursing. Pediatric experience preferred but not required.

GENERAL DESCRIPTION:

Under the direct supervision of the Charge Nurse/Assistant Director of Nursing/Director of Nursing, renders nursing care to the children within an assigned unit.

TASK/DUTIES:

Administration of all medication and treatments ordered and documentation thereof, with educational preparation, nursing care standards and according to APF policy & procedures. (i.e. administer tube feeding, provide daily care etc.)

Provide information concerning changes in patient’s condition/behavior which is assessed during daily assignments.

Report for duty at specified time.

Perform functions of assessing, planning, implementing and evaluating all assigned patient care in collaboration with Charge Nurse and physician.

Count narcotics correctly with previous shift.

Receive and report condition of each assigned child on shift reports.

Assists the child’s attending physician when making rounds, performing treatments, exams, etc.

Attends nursing staff meetings and in-services as scheduled by Director of Nursing.

Clear, accurate completion of all charting including changes in child’s condition.

Interact effectively with other team members and ancillary department personnel to assure goals are met

Assume accountability for all patient care they provide during a shift.

Notify Charge Nurse/DON, Physician and Family of any change in condition of child.

Take vital signs, record and/or report, as needed

Evaluate patient safety condition/practices and notify Charge Nurse of any violations or potential hazards.

Order and receive medication from the Pharmacy as prescribed by physician.

Ability to work under close supervision, and to follow verbal and written instructions.

Must be able to adjust self to diversified types of personalities and use tact and judgment in dealing with varying situations.

Must use tact and courtesy in dealing with the children, their families, visitors and other staff. Must act in a professional manner at all times.

Know facility policies and standard nursing procedures.

Take phone orders from physician or dentist.

Perform CPR and assist with resuscitation as needed. Maintains current CPR certification.

Able to assemble and properly use medical equipment such as CPT machine, Bair Hugger, etc.

Perform other duties as assigned.

PHYSICAL/SENSORY REQUIREMENTS (WITH OR W/O THE AID OF MECHANICAL DEVICES) REPETITIVE:

Good physical and mental health. Finger and hand dexterity to handle and manipulate instruments and equipment. Visual and auditory to detect any changes in patient’s condition.

Walking

Reaching

Bending

Lifting up to 40 lbs independently

Grasping

Pushing and pulling

Ability to hear and respond to pages, distinguish smells, tastes and temperatures

Ability to remain calm under stress

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified applicants may submit a resume to: ttistle.apf@gmail.com

Or mail to:

Pediatric Complex Care of Arkansas

Human Resources

4100 Heritage Drive

North Little Rock, AR 72117

EMPLOYER: St. Joseph Center of Arkansas

JOB TITLE: Full Circle FarmCorps

Our current members have been serving since January 2020, and are on track to complete 1200 hours of service each by the end of August.

Through a partnership with Arkansas Farm to School, we are currently accepting applications for our newest national service adventure! This is your chance to feed the future: you develop skills and earn money for school while serving your community. You will be one of 20 AmeriCorps members supporting gardens, teaching nutrition, and engaging volunteers. The commitment is an intense 675 hours over four months from June through September 2020.

(Full Circle FarmCorps is an AmeriCorps State subgrant program of EngageAR, and follows the model of Arkansas GardenCorps, which began as a subgrant program hosted for six years by the Access to Healthy Foods Research Group at the Arkansas Children’s Research Institute in Little Rock, Arkansas.)

Summer service positions are June 8 to September 27, for 43 hours a week.

Benefits include a biweekly living allowance of $530.00.

DUE DATE for the second wave of applications is Friday, May 22.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EVENT: Virtual Statewide Job Fair

ORGANIZATION: Arkansas’ Premier Newspapers

DATE: May 19 – June 19

Arkansas’ premier newspapers will host a virtual Job Fair for an entire month from May 19 through June 19., It is open to job seekers and recruiters statewide.

The fair brings job seekers and recruiters from across the state together, online. The job market is tough in a time of COVID-19, but the Virtual Job Fair is here to help ease this burden on both job seekers and recruiters.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

EMPLOYER: Tyson Foods

JOB TITLE: General Labor

JOB DESCRIPTION:

If you are looking to make an impact on a meaningful scale, come join us as we raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do!

WORK SHIFT:

ALL SHIFTS (United States of America)

These positions are very fast paced. Long periods of standing, walking, bending, stretching, pushing, pulling, climbing and reaching are required. These positions work in a cold, hot, wet and slippery environment. Positions rotate throughout the department. Applicants will be considered for openings in any department that may include, but not limited to, Live Receiving, Evisceration, Further Processing, Debone, Cut-Up, Shipping and Packing.

