Job Alert for the week of September 21: Job Fair, Transportation, Labor & more

EVENT: Central Moloney Incorporated Job Fair 2020

DATE: September 30, 2020

TIME: 7 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. & 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

WHERE: White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Rd., White Hall, AR 71602

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

We are hiring and ready to help build your career. Come explore great job opportunities with CMI.

Bring your resume

Social Distancing will be enforced

Masks are required

Temperature checks at the door

EMPLOYER: Schneider

JOB TITLE: Owner-Operator Truck Driver

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Take control of your small business by having the ability to pick your freight from Schneider’s Van Choice program, one of the largest load boards in the industry. Owner-operator truck drivers can select loads, routes and revenue and decide where they want to run, all while making a potential annual revenue of $250,000.

Owner-Operator Truck Driver eligibility:

Current Owner-Operators

Truck drivers with at least 12 months experience interested in leasing or purchasing a truck

Owner-operator Truck Drivers are eligible for:

Up to $250,000 per year

$1,500 lease-on incentive

65% of linehaul revenue and 100% of fuel surcharge and accessorial at load completion

Schneider Purchase Power Program® – Leverage Schneider’s buying power to save thousands in business costs, such as fuel, tires, insurance and maintenance

Paid lease on-boarding

Drop-and-hook freight

Free access to in-cab communications device

Access to company facilities

Owner-operator Truck Driver qualifications:

Possess a valid Class A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL)

Have a minimum of 12 months Class A truck driving experience

Own a tractor that is 2010 or newer, with engine meeting EPA10 emissions requirements

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Sterling Cleaning Service

JOB TITLE: Labor/Floor Person

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Part Time. Will buff, strip and wax floors, Clean carpets etc. Must be dependable and have own transportation. May be subject to a background check and drug screen. Must have a valid Drivers License and Social Security Card. Call the employer for an appointment to complete an application.

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71613

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: Some High School or less

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: 1 year

HOW TO APPLY:

Call the employer for an appointment to complete an application. 870-718-1693

EMPLOYER: ABM Industries, Inc.

JOB TITLE: LEAD 3000 W SCENIC DR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

ABM, a leading provider of integrated facility solutions, is looking for a Lead.

The Lead will lead and participate in a team to ensure the successful completion of assigned tasks. The employee is responsible for the running and leadership of the shift in the absence of the Supervisor. When the Supervisor is present, the lead worker may also be responsible for directing smaller work groups. While disciplinary authority is not given to this position, it is expected that the Lead will report performance issues to the Supervisor.

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR 72118

PAY: $13.00/hr

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.