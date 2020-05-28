Job Alert for the week of May 28

EMPLOYER: Integrity Staffing

JOB TITLE: Construction Worker

LOCATION: 14036 Sardis Road in Shannon Hills, AR

REQUIREMENTS:

Must be 18 years old

No experience needed

HOW TO APPLY: Contact Karen Spears at 501-650-4753

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Maintenance Assistant-Grounds

JOB DUTIES: General grounds maintenance, lawncare, and cleanup.

QUALIFICATIONS (skills, certifications, education): Equivalent of a high school diploma or GED and the ability to work lawn care maintenance equipment. A valid driver’s license is required.

PAY: $23,086

LOCATION: Beebe, AR

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Zekelman Industries

JOB TITLE: Maintenance Electrician – Blytheville

JOB LOCATION: Blytheville, AR 72316

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Atlas Tube seeks a Maintenance Electrician for our Blytheville, AR plant. This role is responsible for the safe repair and rebuild of tube mill production equipment to maximize quality, up time, rate and yield. Requires high aptitude in regards electrical ability, troubleshooting and problem solving skills in regard to equipment operation, process conditions in order to diagnose and resolve electrical issues.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Ensure equipment is maintained electrically following all of the defined safety procedures and that everyone working on the equipment is following these procedures, including LOTO. Ensure that all guards and safety equipment is in place and operational before turning the equipment over to the operator.

Responsible to monitor, inspect and complete reports on equipment using manual and computerized maintenance management systems.

Read and interpret information and specifications from blueprints, manuals, and schematic drawings in order to repair equipment, machinery, physical structures and systems.

Ability to properly use required hand tools, power tools, hoists cranes, measuring devices and testing equipment.

Initiates troubleshooting techniques to solve quality, process and electrical problems. Must be able to properly identify problem areas with consistency and reliability, if unsuccessful in making repairs, must notify supervisor for assistance.

Perform all required electrical tasks associated with breakdown maintenance, preventive maintenance and changeovers on production equipment.

Responsible to insure housekeeping is in audit ready condition after the electrical task is completed.

Provides guidance to co-workers.

Report any safety, quality, operational or output issues that you cannot correct to your supervisor.

Other duties as assigned by your supervisor.

REQUIRED SKILLS/ABILITIES:

High school diploma or equivalent

Ability to communicate in English, use measuring and testing devices, hand and power tools and basic math calculations

Mechanical aptitude necessary for fulfillment of job requirements

Must be able to interface with computers and efficient at problem solving

Regular, full-time, predictable onsite attendance per the posted schedule is an essential function of this role

Lead and promote health and safety work practices as required by regulatory agencies and company policy

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Lewis Logging Inc.

JOB TITLE: Log Truck Driver

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71603

JOB DESCRIPTION:

In need of a truck driver ASAP with CDL A license. Will be running local, 4-5 loads a day. Must have 1 year experience heavy logging and/or pulling logs.

If you have your own truck pay could average $1250.00 – 1700.00 a week.

If you have a truck but no log trailer, one can be provided for you.

Paid by the ton 4-5 loads a day.

HOW TO APPLY:

Call the employer at 870-692-4447 for more details.

EMPLOYER: Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

JOB TITLE: Entry-Level Engineer

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR 72201

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company is an Equal Opportunity Employer, including the disabled and veterans.

Whiting-Turner Entry-Level Engineers are team members who help manage all aspects of construction projects. Reporting to a Project Manager and/or a Superintendent, the Entry-Level Engineer’s major duties include:

Coordinating work with project owner representatives, architects, engineers, inspectors, and site subcontractors and/or directing the work of all trades assigned to a construction work site.

Managing estimating and bidding processes and tracking costs to manage project budget.

Resolving and clarifying design issues.

Identifying and resolving field issues and change orders.

Writes contracts and purchase orders using company boilerplate language to document all ordered work, schedules, projected costs, change orders and technical specifications.

Participating in meetings to coordinate work and manage labor concerns.

Ensuring work is completed in accordance with quality standards and contract specifications.

Implementing project schedules including each task associated with project completion.

Documenting the technical, financial and personnel aspects of each project.

Reviewing project drawings, specifications, submittals and change orders.

Reviewing each trade’s work progress with respect to each project phase.

Providing field support to construction superintendents to help ensure contract compliance, quality control and maintenance of the site.

Tracking project phase completion against milestones.

Setting expectations for managing a safe work site.

Documenting each phase of the project.

REQUIRED SKILLS:

Whiting-Turner will train qualified candidates to develop:

General knowledge of safety regulations, ANSI standards, local and state building codes, environmental codes, availability of industry-specific codes and guidelines. –

General knowledge of general construction processes, practices and work sites.

Proficiency in Microsoft Project, Suretrak, Primavera (or other scheduling software.)

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE:

Basic qualifications for Entry-Level Engineer candidates include:

Bachelor of Science in an Engineering discipline, Engineering Technology or Construction Management, Construction Technology.

Knowledge of engineering principles.

Knowledge of basic business principles sufficient to project and monitor expenses.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite including Word and Excel.

Ability to read and understand technical specifications, blueprints, technical manuals, product/material installation instructions and engineering/architectural drawings.

Ability to communicate effectively verbally and in writing.

Experience with construction projects, mechanical/electrical systems, building materials, building mechanics or working with craft workers.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.