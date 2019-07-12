JOB ALERT: Looking for work? Click here

EMPLOYER: Security National Life Insurance Company, Home Service Division

JOB TITLE: Life Insurance Sales Agent, full time or part time

RESPONSIBILITIES: Our Company is growing and we are seeking highly motivated insurance agents to join our Home Service Division. Sales agents will develop their leads and referrals, schedule appointments, identify customer needs and market appropriate products and services. Successful agents will maintain a strong work ethic with commitment to success.

EXPERIENCE: Licensed agents with experience are preferred, however, training is available for the right person.

HOW TO APPLY:

Contact Larry Moore, Sales Manager, Arkansas at 501-732-1310 or larry.moore@securitynational.com

EMPLOYER: Inter-Con Security

JOB TITLE: Armed Diplomatic Security Officer – 2034

Job Description:

QUALIFICATIONS:

Be a minimum of 21 years of age

Be eligible to work in the United States

Possess a high school diploma or GED equivalent

Ability to obtain and maintain a Top-Secret clearance

Fluent in both the written and spoken English language

Possess a valid United States driver’s license

Possess a minimum of three (3) years of active duty military service, having held the rank of E-4 or higher upon Honorable Discharge; OR,

Be a graduate of a certified federal, state, or local law enforcement training academy, a military police school, or the US Marine Corps’ Marine Security Guard or Security Forces School; OR,

Have minimum of three (3) years of federal, state, local law enforcement or military police experience; OR,

Possess a Bachelors Degree from an accredited school of learning and have the requisite knowledge, skills and abilities required for the position being applied for; OR,

Possess an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice (or minimum 60 credit hours with 27 hours in core curriculum) from an accredited school and have been employed in the field of criminal justice during the past year and have the requisite knowledge, skills and abilities required for the position being applied for; OR,

Have a minimum of three (3) years of verified armed security officer experience within the most recent four (4) years where requirements of the position(s) are similar to that being applied for.

WORK ENVIRONMENT & SCHEDULE:

Job operates in client sites which could be indoors or outdoors.

Position requires prolonged standing and walking, in the performance of daily security activities.

Open availability Nights, Weekends, Holidays and overtime as directed (overtime occurs).

Work various shifts and Holidays as assigned.

Must maintain flexibility regarding job assignments and locations.

Time flexibility depending on the needs of the company.

JOB LOCATION: Hot Springs, AR 71913

EMPLOYER: Nabholz

JOB TITLE: Skilled Laborer

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Perform tasks involving physical labor at buildings, heavy construction projects, and demolition sites. May operate hand and power tools of all types. Laborers also tend machines; mix concrete using a portable mixer or tend a machine that pumps concrete, grout, cement, sand, plaster, or stucco.

Job Information:

JOB LOCATION: Conway, AR 72034

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: Some High School or less

REQUIRED WORK EXPEIRENCE: 1 year

HOW TO APPLY:

You may apply for this job through the Pine Bluff (DWS) – Job Service at 1001 S. Tennessee St., Pine Bluff , AR ( 870-534-1920 )

You must have a resume in www.arjoblink.arkansas.gov reflecting your skills to apply for this position. May also leave a resume at the Pine Bluff Workforce Center. Must be uploaded into AR Joblink. For more information Contact the Pine Bluff Workforce Center. 870-534-1920

EMPLOYER: Vowell, Inc. (AY Magazine)

JOB TITLE: AD Coordinator / Graphic Designer

JOB DESCRIPTION: Vowell Inc is looking for a detail oriented and creative person to work with our production team to assist with edits on ads, promos and promotional materials. This person will also help our current advertising coordinator with gathering ad materials.

REQUIREMENTS:

Experience in print design and production.

Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite including InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator and Acrobat, Create and manage Google spreadsheets using Mac operating systems.

Ability to prioritize, focus and multitask, and work as a team.

Ability to work with clients and account executives.

Willingness to take on duties as assigned and work flexible schedule around deadlines.

