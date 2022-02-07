Immunocompromised people may now have a longer wait between vaccine doses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering changes to its guidelines that will extend the time between doses of Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID vaccines.

This is to help prevent possible heart problems seen in a rare number of patients.

Immunocompromised people, the only group recommended to get four shots, could see their time between shots three and four extended from three months to five months.

This move hopes to reduce the risk of both myocarditis and heart inflammation.