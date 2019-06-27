Job Alert for week of June 27

EMPLOYER: City of Little Rock

JOB TITLE: Victim Services Specialist – Bilingual (Spanish and English)

JOB DESCRIPTION: Provides information, referral services, crisis counseling and intervention services to violent crime and domestic violence victims.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: The knowledge, skills, and abilities are usually, although not always, acquired through the completion of a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice, Social Work, Psychology, Sociology, or a related field, two (2) years of experience in crisis counseling or victim advocacy liaison or a related area; Must be able to speak fluently in both the English and Spanish language (for positions required to speak Spanish only). Equivalent combinations of education and experience will be considered.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: This position requires fluency in both the English and Spanish language and offers a bilingual pay incentive.

EMPLOYER: University of Arkansas at Little Rock

JOB TITLE: Programmer/Analyst

JOB DESCRIPTION: The role of a Programmer/Analyst is to plan, support, and maintain the applications that support UA Little Rock’s administrative and academic goals. This individual will apply proven communication, analytical and problem-solving skills to help identify, communicate and resolve systems issues in order to maximize the benefit of functionality of the university’s computer systems. This position is governed by state and federal laws, and agency/institution policy.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics or related field plus a minimum of five (5) years in information technology.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics or related field plus a minimum of five (5) years in information technology. Experience with ITIL, Oracle, SQL, PL/SQL, Perl, JAVA, Python, or PHP and Experience with Blackboard Mobile and Black Board Content and community preferred. Experience with Workday considered a plus.

STARTING PAY: Depends on Experience

Click here to apply or visit https://ualr.peopleadmin.com/postings/8667.

EMPLOYER: University of Arkansas at Little Rock

JOB TITLE: Enterprise Web Developer

JOB DESCRIPTION: The Enterprise Web Developer is responsible for the development, testing, and maintenance of custom web applications; University website initiatives, and interfaces for university needs and services. This individual will apply proven communications, time management, and programming skills to collaborate with University departments concerning web application requirements; evaluate new technologies and web development tools; build customized user experiences that dynamically change based on user roles and needs, and evaluates the performance of user interfaces across the university web ecosystem. This position is governed by state and federal laws, and agency/institution policy.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent education and work experience. A high level of expertise in using PHP, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, and SQL to build and support custom applications and interfaces. Experience building applications with relational databases such as MySQL, Oracle, SQL Server, etc.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree and experience developing and supporting custom applications and interfaces; Experience with PHP, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, MySQL, PL/SQL, SQL, Shell scripting, and Linux; and Experience working with WordPress is considered a plus.

STARTING PAY: Depends on Experience

Click here to apply or visit https://ualr.peopleadmin.com/postings/8658.

EMPLOYER: DaVita

JOB TITLE: Peritoneal Registered Nurse PD RN

JOB DESCRIPTION:

As a Peritoneal Dialysis Registered Nurse (PD RN), you educate your patients on how to do their own dialysis from their homes, and you take responsibility for the complete ongoing care of each patient to ensure their treatment stays on track. You will work a Monday to Friday schedule-yet your impact on the lives of our patients will be felt every day.

If you haven’t considered Nephrology nursing before, read on as we think that you should. Dialysis Experience is NOT required.

JOB LOCATION: Conway, AR 72034

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT:

Complexities – You multitask in myriad ways – put down one patient’s chart, start another, work with a physician, run out to get a medication, respond to a supplier’s request – with lots of loose ends to pull together and a lot of follow up. It’s challenging, fun and keeps your day fresh.

You multitask in myriad ways – put down one patient’s chart, start another, work with a physician, run out to get a medication, respond to a supplier’s request – with lots of loose ends to pull together and a lot of follow up. It’s challenging, fun and keeps your day fresh. Educator – Empower your patients by teaching them to administer their own dialysis and to take their health back into their own hands. If you feel your calling has always been to be both a nurse and educator, then you will love your work as a home hemodialysis registered nurse. Training patients takes time and mental energy and the rewards of that investment come in seeing the transformation of your patients from feeling sick and afraid, to strong and independent.

– Empower your patients by teaching them to administer their own dialysis and to take their health back into their own hands. If you feel your calling has always been to be both a nurse and educator, then you will love your work as a home hemodialysis registered nurse. Training patients takes time and mental energy and the rewards of that investment come in seeing the transformation of your patients from feeling sick and afraid, to strong and independent. Autonomy – Provide comprehensive patient care in an independent setting. Plan to be on your toes at all times. You use your mind constantly. You apply your “core” nursing skills to assess, diagnose and implement complete care plans as you look at the whole patient. There’s a lot to track and manage and the joy comes in witnessing how your care impacts patients’ lives.

WHAT WE’LL PROVIDE:

In-classroom and hands on training: if you are new to dialysis, we’ll provide a 9-12 week paid training and the support to guide you through to becoming a nephrology nurse.

if you are new to dialysis, we’ll provide a 9-12 week paid training and the support to guide you through to becoming a nephrology nurse. Opportunity for a nursing career for a lifetime . DaVita is committed to providing robust development and experience for nurses. Whether you chose to remain in a patient facing/caregiving role or grow (leadership operations, corporate functions, integrated care, clinical research), we can guide you on that journey.

