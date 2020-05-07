Job Alert for the week of May 7

Editor’s Note: E-mail job openings jobalert@fox16.com.

EMPLOYER: North Little Rock Police Department

JOB TITLE: Police Officer

JOB DUTIES: Protect and Serve the Citizens of North Little Rock, Arkansas

QUALIFICATION: H.S. Diploma, U.S. Citizen, Current Valid Driver’s License, 21-45 years old by date of hire, No Felony Convictions and No Domestic Convictions

PAY: $40,600 – $61,042

LOCATION: City of North Little Rock

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE INFORMATION AND TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Director of Workforce and Community Development

JOB DUTIES:

This position will serve as Director of the Economic Development Center which includes non-credit community education and workforce classes. Coordinate with business/industry to identify and provide education and training needs relevant to their request. Provide leadership in the areas of community involvement, coordinate staff & faculty professional development, advising coordinators for workforce training, apprenticeship programs, and the training needs of business and industry.

QUALIFICATIONS (skills, certifications, education):

Bachelor’s degree (B.B.A., B.B.E., B.I.B., etc.) with three years related experience or training and 2 years related management experience, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $60,000 annually

LOCATION: Beebe, AR

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

HOW TO APPLY: https://jobs.asub.edu

EMPLOYER: Pizza Hut

JOB TITLE: Delivery Driver

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Buckle up, hit the open road and start making hungry people happy as a delivery driver for Pizza Hut®. That’s right, we’ll pay you to cruise around in your mobile office – your car – listening to your own tunes and delivering great pizza – and pasta. What more could you want? Independence, good music and great food – with tips! Sound good? Besides your smile, energy and reliable set of wheels, here’s what you’ll need for this job:

JOB SKILLS/REQUIREMENTS:

The good news is that your training will teach you everything you need to know to succeed on the job. But here are a few skills you should have from the get-go, as well as some requirements:

A clean driving record: If you’re on a first name basis with the people at traffic court, this probably isn’t the right job for you. Safety is our priority. You’ll also need a valid driver’s license, insurance and reliable vehicle.

Friendly demeanor: Smile, tell a joke – treat our customers like you would your family and friends. Think of it this way – a smile and a kind word can mean the difference between a wallet full of tips and just some extra change for your cup holder.

Keen sense of direction: You should know how to read a map and find your way around your delivery area. Think of all of the short cuts you’ll learn!

Age restrictions: Our delivery drivers need to be at least 18 years old.

Dress the part: We’ll provide you with a uniform. We just ask that you keep it clean and come to work wearing it.

Just a few more things: You’ll need some basic math skills, the desire to work as part of a team and enthusiasm for learning.

JOB LOCATION: MAYFLOWER, AR 72106

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: DXC Technology

JOB TITLE: C/Unix Programmer Analyst

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Essential Job Functions

Codes, tests, debugs, implements, and documents programs. Assists in the modification of company products and/or customer/internal systems to meet the needs of the client and/or end-user.

Gathers information from the system, analyzes program and time requirements, and prepares documentation to change existing programs.

Researches and analyzes existing systems and program requirements, under periodic supervision.

Designs programs for projects or enhancements to existing programs.

Writes specifications for programs of low to moderate complexity.

Assists in resolving production support problems. Develops and suggests alternative approaches to resolving problems.

Develops test plans to verify logic of new or modified programs. Identifies issues as appropriate.

Creates appropriate documentation in work assignments such as program code, and technical documentation.

Conducts quality assurance activities such as peer reviews.

Remains abreast of and researches industry technical trends and new development to maintain current skills and remain current with industry standards.

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent combination of education and experience

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, mathematics or related field preferred

2 – 4 years of experience in programming or coding – C/C++, Unix, SQL

Experience working with appropriate programming languages, operating systems and software

Experience working with relational databases to facilitate programming software

NOTE: This position can be located in Conway, Arkansas, OR El Paso, Texas.

