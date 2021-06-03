Family Health: Benzene found in some sunscreen products, recall sought

An independent lab wants a recall of some sunscreen products after finding a cancer-causing chemical.

Valisure, which checks medications and health care products for quality, says it has found the chemical benzene, in 78 sunscreen products it tested.

Benzene is a known carcinogen.

The lab says it tested nearly 300 sunscreen products and found that 27 percent of them contained benzene.

Banana Boat, Neutrogena, CVS Health, and Walgreen’s are among those testing for benzene.