. DaVita is committed to providing robust development and experience for nurses. Whether you chose to remain in a patient facing/caregiving role or grow (leadership operations, corporate functions, integrated care, clinical research), we can guide you on that journey. Education assistance and license reimbursement: annual $3,000 tuition reimbursement and potential $25,000 scholarship opportunity. CNN and CDN certification reimbursement.

annual $3,000 tuition reimbursement and potential $25,000 scholarship opportunity. CNN and CDN certification reimbursement. 3000+ locations across the U.S. for wherever life may take you.

across the U.S. for wherever life may take you. Comprehensive benefits package: including medical, dental, vision, 401k plan, $2,500 cash gift for new parents, back-up child and elder care and so much more

SOME DETAILS ABOUT THIS POSITION:

Your 9-10 weeks of training will include a combination of classroom and hands-on learning, through DaVita’s award-winning training programs

Training may take place in a facility or a training clinic with a class of new teammates other than your assigned home clinic

Hours of work may vary during the training period; however, you will typically be working between 32-40 hours per week during training

You must be flexible on the final home clinic placement it may be in a different location; there is also the potential to float to various clinics during and after your training

You must have a flexible schedule and be able to work mornings, evenings, weekends, and holiday

REQUIREMENTS:

Current Registered Nurse (RN) license in the state of practice

Minimum of 12 months’ of RN experience

Current driver’s license, reliable transportation, and vehicle insurance in state of residence

Associates Degree in Nursing (A.D.N) from accredited school of nursing required; Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B.S.N); three-year diploma from accredited diploma program may be substituted for nursing degree

Basic computer skills and proficiency in MS Word and Outlook

YOU MIGHT ALSO HAVE (A.K.A NICE-TO-HAVES):

Previous Chronic Hemodialysis, Acute Dialysis and/or Home Hemodialysis (HHD) nursing experience

Training/Teaching/Healthcare Education background

Certified Nephrology Nurse (CNN) or Certified Dialysis Nurse (CDN)

EMPLOYER: Rotech Healthcare Inc.

JOB TITLE: Medical Device Sales Representative

JOB DESCRIPTION:

We are seeking a professional and dedicated Sales Representative with a background in Durable Medical Equipment sales or Respiratory sales or Hospital sales or Healthcare sales or Medical sales to grow our business. Position is responsible for revenue growth and the marketing of core services and products; and for ensuring that the referral sources receive the highest quality service.

JOB LOCATION: Springdale, AR 72762

JOB TYPE: Sales, Health Care

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Join the Leader in the Home Healthcare Industry and Let us be Your Road to Success!!

Rotech Healthcare Inc. is a national leader in providing Respiratory and Sleep Apnea treatment as well as home medical equipment. Each and every day, thousands of employees in the Rotech family of hometown companies contribute to delivering outstanding customer service and the very best in quality patient care through hundreds of locations across 48 states. Additional information can be found at www.rotech.com.

Why work for Rotech? If we take a look at all the ways employees benefit from working at Rotech, we have a philosophy we like to call: “The Rotech Difference.”

What’s the Rotech Difference? It’s made up of all the benefits, services and offerings available to Rotech Employees. It is the employee-based strategies that make our company an employer of choice in the healthcare industry. As a member of the Rotech Healthcare Team, employees can take advantage of many great opportunities as part of their career path.JOB INFORMATION

JOB SUMMARY:

We are seeking a professional and dedicated Sales Representative with a background in Durable Medical Equipment sales or Respiratory sales or Hospital sales or Healthcare sales or Medical sales to grow our business. Position is responsible for revenue growth and the marketing of core services and products; and for ensuring that the referral sources receive the highest quality service.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Becomes an expert on reimbursement guidelines for Rotech products and communicates them to referral sources and physicians

Conducts daily sales calls to establish new and maintain ongoing business with referral sources in the medical community

Develops sales territory call strategies to qualify new and maintain existing accounts to grow the business

Builds relationships with patients, caregivers, and referral sources

Establish and maintain relationships with doctors, hospitals, clinics, and other professionals in the medical community

Follows weekly call plan and enters completed sales calls using the Weekly Call Planner and Call Report

Maintains a high level of customer satisfaction by resolving customer concerns

Meets and/or exceeds a monthly sales quota

Partners with location management and staff as well as other Rotech departments within to drive sales growth

Performs other related duties as directed by Sales and Management

Sells Rotech Healthcare’s respiratory equipment including Noninvasive ventilation and Home Oxygen to potential and existing referral sources

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES:

None

QUALIFICATIONS:

Employment is contingent on

Background investigation (company-wide)

Drug screen (when applicable for the position)

Valid driver’s license in state of residence with a clean driving record (when applicable for the position)