DXC Technology is EEO F/M/Protected Veteran/ Individual with Disabilities

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: DXC Technology

JOB TITLE: Medicaid Agent

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Insurance/Healthcare job family contains positions associated with providing consultancy utilizing knowledge and expertise on healthcare, insurance, and public healthcare programs (such as Medicaid or Medicare). Answers inquiries, provides guidance, processes provider applications and investigates questions to members, medical and dental providers on general Federal and State Medicaid policies in accordance with state and federal laws. Responds to provider appeals and meets with providers to resolve problems/issues. Provides directions for utilization review. Approves any remedial or recoupment actions associated with escalated claims. Advises provider review councils, state officials and works with organized healthcare groups and associations on various medical issues related to insurance and healthcare programs.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Participates productively as a member of a team.

Completes tasks beyond general support level as may be necessary.

Accepts instruction and direction from leadership.

Ability to manage tasks and assignments without detailed direction.

Identifies, prioritizes, and resolves some issues independently, and escalates more complex questions or issues in accordance with established guidelines.

Complies with contract requirements, business unit rules, and related legal regulations

Complies with requirements under HIPAA

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE:

High School Diploma or equivalent; may hold 2 year post-high school Degree; may hold Bachelor?s degree.

Typically, 2+ years of working experience in related fields.

KNOWLEDGE & SKILLS:

Prior office or clerical experience.

Ability to follow written policies and procedures.

Ability to access and retrieve information using a PC and basic understanding of Microsoft Office products.

Ability to follow procedural guidelines.

Ability to work on assignments with limited instructions from leadership.

Good written and verbal communication skills, including professional telephone skills.

DXC Technology is EEO F/M/Protected Veteran/ Individual with Disabilities

JOB LOCATION: Conway, AR 72034

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Pediatric Complex Care of Arkansas

JOB TITLES: LPNs and RNs

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock

JOB DESCRIPTION:

We are looking for Heroes in Scrubs!!

We are a long-term residential facility for children with special needs. The majority of our children have the equivalent functional age of a 2-year-old or below and require total care. Striving to provide the best care, our employees must work as a team, communicate effectively, and be dependable.

We are looking for nurturing, energetic RNs and LPNs to provide care for medically complex children. This is an excellent opportunity to practice a variety of your nursing skills with some amazing children.

This is not just another job – but a mission to ensure that our residents are as comfortable and happy as possible. If you feel that you could make a difference in the lives of our children, we want the opportunity to meet with you!

Variety of Shifts

NEW COMPETITIVE RATES!

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified applicants may submit a resume to ttistle.apf@gmail.com

Or mail to:

Pediatric Complex Care of Arkansas

Human Resources

4100 Heritage Drive

North Little Rock, AR 72117

EMPLOYER: Pediatric Complex Care of Arkansas

JOB TITLE: Certified Dietary Manager

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock

Pediatric Complex Care of Arkansas (formerly known as Arkansas Pediatric Facility) serves 58 children with special needs by providing long term residential care.

We are currently seeking an experienced Certified Dietary Manager.

GENERAL DESCRIPTION:

Supervise and operate Dietary Department.

Assess needs of each resident and complete nutritional screenings with the Registered Dietitian.

Participating in dietary employee hiring and termination.

Be a member of the interdisciplinary team and participate in developing individual program plan for the residents.

Develop and implement continuing education program for dietary staff. (Orientation and training on new employees)

Supervise food preparation.

Monitor appetite consumption.

Maintain diet cards. Remake when necessary.

Date, post, and make menu changes.

Enforce state regulations that apply to the Dietary Department. Maintain a cleaning schedule for department and ensure sanitary practices and food preparation is of the highest quality.

Consult Administration for updates on Policy and Procedures as necessary.

Order and receive groceries and supplies.

Maintain budget.

Keep inventory of food, supplies, and equipment.

Monitor dining room for quality assurance.

Cooking as needed.

