Job Alert for the Week of September 16: Maintenance, Education, Business, Janitorial & more

EMPLOYER: Central Moloney Inc.

JOB TITLE: 5-7 WELDERS

QUALIFICATIONS: MIG/TIG welding experience

EDUCATION: High school diploma or GED

PAY: Depending on Experience

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

HOW TO APPLY: Email hiring@centralmoloneyinc.com

EVENT: Central Moloney Incorporated Job Fair 2020

DATE: September 30, 2020

TIME: 7 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. & 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

WHERE: White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Rd., White Hall, AR 71602

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

We are hiring and ready to help build your career. Come explore great job opportunities with CMI.

Bring your resume

Social Distancing will be enforced

Masks are required

Temperature checks at the door

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Director of Workforce & Community Development

JOB OVERVIEW:

Arkansas State University-Beebe, a comprehensive two-year community college and part of the Arkansas State University System, is seeking an Executive Director of Workforce and Community Development. The College is focused on teaching and learning, emphasizes student success at all levels, and is interested in candidates who value those attributes.

Candidates must appreciate and understand the mission and purpose of an open access community and technical college. Candidates must possess a master\’s degree and a minimum of 4 years experience leading and managing training programs in the public or private sectors of business and industry, or higher education. As a collaborative, energetic leader, the successful candidate will demonstrate excellent interpersonal and communication skills; a strong commitment to student success and faculty/staff development; a comfort with change, innovation, and technology; and the use of data for decision-making. The Executive Director will report directly to the Vice Chancellor of Academics.

The department of Workforce and Community Development is diverse and delivers an assortment of workforce education and training options. Training courses and programs include, but are not limited to, Electrical & Plumbing Apprenticeships, Welding, Basic Computer Skills, Microsoft Office, Leadership Development & Training, Certified Nursing Assistant, First Aid & CPR, OSHA Training, and AutoCAD. Adult Education and Career Pathways are a significant component of the department structure.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Supervise and evaluate the Coordinator of Workforce Training, Coordinator of Career Pathways, and Director of Adult Education. Coordinates and supervises educational and training activities for business and industry. Communicates with leaders in business, industry, and local chambers of commerce to identify and develop training needs. Provides oversight, evaluation, and delivery of training programs; implements state, federal, and private workforce related programs and grants. Coordinates with other community and technical colleges on consortium training efforts. Supervise record keeping, monitors revenue collections, and executes budget development to include identification of resources which meet funding needs. Procure and maintain data for completion of annual reports required by the Arkansas Department of Higher Education. Conducts local needs surveys and focus groups to develop training needs for business and industry. Coordinates hiring, evaluation, and development efforts for program instructors and staff. Attends community functions and meetings, and is involved in local and area community activities, meetings, and organizations as a representative of ASUB. Seeks new partnerships, programs, and grant funding for training opportunities. Develops contracts, memorandums of understanding, and agreements between partners. Plans, Coordinates, and Implements the annual Vanguard Discovery Camp at Beebe, Searcy, and Heber Springs campuses. Provides information and makes presentations to supervisors, boards, commissions, civic groups, businesses, individuals, and the general public on workforce development issues, programs, services, and plans. Provides assistance in the development of short and long term economic and community development plans, as well as gathering of information and preparation of studies, reports, and recommendations to achieve goals. Monitors legislation and regulations relating to workforce development. Attends meetings and professional development workshops and conferences to keep abreast of trends and developments in the field of economic development, workforce, and training. Collaborates with marketing and public relations to develop and implement Workforce & Community Development programs. Develops a departmental operational plan which aligns to the college’s strategic goals and includes performance measures, comprehensive course offering, cost analysis (profit and loss statements), budget and grant development, and annual priorities. Serves on various internal and external committees, councils or tasks forces to ensure program needs are represented and services are marketed. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS: Candidates must possess a master\’s degree and a minimum of 4 years experience leading and managing training development programs in the public or private sectors of business and industry, or higher education.

PAY: $60,000

LOCATION: Searcy Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: UAMS

JOB TITLE: Associate Director for Business Operations, IDHI

POSTING DATES: 9/11/20 to 10/16/20

JOB OVERVIEW:

The Associate Director for Business Operations serves on the Executive Leadership Team for the Institute for Digital Health (IDHI) reporting to the Director of IDHI. The ideal candidate will have demonstrated results leading in an entrepreneurial or matrixed organizational environment with a focus on strategic growth, comfort with effectively managing change in an evolving organizational structure, and a facility for developing, executing, managing, and tracking business plans and milestones therein.

The primary scope of work will be to oversee, plan, evaluate and direct operations of the Institute in accordance with UAMS Vision 2029 and its strategic objectives: 1) leverage status as Arkansas’ digital health leader by becoming a fully deployed health institution, 2) transform patient and partner experiences by offering digital health options, 3) raise digital health awareness across the state, 4) train all current and future health care providers to incorporate digital health into routine clinical services, and 5) expand digital health research at UAMS.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Master’s Degree in Business, Health Services Administration, Finance, or other related advanced degree

Eight (8) years of experience in leadership, management, operations and finance to include at least three (3) years of supervisory experience in a complex organization.

Preference will be given to applicants with a Master’s Degree in Business, Health Services Administration, Finance, or other related advanced degree plus ten (10) years of experience working in telemedicine and/or health care delivery in an academic medical center.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Sodexo

JOB TITLE: OBU – Utility Worker – Janitorial

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Utility Worker is responsible for maintaining kitchen work areas, equipment and utensils. The general responsibilities of the position include those listed below, but Sodexo may identify other responsibilities of the position. These responsibilities may differ among accounts, depending on business necessities and client requirements.

GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

Washes dishes by hand or places them in a dishwashing machine.

Washes work tables, walls, refrigerators and meat blocks.

Sweeps, mops, cleans and vacuums floors.

Removes trash and garbage to designated areas.

Transfers supplies and equipment within and between storage and work areas such as pantry and dish room.

Cleans equipment using specific chemicals to ensure sanitary standards.

Polishes silver.

May wash pots.

Attends all allergy and foodborne illness in-service training.

Complies with all Sodexo HACCP policies and procedures.

Reports all accidents and injuries in a timely manner.

Complies with all company safety and risk management policies and procedures.

Participates in regular safety meetings, safety training and hazard assessments.

Attends training programs (classroom and virtual) as designated.

May perform other duties and responsibilities as assigned.

JOB LOCATION: Arkadelphia, AR

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Solenis, LLC

JOB TITLE: Technical Service Representative I

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: General Properties, Inc.

JOB TITLE: General Maintenance Mechanic

JOB DESCRIPTION:

General Maintenance work for a high rise apartment complex.

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR 72116

HOW TO APPLY: