Family Health: Breakthrough treatment for obesity?

An existing Type 2 diabetes drug developed by Novo Nordisk is now being hailed as a breakthrough treatment for obesity.

Researchers at Northwestern University studied the drug Semaglutide at much higher doses on people with obesity.

Almost two-thousand volunteers took part, taking one injection a week for 68 weeks.

The results, released in the New England Journal of Medicine, show those in the drug group on average lost almost 15 percent of their body weight with minor side effects.

The placebo group lost 2-point-4 percent.