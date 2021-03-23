Family Health: Carpal tunnel syndrome

In this week’s Family Health report the topic is carpal tunnel syndrome.

It happens when the “tunnel” of bones and ligaments in the wrist are narrowed and pinch a nerve.

It’s quite common and according to Dr. Jay Howell, with Conway Regional Health System, more people are getting it.

It is painful and happens from repetitive motions with the hand. Carpal tunnel syndrome typically strikes people between the ages of 50 and 70 and it can also be genetic.

“Preventing carpal tunnel is hard because often people who get it are genetically predispositioned for it. However we can do things like braces. Other medicines can help as well and we also encourage people to avoid aggravating activities,” says Dr. Howell.

And when that doesn’t work, surgery is an option and can sometimes be done right there in the doctor’s office.

Recovery time varies though, taking from five days to several weeks.

