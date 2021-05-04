Family Health: Asthma & Allergy Awareness Month

May is Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America says this is the peak season for people who have asthma and allergies, and this month is used to educate families and patients about the conditions.

According to the foundation, 65 million Americans have asthma and allergies.

There is no cure for either one.

On a related note, this week is Air Quality Awareness Week, where environmental leaders focus on topics like smoke, asthma, and air quality.