Education and/or Experience

Four year college degree is required

Experience in respiratory or medical sales is preferred

Leadership Experience in other areas or fields

Skills, Knowledge and Abilities

Demonstrated ability to build and maintain solid working relationships with internal and external customers geographically located within the assigned territory

Effectively communicate in English; both oral and written, with physicians, location employees and patients to ensure questions and concerns are processed in a timely manner

Helpful, knowledgeable and polite while maintaining a positive attitude

Interpret a variety of instructions in a variety of communication mediums

Knowledge of Durable Medical Equipment (DME) or Home Medical Equipment (HME)

Maintain confidentiality and practice discretion and caution when handling sensitive information

Mapping skills including ability to plan time-saving routes

Mechanical aptitude with ability to learn

Medical terminology

Multi-task along with attention to detail

Self-motivation, organized, time-management and deductive problem solving skills

Work independently and as part of a team

Physical Demands

Ability to drive and travel via personal vehicle and occasionally via airplane

Hours of talking and hearing on a daily basis

Occasional lifting and/or moving up to 25 pounds

Requires close vision to small print on computer and or paperwork

Requires sitting, walking, standing, talking or listening

Routine walking and standing for long periods of time

Use of hands to write, use computers and manipulate papers

Machines, Equipment and Technical Abilities

Understanding use of all applicable home medical equipment and supplies

Email transmission and communication

Internet navigation and research

Microsoft applications including but not limited to Word, Excel, Power-Point, etc.

Office equipment; fax machine, copier, printer, phone and computer

Work Environment

Office environment, warehouse, field

Travel via automobile (personal vehicle) required with reimbursement

ROTECH INFORMATION

Rotech Offers

Career Path and Management Opportunities

Bonus

Employee Discounts, Referral Bonus, Recognition Program and Employee Service Program

Cell Phone reimbursement (when applicable for the position)

Mileage reimbursement (when applicable for the position)

Benefits

401k

Medical, Prescription, Dental and Vision plans

Flexible Spending Account and Health Savings Account

Short Term and Long Term Disability

Supplemental Life Insurance

Employee Assistance Program

Paid Time Off and Paid Holidays

Make the right move, create your job profile and apply today!!

This process will take approximately 2-5 minutes to complete. The hiring manager will review your resume and contact you if your qualifications match our needs. We appreciate your interest in Rotech Healthcare Inc.

Equal Opportunity Employer of Minorities, Females, Protected Veterans and Individuals with Disabilities

Rotech Healthcare Inc. recruits, employs, trains, promotes, transfers, separates from employment and compensates employees without regard to membership in, association with, or perception of race, color, age, gender, gender identity, religion, creed, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, marital status, veteran status, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, pregnancy or any other personal characteristic protected by applicable federal, state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in each locality where Rotech has employees.

EMPLOYER: Ouachita County Medical Center

JOB TITLE: Registered Respiratory Therapist (Staff)

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Respiratory Therapists assess, treat, and care for patients with breathing disorders. The Respiratory Therapist performs and initial assessment of the patient, performs basic and advanced therapeutic interventions, documents care based on standards of care and practice, and completes on-going assessments as determined by the patient condition. They assume primary responsibility for all respiratory care modalities, including the supervision of respiratory therapy technicians. They initiate and conduct therapeutic procedures. They also maintain patient records and select, assemble, check, and operate equipment. The Respiratory Therapist also involves the patient, family and/or other significant individuals in care decisions, coordinates care between other professional disciplines, and serves as a role model and mentor to new and less experienced staff.

JOB LOCATION: Camden, AR 71701

REQUIRED CRITERIA:

License: Valid license to practice respiratory therapy in the state of Arkansas.

Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist credentials required.

Current CPR Healthcare Provider certification.

Must be able to perform Updraft Therapy, Bloodgases, BIPAP/CPAP, Ventilators, EKG’s and willing to train in other areas within the Respiratory Therapy Department as required.

All applicants must have strong interpersonal skills, be able to perform well individually and within group settings, have the ability to handle situations professionally and accurately, and must be able to provide care with courtesy, friendliness and respect. If this applies to you, please click on the link below to submit an Application.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY, or Individuals who prefer to apply for employment in person may do so Monday – Friday between the hours of 8:30am – 4:30pm in the Human Resources office. This office is located downstairs, at the back of the hospital. All applications remain active for 6 months, so please be sure to include your telephone number on the application. If you are selected, we will contact you to schedule an interview. Drug screens are required for all new employees. Any questions regarding your application, interview or drug screen should be directed to our Human Resources department at (870) 836-1295.

EMPLOYER: City of Bryant

JOB TITLE: Water Superintendent in the Public Works Department

ANNUAL SALARY RANGE: 46,000-69,000 (depending on experience)

BRIEF JOB DESCRIPTION SUMMARY: Supervises activities of workers engaged in installation, maintenance, repair, expansion and relocation of water distribution facilities in the field.

QUALIFICATIONS: 5+ years related management experience required

Required to obtain Class 4 Water Distribution license and Class 3 Wastewater Collection license, as well as a Class B CDL drivers license recognized by the State of Arkansas

Click here for more information & to apply.