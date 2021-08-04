Family Health: Cutting calories improves heart health, study finds

Despite the COVID pandemic, some of us are trying to eat right.

New research suggests cutting just 200 calories a day, combined with aerobic exercise, could improve heart health in people who are considered obese.

The Wake Forest University study included 160 older adults. Some of them were randomly assigned to exercise only. Others also exercised but cut 200 to 600 calories a day.

The findings showed those in the exercise plus 200 calorie group had the greatest improvements in aortic fitness.

Their weight loss was similar to those who cut 600 calories a day.

