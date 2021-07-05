Family Health: Are sugary drinks to blame for rise in colorectal cancer?

Studies suggest sugary drinks may be contributing to a rise in colorectal cancers among younger people.

Rates of colon and rectal cancers in people under 50 have seen a sharp increase in recent years.

Studies show people born around 1990 have twice the risk of colon cancer and four times the risk of rectal cancer than those born around 1950.

Researchers believe that although sales for sugar-sweetened drinks have declined in recent years, the percentage of calories consumed in sugar drinks rose dramatically from 1977 to 2001.

Race, BMI, smoking, alcohol use, and level of physical activity are also said to play a role.