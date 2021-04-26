Family Health: Arkansas Prescription Drug Take Back Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Prescription Drug Take Back Day is April 24.

Organizers say drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in America, with opioid-related deaths in Arkansas increasing every year.

Since 2010, more than 206 tons of prescription drugs have been collected, cataloged, and safely destroyed.

To find a drop-off location year-round, visit ARTakeBack.org.

The Arkansas Attorney General’s Office hosts Prescription Drug Take Back Day twice a year in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Health, Arkansas Department of Human Services, Arkansas National Guard, Arkansas Rotary, Arkansas State Board of Pharmacy, DEA, FBI, Office of the State Drug Director and over 100 additional law enforcement and government agencies, community organizations and public health providers.

The AG’s office also hosts take back events at mobile offices across the state.