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified applicants may submit a resume to ttistle.apf@gmail.com

Or mail to:

Pediatric Complex Care of Arkansas

Human Resources

4100 Heritage Drive

North Little Rock, AR 72117

EMPLOYER: Pediatric Complex Care of Arkansas

JOB TITLE: Certified Special Education Teacher

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Come and make a difference in the lives of the Pediatric Complex Care of Arkansas (formerly known as Arkansas Pediatric Facility) residents. PCCA is now accepting applications for an enthusiastic and compassionate full-time Certified Special Education teacher. A current Special Education Certification through the Arkansas Department of Education is required. The right person with a certification in a related field and an Alternative Licensing Plan (ALP) may be considered. PCCA follows the regular school year calendar but continues to provide services 365 days a year so there are options for part time work over the summer if interested.

We follow the PCSSD pay scale and calendar. Benefits are available. We provide care 24/7 so hours can be somewhat flexible. Daily schedule provides for 1.5 hours of office time each day.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES (including the following, but other duties may be assigned):

Plans curriculum and prepares lessons and other materials, considering factors such as individual needs, abilities, learning levels, and physical limitations of students.

Plans individual and group activities to stimulate growth in language, social, and motor skills such as learning to listen to instructions, playing with others, and using play equipment.

Consults with parents, administrators, testing specialists, social worker, and others to develop educational program for student.

Develops, models and implements techniques for instruction.

Consults with treatment team to develop programs to maximize students’ potential.

Assists members of the interdisciplinary teams as needed.

Accurately completes all required documentation and assessments of students’ performance

Attends initial and ongoing conferences for students on caseload.

Must maintain, track, and submit documentation of 60 hours of educational in-service training required by the ADE annually.

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified applicants may submit a resume to ttistle.apf@gmail.com

Or mail to:

Pediatric Complex Care of Arkansas

Human Resources

4100 Heritage Drive

North Little Rock, AR 72117

EMPLOYER: Pediatric Complex Care of Arkansas

JOB TITLE: Life Skills Technicians (LSTs): Full-Time, Part-Time, and Temporary Shifts

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock

Pediatric Complex Care of Arkansas (Formerly known as Arkansas Pediatric Facility) is a long term residential facility for children with special needs. The majority of our children require complete mobility assistance as well as daily living assistance (grooming, bathing, feeding, etc.) This is a very fast paced work environment that requires full attention to detail to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents.

Currently we are seeking Life Skills Technicians who provide direct care to our residents.

Must be able to pass background check without misdemeanors, felonies, abuse or neglect findings.

The ideal candidate will demonstrate the following:

The Life Skills Technician performs direct care duties to resident in the area of activities of daily living, i.e. bathing, grooming, feeding, toileting, etc.

Every moment is a learning opportunity for our children, which means engaging them in activities – reading books, singing songs, playing games, etc. The ideal candidates will know how to work as a team, communicate effectively, and be dependable.

This is not just another job – but a mission to ensure that our residents are as comfortable and happy as possible. If you feel that you could make a difference in the lives of our children, we want the opportunity to meet with you!

Must be at least 18; must have HS diploma or GED; no certification necessary but heath care experience or experience working with children is a plus!

Must be able to pass State/Federal/Child Maltreatment background checks.

Part time shifts available:

Sat & Sun 6:00am-6:30pm(24 hrs per week)

Sat & Sun 6:00pm-6:30am(24 hrs per week)

Full time shifts available:

Mon – Fri 2:00pm-10:30pm

Mon – Fri 10:15pm-6:45am

Please note: Orientation schedule consists of two mandatory dates (always on a Tuesday and Wednesday). This is not a flexible training schedule.

Benefits Package & PTO (Paid time off) for full time shifts

Additional hours available

Opportunities for advancement

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified applicants may submit a resume to ttistle.apf@gmail.com

Or mail to:

Pediatric Complex Care of Arkansas

Human Resources

4100 Heritage Drive

North Little Rock, AR 72117