Family Health: Acid reflux after holiday eating

With so much food during the holidays, many people are dealing with acid reflux, or GERD.

GERD is gastroesophageal reflux disease. That’s where gas or stomach contents go back up into the esophagus.

Dr. Martin Moix with Conway Regional Medical Center says reflux can cause serious damage.

“Acid can come out of the stomach and result in inflammation, even ulcers in the lower esophagus. That can lead to scarring that can restrict the esophagus and lead to difficulty swallowing” he explains.

Dr. Moix adds that in some cases the acid can put you at risk for esophageal cancer.

If you’ve had reflux for a long time, and you’re over 50, obese, or you smoke, it’s recommended that you get screened for GERD.