Background check is required. Applicants will be considered for any general labor type opening on any shift, such as day, evening or night shift. Applicants must be available to work overtime and weekends as needed. These positions may involve cutting meat away from the bone using knives and scissors.

When completing a Tyson Foods employment application, be sure to complete all tasks listed on the candidate home page. If not, you will see a message that there are 1 or more task(s) that require attention. Applicants for hourly production positions must complete the task to provide additional information to be considered from employment.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Tradesmen International, Inc.

JOB TITLE: Apprentice Plumber

JOB LOCATION: Springdale, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Tradesmen International is hiring Apprentice Plumbers, with a minimum of two years experience, for a project project in Springdale, AR

SCOPE: Commercial

PAY: DOE

HOURS: 40+

REQUIREMENTS:

As an Apprentice Plumber you will work under the direct supervision of a qualified Journeyman Plumber learning to assemble, install, or repair pipes, fittings, or fixtures of heating, water, or drainage systems, according to specifications or plumbing codes.

Additional responsibilities:

Measuring, cutting, threading and assembling new pipe, placing the assembled pipe in hangers or other supports

Learning to comprehend schematic diagrams, blueprints and other specifications required by our client

Cutting or drilling holes in walls or floors to accommodate the passage of pipes

Performing rough-ins, repairing and replacing fixtures and water heaters, and locating, repairing, or removing leaking or broken pipes

Fitting or assisting in fitting valves, couplings, or assemblies to tanks, pumps, or systems, using hand tools

Disassembling and removing damaged or worn pipe

COMPANY DETAILS:

Simply put, we’re not a temp agency and don’t just hire anyone. In fact, we’re highly selective, committed to hiring only those Apprentice Plumbers that have exceptional abilities at their skill level, unwavering reliability, strong work ethic, and a desire to be the best.

Additional requirements:

Eagerness and willingness to learn and receive instruction/direction from qualified Journeyman Plumber

Experience working with hand tools, power tool and electronic test equipment

Strong working knowledge of job site safety as well as ability to complete a company specific safety orientation

High standard of integrity and professionalism

Drug free at all times

BENEFITS:

In addition to consistent work, top pay, and employment opportunities, we provide a benefits package that is among the best in the industry. Our comprehensive benefits encourage our employees and their families to build a lifelong relationship with us.

Vacation Pay

Health insurance

Dental and vision plan

Prescription drug plan

Life insurance

Short-term disability

401(k) profit-sharing savings plan

Incentive programs

Tool purchase program

Tradesmen International is an EO employer – M/F/Veteran/Disability

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: University of Arkansas – Fayetteville

JOB TITLE: Systems Architect

SUMMARY OF JOB DUTIES:

The Systems Architect is responsible for delivering business value by architecting effective information systems solutions that address the business problems, needs, and opportunities, in a manner consistent with the strategic and business goals. This Systems Architect will have knowledge of architectural frameworks, methodologies, and tools and understand how to apply this knowledge to successfully deliver projects; establish and maintain a professional working relationship at multiple levels both internally and with strategic partners; collaborate with IT infrastructure and application teams to anticipate needs in order to facilitate the definition and development of the solution.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Please ensure that all relevant application materials include details addressing the minimum qualifications. Applicants not meeting the minimum qualifications will be disqualified from consideration.

The formal education equivalent of a bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, software engineering, or a related field from an accredited institution of higher education

At least three years of experience in systems, storage, database or virtualization technologies management

Applicable equivalencies may be considered on the qualifications listed above.

At least five years of experience with systems architecture design and/or documentation tools

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Advanced degree and/or certification(s) in a related field

Demonstrated experience implementing innovative and effective solutions

Experience with supporting enterprise systems

Experience supporting complex technical proposals, including drafting and pricing

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES (KSAs):

Interpersonal skills – collaboration, facilitation, and negotiation skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Ability to perform multiple tasks and to prioritize assignments

Ability to work in a team environment

A high–degree of self–management with the ability to operate in complex environments

Ability to explain complex technology topics to business and IT practitioners clearly and convincingly

Ability to translate policy and regulatory requirements into cost-effective technical solutions

Ability to use creativity and innovation to develop alternative solutions to issues or problems

SALARY: $72,000 – $78,000 (commensurate with education and/or experience)

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.