Family Health: 10,000 steps a day rule changing, says JAMA study

Taking 10,000 steps a day is widely promoted as a daily health and fitness benchmark.

In recent years, fitness trackers and smartwatches that count your steps have been helping people reach their daily steps goals.

But now there’s a question over whether or not 10,000 steps are such an important target.

A new study published in JAMA Network Open suggests that getting just 7,000 steps per day could be very good for your health.

The results showed that middle-aged people who walked at least 7,000 steps a day on average were much less likely to die of any cause over the next decade.