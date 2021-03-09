Family Health: Bariatric surgery becoming more common, simpler

CONWAY, Ark. – Many people are opting to get gastric bypass surgery.

According to the folks at Conway Regional Health System, the proceedure has changed.

Dr. Anthony Manning says insurance will cover the cost if your body mass index is over 40 — or 35 with certain pre-existing illnesses.

And since it’s all done with a laparoscopic sleeve, the down-time is much shorter than it used to be.

“With the sleeve, you spend one night in the hospital. We typically tell you to take a week off from work just to be sure you’re not fatigued or sore when you go back to work,” he explains.

There are still lifestyle changes you’ll have to make, including exercise and eating habits.

Each month Conway Regional Health and Fitness Center has a free educational seminar on bariatric surgery. You can find more info at the links below:

https://www.conwayregional.org/about/events

https://www.facebook.com/ConwayRegional/